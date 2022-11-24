Auckland: Members of the Indian team made a ‘super fan’ Divyaansh’s day special in Auckland on Thursday. Men in Blue are in New Zealand for a three-match T20I and now ODI series that begins Friday.

Ahead of the first ODI at Eden Park, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur posed for photos with the young, differently abled fan.

A moment to savour for #TeamIndia‘s super fan, Divyaansh after some memorable interactions in Auckland ahead of the #NZvIND ODI series 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QopVaQCKDT — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2022

India beat New Zealand 1-0 in the concluded T20I series with the first and third matches washed out. The ODI series marks the start of preparations for the 50-over World Cup next year.

With 11 months left for the marquee event in India, the series will give the team an early idea about some of the middle-order slots and also the bowling arsenal.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and No. 1 ODI all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are not part of this series.

The first ODI is on Friday (25 November), second on Sunday (27 November) and third on Wednesday (30 November).

