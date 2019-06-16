First Cricket
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Consistent', 'Brilliant', 'Mature', Twitter applauds as Rohit Sharma slams ton against arch-rivals

Here are the best tweets as Rohit Sharma notched up his century against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 16, 2019 17:34:24 IST

India opener Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th ODI century during his team's ICC Cricket World Cup league match against Pakistan in Old Trafford on Sunday. This was Rohit's second ton in this World Cup, as he put up a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket. The right-hander reached the landmark in just 85 balls.

Sharma, who made 122 in India's opening win over South Africa and 57 against Australia, went to fifty in just 34 balls against Pakistan.

He got there in style with a six over long-on and a cut four, off successive deliveries from recalled leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

With fans all around the globe witnessing the much-talked about game, here is how Twitter reacted to his century:

Indeed Rohit's century was a superhit!

Can you add any more adjectives to describe his ton?

Batting becomes easy when 'Hitman' is around!

Where do you think Pakistan have gone wrong?

Bhajji applauds Rohit!

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




