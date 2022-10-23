Team India took the T20 World Cup in Australia by storm, with former skipper Virat Kohli helping the Men in Blue script a memorable four-wicket win over rivals Pakistan in their Super 12 clash in Melbourne on Sunday. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls, as India sealed a stunning run-chase off the last ball of the match to break thousands of Pakistani hearts.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

Pakistan were put into bat after India won the toss and fielded first. The Men in Green got off to a slow start, losing skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early, but Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) helped them post 159/8 from 20 overs.

India, too, lost early wickets in the chase, losing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, and were later restricted to 31/4 in the seventh over. But a 113-run stand between Kohli and Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket changed the script of the game and got India right back in the contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Fast forward to the 20th and final over of the match, Mohammad Nawaz came into the attack for Pakistan and saw off Hardik Pandya off the first ball of the over, but a couple of extras later in the over costed Pakistan the game.

Let’s now take a look at how the over panned out, ball-by-ball:

19.1 Mohammad Nawaz begins the over with a quick delivery, Hardik Pandya is facing him and Pandya tries to slog over the leg side, but instead gets an edge en route to skipper Babar Azam at cover point.

19.2 A high full toss from Nawaz, Dinesh Karthik is the new batter and he is facing the Pakistani. Karthik slices towards long-on for a single.

19.3 Virat Kohli is facing Nawaz’s next ball, drags down towards long-on for a couple of runs.

19.4. Kohli is facing Nawaz again, but it’s a costly no-ball from the Pakistani. A highish full toss, Kohli swings across the line and hits it towards deep square boundary, where the fielder gets a hand on the ball but fails to catch it successfully. A height no ball, and a free-hit.

19.4 A wide yorker from Nawaz as the Pakistani ends up conceding another extra.

19.4 Three byes off the ball. Virat Kohli misses the slog and the ball goes past short third man for three runs. A fuller ball, Kohli missed and the ball ricocheted off the sticks and goes fine.

19.5 Dinesh Karthik faces Nawaz again. Karthik looks to sweep but misses to connect on this one, and Mohammad Rizwan is quick to stump him out.

19.6 Another extra conceded by Nawaz. This one to new batter R Ashwin goes down leg side, and it’s a wide. Scores are level, 1 run to win from one ball.

19.6 India get another lifeline after that extra, and Ashwin facing this delivery, lofts over mid-off to help India seal a remarkable victory!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.