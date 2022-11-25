India vs New Zealand: Momentum shifted when Tom Latham took on Shardul Thakur, says Shikhar Dhawan

New Zealand rode on an exceptional batting performance from Tom Latham and captain Kane Williamson to defeat India by 7 wickets in the first ODI in Auckland. Chasing a target of 307, the Black Caps went over the line in 48th over. Latham remained unbeaten at 145 off 104 while Williamson scored 94* off 98.

Latham in fact took on Shardul Thakur in the 40th over and hammered one maximum and four fours in one over. Talking about the same, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that the back of the length balls didn’t really work against Latham and the over from Thakur shifted the momentum completely.

“We felt good about the total. First 10-15 overs the ball did a lot. It’s a bit different than other grounds. Have to plan accordingly. Today we’ve bowled short of length and Latham attacked us there. That’s where he took the game away from us especially in the 40th over. That’s where the momentum shifted,” Dhawan said.

Earlier, India posted 306/7 in 50 overs after Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer scored individual fifties while Washington Sundar played a cameo and struck an unbeaten 16-ball 37.

“Really enjoy playing here. Would’ve been happier if we won but that’s part and parcel. They’re all young boys and lots of learning for them. Bowling side and fielding side as well (what areas need improvement?). We need to implement our plans more wisely and make sure we don’t make the batsmen play on their strength,” he added.

Williamson lauded Latham for his brilliant performance with the bat and added that the left-handed batter was “absolutely on fire”.

“At the halfway stage I thought it was a competitive total. The wicket was starting to turn a bit. And the cross-seamers got a bit out of it. But as we know on this ground if you build partnerships you can chase anything. Incredible knock by Latham. Absolutely on fire. We’re talking in the middle about getting through this over and that over. And then he just flicked a switch. Incredible innings. On this ground with the drop-in pitch, if you bowl nice and straight, it can be hard to get the ball away a little bit. ”

1-0 up in the Sterling Reserve ODI Series! An unbroken 221 run stand between Tom Latham (145*) & Kane Williamson (94*) sees the team to victory at @edenparknz.

It was an over or two where he flicked a switch. We got that big over and he just kept going. One of the more special ODI knocks I’ve seen. It was a very good wicket. Spin played a big role as we saw. Nice to get a win. When we started seeing it turn like it did, you think a number of things. But I thought the seamers did a very good job. It was nice to make a contribution. With Tommy going the way he was, just tried to complement that. Just super special to be at the other end and see it,” he said.

The teams will now travel to Hamilton for the second ODI scheduled to take place on Sunday.

