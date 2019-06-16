India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Consistent', 'Brilliant', 'Mature', Twitter applauds as Rohit Sharma slams ton against arch-rivals
Here are the best tweets as Rohit Sharma notched up his century against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
India opener Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th ODI century during his team's ICC Cricket World Cup league match against Pakistan in Old Trafford on Sunday. This was Rohit's second ton in this World Cup, as he put up a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket. The right-hander reached the landmark in just 85 balls.
Sharma, who made 122 in India's opening win over South Africa and 57 against Australia, went to fifty in just 34 balls against Pakistan.
He got there in style with a six over long-on and a cut four, off successive deliveries from recalled leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
With fans all around the globe witnessing the much-talked about game, here is how Twitter reacted to his century:
Indeed Rohit's century was a superhit!
Can you add any more adjectives to describe his ton?
Batting becomes easy when 'Hitman' is around!
Where do you think Pakistan have gone wrong?
Bhajji applauds Rohit!
With inputs from AFP
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 16, 2019 17:57:33 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India need to be aggressive in all departments against Pakistan, says Sachin Tendulkar
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian to surpass 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli-led India keep focus on fielding during practice session ahead of South Africa clash