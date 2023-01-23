India smell an opportunity to steamroll yet another opponent in an ODI series at home after defeating the Kiwis in the first two ODIs.

While New Zealand gave scars to India in the first ODI and nightmares would have continued for a while in the Indian bowler’s sleep, the second ODI made sure all those things vanish away. In fact, the Men-in-Blue decimated the Blackcaps batting unit as they were all-out for a poultry 107.

New Zealand will aim to make their number-one ranking worthwhile and have a consolation win in the series. They came to India on the back of a strong performance against Pakistan, winning an ODI series there. However, the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee has not fared well with them.

The third ODI will be a dead rubber but is expected to have some entertaining action.

Here’s all you need to know about the third ODI between India and New Zealand:

When will the third ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Tuesday, 24 January.

Where will the third ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time is toss in third ODI between India and New Zealand?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the third ODI between India and New Zealand?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

