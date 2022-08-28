India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal drops Iftikhar Ahmed on 27, Hardik Pandya dismisses batter in next over

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed breathed a sigh of relief during his team’s Asia Cup 2022 match against India on Sunday when he was dropped while batting on 27 by Yuzvendra Chahal, but he could not capitalise on the drop as Hardik Pandya got rid of Iftikhar in the very next over.

Chahal was delivering the fifth ball of the 12th over of Pakistan’s innings. It was a low full toss delivery from Chahal, and Iftikhar slammed this straight to the bowler, but Chahal was in two minds, as he fumbled it a couple of times before putting the ball down on the floor.

Hardik Pandya, however, struck in the 13th over to remove Iftikhar (28). He unleashed a bouncer to the Pakistan batter, which Iftikhar tried to pull but ended up getting a faint edge to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

India are locking horns with Pakistan for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, where Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan to a big victory. The Asia Cup acts as a buildup tournament for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, where the two teams will once again faceoff.

Following the Pakistan game, India will next play Hong Kong in their final group match on 31 August.

