India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup:

Hundreds of Indian cricket fans turned up to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to catch a glimpse of Men in Blue sweating it out in the net session on Saturday.

It was not the match day, but the sight of a large number of people having come to watch made it feel so as they cheered likes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on every ball bowled, every swing of their bats.

"It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. #T20WorldCup," tweeted BCCI.