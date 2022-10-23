Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed turned out to be an unexpected surprise during the high voltage India vs Pakistan Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup on Saturday as the 29-year-old Pak batter scored a 33-ball 51 to build a foundation for Pakistan’s 159/8. Starting quietly under pressure, Ahmed shifted the gear with four sixes off Indian spinners and added some much-needed pace to Pakistan innings, who were struggling at 50/2 in 9 overs.

Ahmed, who was batting at run-a-ball 21 at that point, targetted Indian spinners as he shot Ashwin over the head for a tall six before closing the over while making his intention clear that he is going for the big shots.

And then Ahmed clobbered Axar Patel for two tall sixes over the leg region in the 11th over. Ahmed then reached his half-century in the same over by hitting Patel for a six over long-off. The effort was close for a catch for KL Rahul at long-off but it was too tough to reach but didn’t stop the Indian for making a spectacular effort at the boundary but couldn’t keep the ball in.

Iftikhaar Ahmed fell in the over right after as he was exquisitely plum lbw by Mohammed Shami, who bowled two back-to-back full deliveries in the 13th over to give India the momentum again.

Shan Masood, meanwhile carried his bat till the end with a 52 runs off 42 balls as Pakistan put up a challenging total of 160.

