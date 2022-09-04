India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Scratchy Deepak Hooda goes down with untimed ramp shot

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was dismissed after a short and scratchy stay against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Hooda scored 16 runs off 14 balls with two boundaries in his innings, one of which was a jaw-dropping upper cut over the wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan’s head.

Hooda started slowly, scoring only one run in the first five deliveries, but tried to recover his strike rate and India’s score in the death overs.

Even king kohli 👑 is enjoying that shot of Deepak hooda What a shot 🔥#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vOOpOleK39 — Rishabh pant fan club (@rishabpantclub) September 4, 2022

However, just when he shifted his gears, he was caught at deep midwicket, trying to hit a maximum. Naseem Shah bowled a slower full-length delivery, Hooda cleared his front leg and went for a big hit but didn’t get the distance, only to be caught by Mohammed Nawaz.

Hooda was roped in the playing XI to replace Dinesh Karthik as a finisher, as he could also bowl a few overs in the middle overs. With Ravindra Jadeja out of the tournament due to injury, Captain Rohit Sharma might be prompted to give him a game.

Hooda has had a brilliant start to his international career but wasn’t able to play up to his reputation in the high-intensity match against Pakistan.

