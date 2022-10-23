Hardik Pandya made his telling impact with the ball on Saturday as the all-rounder three wickets during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Melbourne on Saturday. While his efforts were appreciated by the fans and experts, Pandya’s mocking smile at Haider Ali after the Pakistan batter’s dismissal was a spectacle for many.

The incident happened in the 14th over of the match when Ali (2 runs), who just came into bat following the departure of dangerman Iftikhar Ahmed (51), miscued the last ball of Pandya’s over high but not far enough to Surkyakumar Yadav standing at long on for a regulation catch.

As soon as Surya took the catch, Pandya kept staring at Haider Ali for the audacious attempt towards long on with a mocking smile on his face as it came right after Pandya had Shadab Khan (9) taken in a similar way to Surya four balls ago.

This is kinda embarrassing for Haider Ali pic.twitter.com/nbSQDMsuJa — 🤏🧠 (@okkbyy_) October 23, 2022

Apart from the two dismissals, Pandya also dismissed Mohammad Nawaz in his next over and finished his spell at 3/30. Pandya’s impact was key as it came right after Arshdeep Singh (3/32) subdued the in-form Pakistan top-order with the wickets of Babar Azam (0) and Mohammad Rizwan (4).

Pakistan managed to put up a 159/8 on the board as Shan Masood top scored with a 52 not out after Iftikhar fireworks.

