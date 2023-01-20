India will be expecting more runs from the middle order and discipline in the death overs as they look for a series-sealing win against New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday.

With the city hosting its first-ever international game, a sell-out crowd of 60,000 plus is expected to cheer the home team.

After being down and out at 131 for six, New Zealand were allowed to score another 206 runs in the chase of 350 and that should worry India. The visitors looked like getting a remarkable come-from-behind win but the individual brilliance of Mohammed Siraj stopped them.

Here’s all you need to know about the second ODI between India and New Zealand:

When will the second ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday, 21 January.

Where will the second ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

What time is toss in second ODI between India and New Zealand?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the second ODI between India and New Zealand?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

(With PTI inputs)

