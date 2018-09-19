Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Match starts at 5 PM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates throughout.

This is the match everyone was waiting for. The BIG one! India vs Pakistan. There are rivalries and then there is the mother of all rivalries. India suffered a scare in their first match against Hong Kong. They would be looking to dust off the rustiness and get into the groove as soon as possible. Pakistan, on the other hand, had a comprehensive win over Hong Kong in their opener and will go into the match taking forward the momentum. Expect a cracker as both teams look to go one up over the other before they clash again, most probably on Sunday.

"With conditions way better than in England for batting, Dhawan resumed bullying attacks with his 14th ODI hundred. The southpaw looked largely untroubled in his stay at the crease and combined in telling partnerships with Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik. While his usual belligerence wasn't on display, Dhawan's knock helped India overcome a no-show from their middle-order."

It was important to spend time in the middle, get used to these tough condition and score some runs. All set for the big game tonight #AsiaCup2018 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/VWz4frVm4M

Can he continue with the same momentum against Pakistan?

Latest Updates: After suffering a scare against Hong Kong in their first match, India will be looking to bring their 'A' game out against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage contest that promises to be a cracker.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.

India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.

Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.

Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.

The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.

Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.

With inputs from IANS