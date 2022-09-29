Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and KL Rahul (51*) hit unbeaten half-centuries to power India to an eight-wicket win against South Africa in the first T20 International, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled due to some fine bowling from the Indians.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/32, picking up three wickets in a single over, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel grabbed two wickets each.

The hosts lost two quick wickets in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but Rahul and Yadav steered the side home.

From the most number of T20I wins in a single year to the slowest powerplay, many interesting records were made and some dubious records were broken.

Here is a glimpse through them –

– South Africa were bundled out for 106/8 in their 20 overs after batting first. This was their second lowest score in T20Is against India. Their lowest score of 87 also came earlier this year in Rajkot.

– India scored 17/1 in the powerplay. This was the lowest powerplay score for India in T20Is and the second-lowest overall.

– India registered their 16th T20I win in 2022 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. This is the most number of wins by an Indian captain in a single calendar year. The previous best was MS Dhoni’s 15 in 2016.

– KL Rahul scored 51* of 56 deliveries. This is now the slowest ever half-century in T20I history by a player from a Test nation!

– South Africa lost their first five wickets within 2.3 overs. It is the fastest for any team to lose their five wickets in T20Is and across all T20 Cricket.

– Suryakumar Yadav has hit 45 sixes in T20Is in 2022. This is the most number of sixes in a calendar year in T20Is, surpassing Mohammad Rizwan’s 41 in 2021.

– Suryakumar Yadav has now scored 732 runs in T20Is in 2022. This is the highest amongst Indians in a calendar year in T20Is. Shikhar Dhawan stands second with 689 runs in 2018 and Virat Kohli stands third with 641 runs in 2016.

India has now played the most T20Is in a calendar year. Most matches (men)

30* – India🇮🇳 in 2022

29 – Pakistan🇵🇰 in 2021

27 – Bangladesh🇧🇩 in 2021

25 – Netherlands🇳🇱 in 2019

25 – West Indies🏝️ in 2021#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 28, 2022

– India have now also played the most number of T20Is in a calendar year – 30* surpassing Pakistan’s 29 in 2021.

(with inputs from PTI)

