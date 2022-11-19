Ahead of the India-New Zealand series, former India coach Ravi Shastri questioned incumbent Rahul Dravid and his support staff for taking a break, despite the team falling at the semi-final stage in the T20 World Cup.

Shastri argued that the national team coaches get a 2-3 month break during the IPL and it should be good enough.

However, India off-spinner R Ashwin came to Dravid’s defence and talked about the mental and physical fatigue a marquee tournament can have.

“I will explain why Laxman has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently. Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup, right from planning, since I saw this from close quarters, I’m saying this,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

They had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So they would have been under not only mental but also physical burnout and everyone needed a break. As soon as the New Zealand series ends, we have the Bangladesh tour. That’s why we have a different coaching staff led by Laxman for this tour,” Ashwin added.

In Dravid’s absence, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman has been given the duty of coaching the Indian team. He is being assisted by NCA coaches like Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule on the tour.

“Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to be in control of that team. These breaks… why do you need that many breaks, to be honest? You get your 2-3 months of the IPL, that’s enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is.” Shastri had said on Dravid skipping the New Zealand tour.

India are led by Hardik Pandya in the T20I series and Shikhar Dhawan for the ODIs. The first of the three T20Is was washed out on Friday.

