India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch today's Asia Cup match on LIVE TV online

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan

FirstCricket Staff, September 18, 2018

Favourites India had to strain themselves to get past Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during the Asia Cup press conference. AFP

Led by Rohit Sharma, India scrapped past Hong Kong by 26 runs in their first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan:

When will the India vs Pakistan fixture take place?

India vs Pakistan match will be played on Wednesday, 19 September.

Where will be the match be played?

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 5 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Pakistan match?

The match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD, and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018

