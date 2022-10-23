Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli masterclass witnessed by 90,293 fans at MCG

Over 90,000 fans thronged the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

The fans attendance during the India vs Pakistan is flashed on the big screen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. AP

India’s emphatic win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match was witnessed by over 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, confirmed the stadium’s official Twitter handle. While the match saw Virat Kohli star with an 82-run masterclass to seal the win for India in a nail-biter that lasted till the final ball of the match, the crowd attendance came close to breaking the all-time record as it was the loudest MCG one has heard before.

In total, the match was witnessed by 90,293 spectators as fans from both India and Pakistan came in large numbers to witness the game.

The MCG’s official capacity is 100,024 while the record of hosting the most spectators still remains the 2015 men’s ODI World Cup final between hosts Australia and New Zealand as 93,013 fans attended the game. The record was expected to be broken today as the stadium made arrangements for extra standing-room tickets.

During the game, Pakistan put up a 159/8 on the board with Iftikhar Ahmed (51) and Shan Masood (52 not out) saving the Pak batters’ blushes after being sent into bat first. Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Hardik Pandya (3/30) were the pick among the Indian bowlers with the former removing in-form Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan inside the powerplay.

Chasing the total, India found trouble of their own with the top-order misfiring to a 31/2 before Virat Kohli (83 not out) rose to the occasion. He played the bigger hand in a 114-run stand with Hardik Pandya (40). The winning run came through the bat of Ravichandran Ashwin, who kept his calm while two runs were needed off the last delivery by forcing a wide delivery and then hitting it over the circle for the winning run.

Updated Date: October 23, 2022 19:43:04 IST

