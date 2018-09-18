India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch today's Asia Cup match on LIVE TV online
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
VVIP chopper scam: Christian Michel to be extradited, sustained interrogation may unlock AgustaWestland case
-
Manto's fearlessness and compulsion to tell the truth resonated with my own journey, says Nandita Das
-
Congress legislators in Goa meet governor, demand floor test; BJP says this reflects party's desperation
-
Champions League: Roberto Firmino's last-gasp winner helps Liverpool eke out victory; Lionel Messi bags hat-trick
-
SEBI cracks whip on corporates’ reluctance to issue bonds, but will it work unless the RBI too acts in tandem?
-
2021 की जनगणना में ओबीसी जातियों की गिनती के मायने क्या हैं
-
45 दिन में 500 करोड़ का मिशन, चंदा जुटाकर चुनाव लड़ेगी कांग्रेस
-
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड घोटाला: भारत लाया जाएगा बिचौलिया क्रिश्चियन मिशेल, दुबई की अदालत का फैसला
-
सत्ता में कौन आता है और कौन नहीं, संघ इसकी परवाह नहीं करता: भागवत
-
संघ का राजनीति से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है, नागपुर से नहीं दी जाती कमांड: मोहन भागवत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Favourites India had to strain themselves to get past Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during the Asia Cup press conference. AFP
Led by Rohit Sharma, India scrapped past Hong Kong by 26 runs in their first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.
Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.
The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.
India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan:
When will the India vs Pakistan fixture take place?
India vs Pakistan match will be played on Wednesday, 19 September.
Where will be the match be played?
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time does the match begin?
The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 5 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Pakistan match?
The match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD, and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2018
Also See
Highlights, India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai, Full Cricket Score: India post hard-fought 26-run win over Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2018, stats preview: From Sri Lanka’s record-breaking titles to Pakistan’s superior recent form
Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan two key men for India with bat, says former Australia pacer Brett Lee