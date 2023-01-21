India will aim to continue their winning momentum as they take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on 21 January at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur today, 21 January. Opener Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammad Siraj shone in the opening encounter, guiding the Men in Blue to earn a 1-0 lead in the series. While Gill led the batting unit with his explosive 208-run knock, Siraj destroyed the Kiwis with his lethal pace and registered a commendable four-for in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the second encounter, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again came up with a new episode on his exclusive Chahal TV, revealing some inside stories of India’s luxurious dressing room at Raipur. On Friday, the BCCI dropped the clip on its official Twitter.



The venue at Raipur- one of the newest state-of-the-art stadiums in India- will host its very-first international match on Saturday with the 50-over face-off between India and New Zealand. Highlighting the fact, Chahal made his way directly into the dressing room where Indian players were wrapping up their final training session on Friday evening.

First, Chahal showed the seating areas of the cricketers including skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, and others. Kit bags of the other players could also be spotted in the video. The spinner next had a brief conversation with Ishan Kishan. Chahal asked him what inspired the youngster to smash the double-century during the Bangladesh series earlier in December. Kishan, with a wide smile on his face, gave the reply in the best way saying, “Before the match, he (Chahal) asked me to be serious. He also told me to sleep early and go for a century. However, I did not listen to his words.”

After finishing his friendly banter with Kishan, Chahal was seen talking about the message area where according to him, “cricketers are given back relief and any kind of treatment.” At that moment, Rohit Sharma who was crossing the passage, took a hilarious dig at Chahal. The India captain quipped, “Your future is bright.”

In the end, Chahal showed the lavish dining space where a buffet consisting of a number of mouth-watering dishes was kept. “Please quickly prepare a veg pasta,” the 32-year-old jokingly asked a chef before signing off.

Except for Shubman Gill, other Indian batters failed to produce a significant knock in the first ODI. The second-best score on the board was Rohit Sharma’s 34. On the other hand, among the visitors, Michael Bracewell lit up the show with his commendable 140-run innings, taking his side quite close to the mammoth 350-run target.

In the second ODI, underway at Raipur, India won the toss and sent their opponents to bat first.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.