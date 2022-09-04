India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE score & updates: Rohit, KL provide IND with brisk start vs PAK

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan

PREVIEW: India and Pakistan will be up against each other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The Men in Blue registered a place in the Super 4 with two wins on the trot in the group stage while Pakistan marched ahead with a record-breaking victory over Hong Kong.

The Rohit Sharma-led side clinched a win in the last encounter when the two arch-rivals locked horns with each other. Both the sides have suffered a blow ahead of the match as India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury while Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani is set to miss this fixture with a suspected side strain. Axar Patel has replaced Jadeja in the Indian squad.

SQUAD:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

