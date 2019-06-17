FOUR! Bouncer from Hardik Pandya that is dealt well by Imad Wasim to pick his first boundary. Rolls his wrists as he plays the pull to long leg boundary.

After 28 overs,Pakistan 132/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 2 , Imad Wasim 1) Kuldeep quickly slips in a quiet over, giving away three singles as both the batsmen get off the mark.

ICYMI : Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of the contest after he pulled up while bowling earlier in the innings. Read more about it here.

After 29 overs,Pakistan 137/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 3 , Imad Wasim 5) Hardik Pandya bowling with a lot more vigour and understandably too. Sarafraz negates the hat-trick delivery, then tries to advance down to Hardik Pandya, who keeps him in check with a sharp bumper that the Pakistan captain fends awkwardly. Imad Wasim ends the over with a well-controlled pull to the long leg fence.

After 30 overs,Pakistan 140/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 5 , Imad Wasim 6) Sarfaraz is not taking any chance against Kuldeep Yadav and is happy to defend him for the most part of the over. Three singles from the over. Pakistan need a miracle and a half to chase down 197 runs off 120 balls with the bottom half of the batting line up.

Pandya misses hat trick but his double strike has broken the back of Pakistan's chase. It's something about an India-Pakistan encounter isn't it? The chase was on when Azam-Zaman were batting and then in a flash it was off. Now it is teetering on the brink. Pakistan cannot chase this, not now, not ever. Pandya came in to bowl at a time when the batsmen were new and had just come at the crease. And he broke through... splendid!

After 31 overs,Pakistan 146/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 8 , Imad Wasim 9) Singles surely not going to do it for India. They hold the reigns of the game and 7-0 is imminent. The Indian faithful at Old Trafford making themselves heard. Six ones from the over.

FOUR! Short ball from Bumrah, from round the stumps and Imad has fetched from above his head and pulled it through mid wicket. Fast hands from the left-hander.

After 32 overs,Pakistan 154/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 10 , Imad Wasim 15) Jasprit Bumrah is called back into the attack. Imad Wasim ends the over with a boundary before which four singles were collected. Pakistan cross the 150-run barrier and need 183 runs from 18 overs, requiring a little over 10 runs per over. Drinks are on the field.

After 33 overs,Pakistan 157/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 11 , Imad Wasim 16) Vijay Shankar comes back on. Ravindra Jadeja is wall at point that Sarfaraz Ahmed keeps running into. He timed couple of Vijay's delivery in that region but the substitute fielder has been too good not allowing a single run.

A big lesson to be learnt here is that in high pressure games it is generally better to bat first. Especially if you are the slightly weaker team on paper #PAKvIND #CWC19

FOUR! SLAMBANG! Imad Wasim backs away a touch and has simply thrashed that down the ground past the non-striker for a boundary

After 34 overs,Pakistan 165/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 12 , Imad Wasim 22) Imad whacks Bumrah down the ground for a boundary earlier in the over and Pakistan need more of them. Bumrah keeps it down to eight runs from the over as pressure continues to mount on Pakistan

OUT! Sarfaraz Ahmed was looking to smash it through the offside, trying to infuse some energy into the chase, gets an inside edge to drag it back on to his leg stump. Didn't look a very good shot to start with. Didn't end well for him as well. India closing in on 7-0. Sarfaraz Ahmed b Vijay 12(30)

After 35 overs,Pakistan 166/6 ( Imad Wasim 22 , Shadab Khan 1) Vijay Shankar claims his second wicket dismissing Sarfaraz Ahmed off the first ball of the over. Shadab Khan joins in and is off the mark with a single on the offside. It is getting slightly darker in Old Trafford and looks like rain is just around the corner.

Rain halts play once again in Manchester. The players leave the field of play and just in case if you're wondering what will happen if players do not come back on to the field then it will India, who will be declared victorious on DLS method with Pakistan as things stand are 86 runs behind the par score.

Miserable weather and a miserable day for Pakistan. This game is done and dusted as far as they are concerned. Grey skies above and grey skies in Pakistan cricket as they are about to lose their 15th ODI in the last 19 matches. Pakistan fans heading for the exits as the rain continues to fall.

