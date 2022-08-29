Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Rizwan’s picture-perfect bromance moment wins hearts

Cricket

India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Rizwan’s picture-perfect bromance moment wins hearts

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya decided to give Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan a hug during his stay at the crease on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Rizwan's bromance moment during India's opening clash of Asia Cup against Pakistan in Dubai. Image credit: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra

Hardik Pandya went all guns blazing in India’s Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. First, he picked up three crucial wickets. Then, the all-rounder shone with the bat when the team needed him the most, smashing a blistering 33 runs off just 17 balls.

Pandya sealed the deal in style by sending the fourth delivery of the final over into the crowd for a maximum. Apart from this outstanding performance, fans have found another reason to praise the all-rounder.

While batting in a couple of tense overs, Pandya took some time out to share a friendly moment with Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan was the top-scorer for the Men in Green with a 42-ball 43. After the early dismissal of Babar Azam, his innings took the side to a total of 147 against the high-flying Indian unit. When he was well-settled at the crease, it was Pandya who showed him the way to the pavilion and brought India back into the game.

However, the scene from India’s innings proved that this duo shares a good camaraderie off the field. During a break between overs, Pandya went behind the stumps and hugged Rizwan with a hearty smile on his face. Rizwan also responded accordingly and the duo went on to exchange some casual conversation.

The image of their ‘bromance’ went viral across social media platforms and gathered much praise. Not only Indian fans but Pakistani viewers also appreciated the gesture of Pandya keeping any rivalry aside.

It was a comeback game for Pandya after his England tour. He had been rested during the Ireland and Zimbabwe tours. In his comeback match, Pandya did justice to his reputation of one of the best Indian all-rounder in recent times. For his exceptional contribution with the bat and the magnificent first-innings spell, Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 29, 2022 16:50:43 IST

Updated Date: August 29, 2022 16:50:43 IST

