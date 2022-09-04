India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE score & updates: Rohit, KL provide IND with brisk start vs PAK

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE
SIX! What a start for India. KL Rahul joins the party now. A fuller delivery, outside off from Naseem Shah and KL hammers that over extra cover for a maximum
|India
|Pakistan
|28/0 (2.4 ov) - R/R 10.5
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|Batting
|12
|7
|0
|1
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|Batting
|16
|9
|2
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naseem Shah
|1.4
|0
|19
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
28 (28) R/R: 10.5
KL Rahul 12(7)
Rohit Sharma (C) 16(9)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between India and Pakistan. Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first
SIX! What a start for India. KL Rahul joins the party now. A fuller delivery, outside off from Naseem Shah and KL hammers that over extra cover for a maximum
FOUR! Rohit Sharma is in different form today. Hasnain bowls that full, in the slot and the right-hander goes over mid off for a boundary
SIX! The Indian captain takes on young Naseem Shah. The pacer bowls that length ball, around the fifth stump channel and Rohit dispatches that over mid-wicket for a maximum
FOUR! Rohit Sharma steps out on that one, gives himself some room and hits that fuller delivery, outside off over covers for a boundary. He gets off the mark. That's bad length. The track has enough carry and bounce on offer
We are moments away from the LIVE ACTION from this blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will begin the proceedings while Naseem Shah will bowl the first over
Playing XI
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Playing XI
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
India have brought in Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi. "It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi," Rohit said.
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. "We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India," Babar said at the toss.
Hardik Pandya who was rested for the previous game is most likely return to the XI. The tussle for the one spot left might be between Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan
PREVIEW: India and Pakistan will be up against each other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The Men in Blue registered a place in the Super 4 with two wins on the trot in the group stage while Pakistan marched ahead with a record-breaking victory over Hong Kong.
The Rohit Sharma-led side clinched a win in the last encounter when the two arch-rivals locked horns with each other. Both the sides have suffered a blow ahead of the match as India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury while Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani is set to miss this fixture with a suspected side strain. Axar Patel has replaced Jadeja in the Indian squad.
SQUAD:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
India started off the Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a positive note as they defeated Pakistan
India were off the mark in the Asia Cup 2022 after a stunning win over Pakistan in a close encounter in Dubai.
Rahul Dravid, who wasn't part of the tour to Zimbabwe, has tested COVID-19 positive and has not travelled with the squad to UAE for the Asia Cup.