Hardik Pandya brings the crowd to their feet! This was their reaction when he dismissed Shoaib Malik first ball 🎉 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xYECRAywvJ

Pakistan's 2019 World Cup is going the same way as their 1992 World Cup campaign as far as results are concerned. This lot Cornered Tigers?, no, more like Cornered Tabby Cats

The rain is falling steadily, the covers are on and the umbrellas are up for those fans who have stayed back.

If there is no more play India will by 86 runs (DLS)

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not😆)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times.

Covers coming off at Old Trafford. Might get some more play!

Alright then, some positive news of play likely to take place

Batting first might have helped Pakistan....but that must not be an excuse to hide from the fact that the gulf between the two teams is HUGE. Asia Cup in familiar conditions showed it. Today’s another validation. #IndvPak #CWC19

India are far superior to Pakistan in this era!

Would you believe it... restart in 8 minutes. Match reduced to 40 overs. Pakistan's target is 302. Basically they need 136 runs off 5 overs. Cricket is stupid.

The stadium is now almost empty and this match will end as a bit of a joke

Pakistan need 136 runs off 5 overs. New followers of cricket must be thinking what is going on.

What a farcical end to this match. The ICC not helping themselves.

Alright, we will have a restart. It will be a 40-over contest and Pakistan's revised target will be 302, which essentially means they will require 136 off 30 balls.

It might be a forgone conclusion for one and all but we do have a game on our hands. Players have taken the field. Yuzvendra Chahal will start the proceeding after the break. Nothing but Net run rate to play for now.

After 36 overs,Pakistan 172/6 ( Imad Wasim 24 , Shadab Khan 4) Shadab Khan starts off with hard swipe down the ground for a single and Chahal lures with a flighted delivery that he pushes to long ogg for one. He generally keeps it wide of Wasim and Shadab, the latter hits one in the over over the infield over cover point for another single. Six runs from it. Pakistan need 130 off 24 balls.

FOUR! Shadab Khan finally hits the screws of that one! Length outside off and Shadab drives it powerfully past mid off.

After 37 overs,Pakistan 183/6 ( Imad Wasim 27 , Shadab Khan 11) Bumrah is brought into the attack and despite wild slogs and swings Shadab Khan isn't able to strike it from the middle of the bat. Bumrah displays his expertise in death with subtle variations in pace and lengths. Wasim slashes to wide third man for a brace, but still no boundaries for Pakistan, until Shadab thwacks one off the final ball. Pakistan need 120 off 18 balls.

FOUR! Imad takes on a googly that is pitched on the shorter side from Chahal, muscling it wide of long off fielder for a boundary

After 38 overs,Pakistan 196/6 ( Imad Wasim 34 , Shadab Khan 17) Shadab Khan plays a wide slog sweep across the line but KL Rahul at deep mid wicket puts down a chance. Poor old Chahal still doesn't have a wicket. Imad Wasim smashed a boundary off the second ball, but we are just going through the motions here. Not the best of advertisement for Ind-Pak rivalry. Pakistan need 106 off 12 balls.

FOUR! That's another powerful strike from Imad Wasim. Pitched up from Bumrah and Wasim clears his front leg and hammers it down the ground for four. It was hit all along the ground. Brings us the 200.

FOUR! Becoming too predictable now. Bumrah slants another bouncer to Imad, who gets to the end of that one. Nice upper-cut off a front foot no ball (which wasn't actually, poor call from the umpire)

After 39 overs,Pakistan 208/6 ( Imad Wasim 44 , Shadab Khan 18) Bumrah will end without a wicket to his name in this game. He leaks two boundaries in what will be his final and game's penultimate over, 12 runs came from it.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs by DLS Method Gosh! Finally the forceful and stretched formalities come to an end. Hardik Pandya gets the opportunity to bowl the final over of the game that was dragged by the rain till almost midnight in India, but it is Virat Kohli's men who end on the right side of the result. The World Cup scoreline extends to 7-0 between India and Pakistan with the Men in Blue winning all their contests.

India won the match by 89 runs (DLS) - their biggest ever win against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups in-terms of runs.

Most matches won against a team without losing against them in ICC ODI World Cup:

India head for the semi-finals, while Pakistan head to some stern words from coach Mickey Arthur

The gulf in class between the two teams is huge if the truth be told and that will hurt the Pakistani players, think-tank and fans.

A quiet and rather farcical end to a match that promised a lot, but delivered another heavy defeat for Pakistan in a World Cup.

