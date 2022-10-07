Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  INDW vs PAKW LIVE score Women's Asia Cup: India lose three as Mandhana departs vs Pakistan

India Women Vs Pakistan Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Women Vs Pakistan Women At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 07 October, 2022

07 October, 2022
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women

137/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 13
India Women

India Women

59/3 (11.0 ov)

Live Blog
Pakistan Women India Women
137/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.85 59/3 (11.0 ov) - R/R 5.36

Play In Progress

India Women need 79 runs in 54 balls at 8.77 rpo

Pooja Vastrakar - 2

Dayalan Hemalatha - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dayalan Hemalatha Batting 19 20 3 0
Pooja Vastrakar Batting 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Nashra Sandhu 2 0 9 2
Tuba Hassan 2 0 14 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 50/3 (9.4)

9 (9) R/R: 6.75

Smriti Mandhana 17(19) S.R (89.47)

c Aiman Anwer b Nashra Sandhu
INDW vs PAKW LIVE score Women's Asia Cup: India lose three as Mandhana departs vs Pakistan

INDW vs PAKW LIVE score Women's Asia Cup: India lose three as Mandhana departs vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2022, LIVE CRICKET SCORE, ball by ball updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 fixture between India women and Pakistan women. Pakistan have been restricted to 137/6 in 20 overs

15:26 (IST)
wkt

IND vs PAK LIVE score
WICKET! That's bad cricket from Mandhana. She just survived a stumping chance. There was no need to go for a big stroke as she had got a boundary in that over already. The left-hander comes down the track, takes the aerial route and plays it straight to the fielder at long on. Mandhana is out for 17 off 19

15:24 (IST)
four

IND vs PAK LIVE cricket score
Mandhana and Hemlatha have started to accelerate now. Hemlatha got a boundary in the previous over and now Mandhana drags one over backward square leg for a four

15:09 (IST)
wkt

IND vs PAK LIVE cricket score
WICKET! Jemimah was living dangerously. Was dropped a couple of times in a span of 6-7 balls but not this time. Steps out to go for the big shot, Nida Dar pulls the length a bit, bowls it wide of off and Rodrigues miscues the stroke. The batter is caught at the backward point region for 2 off 8 as India lose two now

15:01 (IST)
wkt

IND vs PAK LIVE score
WICKET! Pakistan have the breakthrough. Meghana tried to fo over the cover area but miscued the stroke and Ameen took a brilliant catch running backwards

14:54 (IST)

India are chasing 138 and have started off the chase pretty well

14:51 (IST)
six

IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE score
SIX! Sabbhineni Meghana hammers that one over long on. Steps out on that tossed up delivery and dispatches it for a maximum

14:35 (IST)

After 20 overs,Pakistan Women 137/6 ( Nida Dar 56 , Tuba Hassan 1)

IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE score
A wicket and 8 runs came in that final over as Pakistan have been restricted to 137/6 in 20 overs. They fought back in nicely after losing early wickets. Nida Dar remained unbeaten at 56 off 37

14:31 (IST)
four

IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE
FOUR! Perfect start to the over as Ayesha Naseem hits that over mid off for a boundary. Pakistan have fought back well after losing some early wickets

14:20 (IST)

IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE
Nida Dar gets to a FIFTY! This has been a brilliant knock. Pakistan had lost wickets early but Dar has put up a good fight

13:55 (IST)
six

IND vs PAK LIVE score and updates
SIX! What a way to finish that over. Dayalan Hemalatha tosses it up and Nida Dar steps out to hit that one over long on boundary

INDW vs PAKW LIVE score Women's Asia Cup: India lose three as Mandhana departs vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2022: India take on arch rivals Pakistan. (Photo Source: BCCI women/Twitter)

PREVIEW: The India women’s team will lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Sylhet. While the Indian team has won three out of three matches that they have played so far in the competition are at the top of the points table, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Thailand and are placed at number two spot.

India will look to continue form in this match while Pakistan would seek to gain the momentum back.

SQAUDS:

India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan women: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas

Updated Date: October 07, 2022 15:26:27 IST

