India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Stat Attack: Ishan Kishan joins elite club, Pant wins 1st game as India captain

The Rishabh Pant-led side defeated South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series by 48 runs to stay alive in the series.
India rode on some fine batting from openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to put 179/5 in 20 overs on the board and then the bowlers got into the act and bundled out visitors for 131.
While Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets, Harshal Patel had four to his name. Earlier, both Ishan and Gaikwad struck fifties.
We now take a look at some of the interesting stats from the match
1) With this fifty, Ishan Kishan joined an elite list along with Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. The left-handed batter became the fourth Indian player to have most 50+ scores (4) at the age of 23 in T20Is.
2) Yuzvendra Chahal has the most number of three-fers (9) for India in T20Is.
3) This was Rishabh Pant's first win as a captain as India broke the losing streak against South Africa.
