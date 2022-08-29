India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant memes flood Twitter after Urvashi Rautela attends Asia Cup clash

India pulled off a dominant start to their Asia Cup journey as they outclassed their eternal rival Pakistan in the opening match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack made it a bit difficult for the Rohit Sharma-led side. However, the commendable 52-run partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped them survive the nail-biter.

Along with the fans of both countries, some glittering names from the film industries were also present in the stands to witness the blockbuster clash. Apart from the Liger star, Vijay Deverakonda, Urvashi Rautela, decking up in a bright red dress and a purple coat was also caught on camera while waving the tri-colour.

As Rautela’s name has been doing rounds on social media after her controversial exchange with Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, her presence triggered the gossip again. Notably, Pant was dropped from India’s starting eleven in the favour of Dinesh Karthik. The veteran cricketer delivered a good performance behind the stumps by taking a couple of crucial catches but did not get enough time with the bat.

Coming to the point, not only the Bollywood actress but Pant was also captured several times from the Indian dugout. The controversy between this duo was initiated after the Hate Story 4 actress said that an ‘RP’ from Delhi Capitals was waiting for her at the hotel lobby and called her several times to meet.

Following that comment, Pant shared a tweet on his personal account calling Rautela ‘Didi.’ However, he immediately deleted it. The Indian batter and the B-town actress were rumoured to be dating for quite some time before the gossip landed. At that time, Twitter was also flooded with sarcastic and hilarious posts from fans. Following the previous controversy, a plethora of memes about this duo again surfaced on the internet.

A user uploaded a still from the Bollywood movie Fukrey to present yesterday’s scenario at the stadium:

Another one shared some scenes from a movie by Vijay Deverakonda to mark the reaction of Pant.

Rishabh Pant After Seeing Urvashi Rautela In Stands pic.twitter.com/AVHxGt4Eh8 — Vikas Trivedi🇮🇳 (@IamVtrived) August 28, 2022

A person sarcastically said, “Urvashi Rautela is in the stadium to recreate the ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ ending scene with Rishabh Pant.”

urvashi rautela in the stadium to recreate mujhse shaadi karogi ending scene with rishabh pant — vipin (@djfrankkie) August 28, 2022

Here are some other memes:

Urvashi rautela match dekhne aayi hai, aur aaj hi rishabh pant ko nhi khilaya, achha nhi kiye ye rohit bhai. Feeling sad for pant. #INDvPAK — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 28, 2022

Only person having evil laugh after seeing urvashi rautela in the stadium#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MDfylgxivC — a. (@abhaysrivastavv) August 28, 2022

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela at the stadium pic.twitter.com/HRodTfsRvi — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) August 28, 2022

India will next face Hong Kong on Wednesday, 31 August.

