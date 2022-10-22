India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: It’s the clash of the titans as India take on Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage alongside South Africa, Bangladesh with Zimbabwe and Netherlands joining in as qualifiers.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

A clash between the two giant sub-continent countries – India and Pakistan, at a World Cup arouses passion, not only on the field but off it.

The rivalry between players is only on the field as cricketers respect each other immensely. However, the match has that oomph factor in which mental strength plays an important factor.

The pressure of performance is what induces rash decisions and uncontrollable anxiety. These are the factors that come into play in an India versus Pakistan encounter.

India, apart from one defeat, have always beaten Pakistan in a World Cup encounter. Their meetings, reduced to ICC and ACC events, have come become few and far between. Pakistan won both the previous matches – at 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match details:

When is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be held on 23 October (Sunday).

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match take place?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match LIVE in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.