Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has put his weight behind Umran Malik and said that the pacer is an exciting talent.

Umran Malik is known for his deadly speed and made his name in the cricket world through some outstanding spells in IPL.

“The variety in your pace attack is a must and you have seen teams following that kind of pattern. You need a left-arm bowler, you need someone who can swing the ball, you need someone who is an out-and-out fast bowler. If everything is in one package, then even better but if not, you would like to use the variety in your attack in the bowling lineup and use different conditions well,” Khan said during a virtual media chat organised by Amazon Prime.

Umran has played three T20Is for India and has a couple of wickets to his name so far.

“Umran has been a very exciting talent and this kind of exposure is definitely going to help him, it is about how he takes things forward if he wants to grab the spot consistently,” he added.

However, the opportunities for young Malik were cut short as the first T20I between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain in Wellington. The teams will now fly to Mount Maunganui for the second T20I while the third match will be held in Napier.

The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs slated to begin on 25th November 2022 in Auckland.

