Thiruvananthapuram: India will look to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement against South Africa in the three-match T20I series. It gets going on Wednesday (28 September) in Thiruvananthapuram with emphasis on the team’s death bowling.

India come into the South Africa fixtures on the back of a 2-1 series win over Australia but death bowling remains India’s achilles heel.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested ahead of the ICC event in Australia next month. Mohammed Shami, in reserves for the T20 World Cup, is yet to recover from COVID-19 and will be missing the three games against the Proteas.

In focus will be Harshal Patel who didn’t have a great restart conceding plenty of runs. Arshdeep Singh returns to bolster the team’s resources in the slog overs.

In the batting department, KL Rahul would be eager to make the most of these three games after missing out in the last two matches against Australia.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I, Thiruvananthapuram weather

Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram has only been used twice for T20Is with one of them (India vs West Indies in 2019) finishing with the full quota of 20 overs per side.

The first T20I match at this venue, between India and New Zealand in 2017, was reduced to eight overs each.

India vs South Africa T20I is unlikely to be impeded by the weather. There’s no threat of rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the late 20s.

It is going to be extremely humid – around 80% – with not a lot of wind to ease through the warm temperature. With that said, dew will come into play for the second part of the match making the toss crucial.

