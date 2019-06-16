First Cricket
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Stats Preview: Virat's astronomical average, Rohit's incredible run and other highlights

Virat Kohli once again will be a vital cog in India’s batting lineup especially in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan as his average in ODI wins against Pakistan is the second highest among players who've scored 400-plus runs against them in ODIs. Here's a statistical preview of the big clash.

Umang Pabari, Jun 16, 2019 12:10:32 IST

The mother of all the clashes is about to begin in Manchester under the threat of rain. India have not lost a match yet in this World Cup while Pakistan have already lost two. Consistency is India’s strength while unpredictability is Pakistan’s forte; therefore, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday.

The recent form in ODIs and history in ICC Cricket World Cup are both with India. Moreover, Pakistan have just won three ODIs out of their last 20 matches.

Virat Kohli once again will be a vital cog in India’s batting lineup especially in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan as his average in won ODIs against Pakistan is the second highest among players who scored 400-plus runs against them in ODIs. Interestingly, his average in defeats against them is 6.4 with four single-digit scores.

Rohit Sharma has scored fifty-plus runs in each of his last four ODI innings. This is the first time ever that he has achieved the feat. He has scored four fifty-plus scores out of his last six ODI innings against Pakistan. He will be tested against Pakistan left-arm pacers especially Mohammad Amir who has just got his mojo back in ODI cricket.

Wahab Riaz has made a comeback in Pakistan’s side during this World Cup but his economy rate of 7.34 against India is the second worst for a bowler against a team against which he has bowled at least 45 overs. His economy rate in this World Cup so far is 7.66.

Shoaib Malik’s last three ODI innings have ended in single-digit scores. He has amassed 1782 runs against India in ODIs which is the most for him against any opponent. However, since 2010, he has scored at an average of 33.37, while till 2009 he was scoring at an average of 52.24 against India. It will be intriguing to see whether Pakistan will include Shadab Khan or not.

Let's look at some individual records in India-Pakistan ODIs:

Highest run-scorer: Sachin Tendulkar (2,526 runs)

Highest wicket-takerWasim Akram (60 wickets)

Most centuriesSachin Tendulkar (five) and Salman Butt (five)

Most catches as a fielderMohammad Azharuddin (44)

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeperMoin Khan (71)

Highest total356/9 by India at Visakhapatnam in 2005

Lowest total79 by India at Sialkot in 1978

Trivia:

MS Dhoni will be playing his 341st ODI for India which will make him the second most capped player for India after Sachin Tendulkar.

Shadab Khan needs to take one wicket to become the fourth Pakistan leg-spinner with 50-plus ODI wickets.

India and Pakistan have played only ODI at Manchester against each other with India winning it by 47 runs in 1999.

India and Pakistan both have played only ODI at Manchester in this century. Pakistan won the match against England by two wickets in 2003 while India lost the match by three wickets in 2007 against England.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 12:10:32 IST

