Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup: Cloud cover remains over MCG but chances of rain less
India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup: Cloud cover remains over MCG but chances of rain less

India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup: Cloud cover remains over MCG but chances of rain less

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, Live cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the most awaited clash of the tournament. India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in Melbourne

11:06 (IST)

India vs Pakistan head-to-head records and key stats in T20Is

Matches Played: 11

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 3

Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out)

Last five T20Is: IND won - 3; PAK won - 2

Last result: Pakistan won by five wickets (Dubai; 2022)

IND (Highest Score) vs PAK: 192/5 (20) - (Ahmedabad; 2012)

IND (Lowest Score) vs PAK: 133/9 (20) - (Bengaluru; 2012)

PAK (Highest Score) vs IND: 182/5 (20) - (Dubai; 2022)

PAK (Lowest Score) vs IND: 83 (17.3) - (Mirpur; 2016)

11:03 (IST)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup:

11:01 (IST)

India vs Pakistan head-to-head records in T20 World Cups

Matches Played: 6

India won: 4

Pakistan won: 1

Tied: 1 (IND won by bowl-out)

Last result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

10:30 (IST)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup:

Hundreds of Indian cricket fans turned up to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to catch a glimpse of Men in Blue sweating it out in the net session on Saturday.

It was not the match day, but the sight of a large number of people having come to watch made it feel so as they cheered likes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on every ball bowled, every swing of their bats.

"It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. #T20WorldCup," tweeted BCCI.

10:22 (IST)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup:

10:14 (IST)

Much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is just couple of hours away.

10:04 (IST)

India vs Pakistan weather update:

As per Accuweather, at 7 PM Melbourne Time (1:30 PM IST), there is 100 percent cloud cover expected, but the chances of rain are around 40%. For the entire duration of the match which is scheduled to run from 7 PM To 10:30 PM Melbourne Time, the cloud cover would be there. An odd one or two showers are expected, but it is unlikely that the rain will washout the game.

21:10 (IST)

India vs Pakistan Live Scores and Updates:

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the most awaited clash of the tournament. India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in Melbourne which is expected to be the biggest match of the World Cup! 

After having an unbeaten streak, India were thumped by Pakistan in the last World Cup just a year ago, even less. India will be raring to go against Pakistan and settle the scores after that defeat last year. The men in green finally tested World Cup success and will be looking to have more of it today! Its a clash of the titans! Stay tuned as we bring to you all the updates live.

Highlights

title-img
India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup: Cloud cover remains over MCG but chances of rain less

India vs Pakistan. LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES< T20 World Cup: IND take on PAK in Melbourne.

PREVIEW: The much-awaited T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan takes place in Melbourne today. The two sides are gearing up for the match and the fans are as always pretty excited to see the two arch-rivals up against each other.

But first things first, there are high chances of rain playing a spoilsport. Well, we can just pray that we have a full 40-over game.

The last the two sides met each other in a World Cup match was last year. Pakistan, for the first time, defeated India in a World Cup fixture. A lot has changed in the Indian team’s dug out since then. There have been tweaks in the coaching staff as well in the captaincy roles. Rohit Sharma will now lead the side when the Men in Blue take the field at MCG.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 23, 2022 10:33:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Complete list of injured and ruled out players
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Complete list of injured and ruled out players

As the T20 World Cup 2022 approaches, several teams are still battling with injuries to some of their key players.

India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup practice match: When and where to watch IND vs WA XI warm-up match LIVE
First Cricket News

India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup practice match: When and where to watch IND vs WA XI warm-up match LIVE

India vs Western Australia XI, T20 World Cup, practice match: India will play their second practice match against Western Australia. Here's how you can get all the LIVE UPDATES from the game

T20 World Cup interesting numbers: From most number of ducks to MS Dhoni’s longest stint as captain
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup interesting numbers: From most number of ducks to MS Dhoni’s longest stint as captain

Rohit Sharma has an opportunity to go past MS Dhoni, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and other players and become the player with the most number of T20 World Cup matches.