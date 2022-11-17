India are gearing up to kick off its tour of New Zealand with the first T20I in Wellington on Friday. The tour comprises three T20Is, which will be followed by as many ODIs. The matches are scheduled to take place between November 18 to 30.

Notably, Hardik Pandya will be leading India’s T20 side in absence of senior stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

India need to reset as road to 2024 T20 World Cup begins in New Zealand

Interestingly, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also part of the squad, will hope to create a world record in the upcoming T20I series. The 32-year-old fast bowler needs just four wickets to become the bowler with the most T20I wickets in a calendar year. He has so far picked 36 wickets in 30 T20Is and needs 4 scalps more to surpass Ireland’s Joshua Little, who tops the list with 39 T20I wickets to his name this year.

Also, Bhuvneshwar needs 11 wickets to become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets.

Meanwhile, in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav stands a chance to overtake Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of most T20I runs in a calendar year. While Rizwan scored 1,326 runs in the shortest format last year, Suryakumar has so far slammed 1,040 runs in 29 T20Is in 2022.

Even India opener Shubman Gill is on the verge of achieving a big milestone as the moment the 23-year-old batter takes the field on Friday at the Sky Stadium in Wellington for the opening T20I, he will become the 100th player to represent India in the shortest format of the game.

India squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik.

