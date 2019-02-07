India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd T20I match on Live TV online
India vs New Zealand (IND v NZ) 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the second T20 between India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: After suffering an 80-run hiding in the opening game of the three-T20I series at Wellington's Westpac Stadium, India face an upbeat New Zealand in a do-or-die clash at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.
Tim Seifert top-scored for New Zealand in the 1st T20I against India, smashing a 43-ball 84. AP
Having outperformed the Black Caps in their 4-1 ODI series victory, the tables were turned on Wednesday when the home team outperformed Rohit Sharma and company in all three departments. After being put in to bat, openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro got New Zealand off to a flying start, the former smashing a 43-ball 84 and New Zealand eventually finishing on a challenging 219/6.
Indian batting order, which had Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant in the mix now, failed to get going after a solid start by Shikhar Dhawan, eventually crumbling to an 80-run loss — their biggest in the format in terms of runs.
India though, will take the defeat as a wake-up call and put up a better show come Friday. It remains to be seen though, whether they will shave off an extra batsman or an all-rounder from their XI and include a frontline bowler in order to shore up that department.
Let us now take a look at all the details concerning the live telecast and streaming of the 2nd T20I:
When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?
The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take on 6 February, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The second India vs New Zealand T20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
What time does the match begin?
The first T20I will begin at 11:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 11:00 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2019 15:14:14 IST
