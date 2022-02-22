India vs New Zealand: Richa Ghosh registers fastest fifty for Indian batter in women's ODIs

Richa Ghosh scored fastest ODI fifty for an India women's team player against New Zealand in Queenstown on Tuesday. She took just 26 balls to bring up her fifty before falling on 52 runs from 29 balls.

The previous record was held by Veda Krishnamurthy who needed 32 balls for a half century against South Africa in 2018.

Ghosh's personal milestone wasn't enough, however, as India lost by 63 runs to go 4-0 down in the ODI series. The fifth ODI will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

🚨RECORD ALERT!!🚨 Fastest ODI fifty by Indian Players in Women's ODIs: 26 balls - Richa Ghosh v NZ, (today) 👈

32 balls - Veda Krishnamurthy v SA, 2018

33 balls - Sabbhineni Meghana v NZ, 2022

34 balls - Veda Krishnamurthy v NZ, 2017#NZvIND #CricketTwitter — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 22, 2022

Fastest ODI fifty in New Zealand: 26 balls - 🇮🇳Richa Ghosh vs 🇳🇿NZ, today** 👈

28 balls - 🇳🇿Amelia Kerr vs 🇮🇳IND, today** 👈

30 balls- 🇳🇿Rebecca Rolls vs 🇮🇳IND, 2003

33 balls- 🇮🇳Sabbhineni Meghana v 🇳🇿NZ, 2022#NZvIND #CricketTwitter @WHITE_FERNS — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 22, 2022

Ghosh's fifty came in 26 balls and was laced with four fours and four sixes. It is also the fastest fifty scored in New Zealand. Overall, this is the seventh fastest fifty in women's ODI cricket.

Having arrived at the crease with India 19/4, she took the team to a respectable total (128) while chasing 192 runs in a rain truncated contest.

With a strike rate of 200 and ensuring a run rate of over 10, Ghosh stitched a 77-run partnership with Mithali Raj to give India hope of a miracle win.

But bar Raj and Ghosh, none of the other India players ever got going with just 3, including Smriti Mandhana, finishing in double digits.