Rohit Sharma : Happy with the way we played as a team.We know at times, it can get frustrating having lost out in the previous game. We had the intent of playing a solid game today. I was unhappy, particularly with the way I played that shot.He just pushed mid-on back and brought fine leg in, a little misjudgment from my side. When you're set you want to get as many runs as possible. So that was a disappointment. I wasn't thinking about the double hundred, trust me.Got out at the wrong time, the partnership was becoming solid and we wanted to kill the game Absolutely, he played very well. he took his time initially and that was required. He saw the new ball off well and was looking good and got out at the wrong time. Wanted a good start and see how it went from there.

India win by 89 runs. By DLS method. Pakistan were never in the hunt once target crossed 300. Rohit Sharma takes all the plaudits, but Kuldeep Yadav broke that chase in truth. India are still unbeaten in this competition, and their next opponents Afghanistan shouldn't be that much of a bother either. This World Cup is going rather well.

India's 7th win against Pakistan in World Cups. They have also won 5 out of 5 games against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. #IndiaVsPakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain : We won a good toss but didn't bowl in the right areas, and Rohit played very well. Our plan was to pitch the ball up to Rohit, but we didn't execute it well. It was a good toss to win but we didn't capitalise on it. I think the ball is coming so we played two spinners. They batted really well in the middle part. Once Zaman got out we couldn't build partnerships and we collapsed after that. Unfortunately we lost too many wickets together and that is why we lost the game. Definitely, it's getting tougher and now e have to win all remaining games

Virat Kohli, India captain : The pitch wouldn't have made too much of difference beside from the fact it started to spin in the later part of the match.But we wanted to bowl first to, if you bowled in the right areas, there was joy to be had. Rohit's knock was outstanding but to make 337 we need a team's batting effort. KL applied himself and helped Rohit, who becomes unstoppable once he scores 75-80. Then I could play the way I did and Hardik could come in and explode, that is the template we have been following and has been working for us. Rohit single-handedly winning us in the first game, a team effort in the second and showed why he's such a good ODI player again today. Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar and Fakhar were trying to play him out, but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. The drift, the turn everything was really good. I think today was the best he bowled since he has been in England. I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final, but otherwise we have played them well. If you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong. We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters.Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He's should be ok in about two to three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament. He is a vital player for us.

So after all that hype, the end result once again ended in a wimper in terms of the contest between the cricket that the two sides played. India coming out on top for the 7th time in World Cup history as the gulf between two traditional rivals keeps increasing. That's all we have for you now, there is obviously more action coming up tomorrow as we head into another week of the World Cup as things start to get interesting from here on. So do join us tomorrow for the West Indies vs Bangladesh game, until then goodbye. Click here to check out the entire report of India's 89 runs (DLS method) victory over Pakistan in Manchester.

The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.

Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing.

No wonder, Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian batsmen to be more aggressive against a skillful Amir unlike 2017 Champions Trophy while skipper Kohli speaks about having an "ideal mindset" even if the first-timers may find the "occasion intimidating".

The narrative of Indo-Pak duel is such that irrespective of whether it is a World Cup game or not, it creates heroes or villains for life in the eyes of fans.

On the field, Amir's first spell will certainly keep his team interested after a brilliant performance against Australia. Rahul and Rohit, both of whom have minimal footwork in the beginning of an innings, will try to be more assertive.

Kohli has always enjoyed a fabulous track record against Pakistan, having scored a hundred in the 2015 game at Adelaide.

A hundred is due and Indian captain's sense of occasion makes him a big contender for a three-figure mark.

It will be a test of temperament for the youngsters like Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have hardly bowled to the world's best batsman.

The Old Trafford looks good for batting even though conditions will aid both seam and swing.

India's middle-order will have a role to play in the game. Dinesh Karthik's experience was supposedly the choice of the team management in the last game but that was factoring in a curtailed game.

In case of a full game, Vijay Shankar could be the No 4 if India wants a few overs of seam-up stuff from him or else stick to Karthik, who has more experience of pressure situations.

The seaming conditions and Pakistan's comfort against spinners might prompt Kohli to drop one among Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and go for Mohammed Shami, who could be devastating in these conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah will have a score to settle against Fakhar Zaman, bowling against whom, the last thing he would want is to overstep.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would like to bowl that probing off-stump line which can keep opposition best bet Babar Azam at bay.

Full Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

