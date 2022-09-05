India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma furious at Arshdeep Singh for dropping easy catch; Watch

India skipper Rohit Sharma was a furious man on Sunday, after fielder Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter during their Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match in Dubai.

India had posted 181 on board after being asked to bat, and Pakistan were chasing down a target of 182.

The incident happened midway through the 18th over of Pakistan’s chase. Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the over, and Pakistan needed 31 runs off 15 balls to win the contest before Arshdeep dropped a catch in the third ball of the over.

Asif Ali was the batter on strike, and he went for the slog sweep, only to get a top edge and find Arshdeep at short third man.

Arshdeep initially got his hands under the ball, but eventually the ball went right through his hands, dropping it as a result.

Rohit Sharma can be seen visibly upset following the drop.

The drop by Arshdeep proved to be costly as unbeaten batters Khushdil Shah (14*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (2*) made sure Pakistan crossed the finish line with five wickets, and just a ball to spare.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42) had forged a 73-run stand for the third wicket to set the platform for victory.

Pakistan are currently placed second in the Super Four points table, behind leaders Sri Lanka, who had beaten Afghanistan in the opening match of the Super Four stage on Saturday.

India next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while Pakistan meet Afghanistan on Wednesday.

