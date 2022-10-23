PREVIEW: The much-awaited T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan takes place in Melbourne today. The two sides are gearing up for the match and the fans are as always pretty excited to see the two arch-rivals up against each other.
But first things first, there are high chances of rain playing a spoilsport. Well, we can just pray that we have a full 40-over game.
The last the two sides met each other in a World Cup match was last year. Pakistan, for the first time, defeated India in a World Cup fixture. A lot has changed in the Indian team’s dug out since then. There have been tweaks in the coaching staff as well in the captaincy roles. Rohit Sharma will now lead the side when the Men in Blue take the field at MCG.
SQUADS:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda
Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman
