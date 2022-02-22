India vs New Zealand: Richa Ghosh registers fastest fifty for Indian batter in women's ODIs

Richa Ghosh scored fastest ODI fifty for an India women's team player against New Zealand in Queenstown on Tuesday. She took just 26 balls to bring up her fifty before falling on 52 runs from 29 balls.
The previous record was held by Veda Krishnamurthy who needed 32 balls for a half century against South Africa in 2018.
Ghosh's personal milestone wasn't enough, however, as India lost by 63 runs to go 4-0 down in the ODI series. The fifth ODI will be played on Thursday at the same venue.
🚨RECORD ALERT!!🚨
Fastest ODI fifty by Indian Players in Women's ODIs:
26 balls - Richa Ghosh v NZ, (today) 👈
32 balls - Veda Krishnamurthy v SA, 2018
33 balls - Sabbhineni Meghana v NZ, 2022
34 balls - Veda Krishnamurthy v NZ, 2017#NZvIND #CricketTwitter
— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 22, 2022
Fastest ODI fifty in New Zealand:
26 balls - 🇮🇳Richa Ghosh vs 🇳🇿NZ, today** 👈
28 balls - 🇳🇿Amelia Kerr vs 🇮🇳IND, today** 👈
30 balls- 🇳🇿Rebecca Rolls vs 🇮🇳IND, 2003
33 balls- 🇮🇳Sabbhineni Meghana v 🇳🇿NZ, 2022#NZvIND #CricketTwitter @WHITE_FERNS
— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 22, 2022
Ghosh's fifty came in 26 balls and was laced with four fours and four sixes. It is also the fastest fifty scored in New Zealand. Overall, this is the seventh fastest fifty in women's ODI cricket.
Having arrived at the crease with India 19/4, she took the team to a respectable total (128) while chasing 192 runs in a rain truncated contest.
With a strike rate of 200 and ensuring a run rate of over 10, Ghosh stitched a 77-run partnership with Mithali Raj to give India hope of a miracle win.
But bar Raj and Ghosh, none of the other India players ever got going with just 3, including Smriti Mandhana, finishing in double digits.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Edulji also wants to drop Shafali Verma for the next game with Smriti Mandhana expected to return after completing quarantine.
The overall prize money pot has also seen an increase of 75 percent, with the eight teams taking home a share of $3.5 million which is $1.5 million more than the previous edition, the ICC said on Tuesday
Yastika Bhatia continued to impress. However, once Raj will no longer be there to reprise the role she has for more than two decades, longer innings will be expected of her. Not for the first time did Richa Ghosh step up as Raj was happy to play the support act.