India opener Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th ODI century during his team's ICC Cricket World Cup league match against Pakistan in Old Trafford on Sunday. This was Rohit's second ton in this World Cup, as he put up a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket. The right-hander reached the landmark in just 85 balls.

Sharma, who made 122 in India's opening win over South Africa and 57 against Australia, went to fifty in just 34 balls against Pakistan.

He got there in style with a six over long-on and a cut four, off successive deliveries from recalled leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

With fans all around the globe witnessing the much-talked about game, here is how Twitter reacted to his century:

Indeed Rohit's century was a superhit!

Ro ‘Superhit’ Sharma. What a century....dominance and class in equal measure. 👏👏 #CWC19 #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 16, 2019

rohit sharma has been warned for running over the pakistan attack #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 16, 2019

Can you add any more adjectives to describe his ton?



Consistent. Brilliant. Mature. What a spectacular 100 by @ImRo45! It’s extra special when it’s #INDvPAK in the WC! #CWC2019 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 16, 2019

Batting becomes easy when 'Hitman' is around!

A remarkable hundred from Rohit. Making batting look so easy #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 16, 2019

Where do you think Pakistan have gone wrong?

Brilliant from @ImRo45 but Pakistan have missed a trick by not opening up with Imad Wasim! ‍♂️ #INDvPAK #CWC19 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 16, 2019

Bhajji applauds Rohit!

Rohit sharma what a player 🏏 brilliant 100 💪👍👌⭐️🔥 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 16, 2019

With inputs from AFP

