INDW vs PAKW LIVE score Women's Asia Cup: India lose three as Mandhana departs vs Pakistan

PREVIEW: The India women’s team will lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Sylhet. While the Indian team has won three out of three matches that they have played so far in the competition are at the top of the points table, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Thailand and are placed at number two spot.

India will look to continue form in this match while Pakistan would seek to gain the momentum back.

SQAUDS:

India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan women: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas

