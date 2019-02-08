Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. The Black Caps are currently leading the three-match series after their crushing 80-run win at Wellington, with the Rohit Sharma-led visitors facing an uphill task before them in order to keep the series alive.

Tim Seifert lit up Wellington with a blistering knock of 84 from 43 balls and it proved to be a difference between the two sides. Seifert was an unknown name in the international arena until then and suddenly shot into limelight through that innings. Click here to know everything about the New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman.

India women vs New Zealand women update : The White Ferns beat India by 4 wickets in a game which went down the wire and to the last ball. New Zealand win the T20I series and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, as they chased down 136. Jemimah Rodrigues top scored for India with 72 from 53 balls while Suzie Bates was White Ferns' star with an innings of 62 off 52 balls.

Ridiculously short boundaries and a flat pitch to boot... hellos from Eden Park for the one and only time on this trip. India come here under the pump and needing to win. They are yet to beat New Zealand in T20 on their soil, and if they lose today, it's series done.

PITCH REPORT : It's nice and flat and there are runs on this wicket. The straight boundaries are very short. If you bowl too full there is a chance of getting punished reckons Simon Doull. Spinners have traditionally done well on this surface and they might play a crucial role in this match as well.

India are caught between a rock and a hard place. Need to experiment for the World Cup while still hoping to win the game and series. Kuldeep Yadav should be back in the mix today, but it is tough to see what combination India will play today. Sid Kaul could be in for a return to the playing eleven.

TOSS - Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat. They have gone unchanged. Williamson reckons it looks a good pitch and would look to put the runs on the board. Rohit says they were looking to bowl first as well. He says we want to start afresh. India too have gone unchanged .

The second India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between New Zealand and India.

2nd T20I preview: A strong comeback will be expected from India after the hammering from New Zealand in the series-opener when the two teams square-up in the second T20 International at Eden Park here on Friday.

After suffering their biggest loss in T20 Internationals in terms of runs on Wednesday night, India don't have a lot of time to introspect with just 24 hours separating the two games.

It was the kind of day when nothing went right for India who let New Zealand amass 219 before surrendering meekly in the steep chase.

Opener Tim Seifert took the Indian bowlers to cleaners with a 43-ball 84 and visitors must have a plan to contain him on Friday.

Not even the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar was spared as he, alongside Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, leaked 12 runs an over.

The team could replace Ahmed with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who warmed the bench on Wednesday.

The spinners, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, did alright but the team management will also consider including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

The lack of fight in the run chase was a big disappointment, as mentioned by captain Rohit Sharma in Wellington. Despite having eight batsmen in the eleven, India lost by 80 runs.

"As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen. We believe that whatever the target is in front of us we can chase it down, but we just couldn't do it tonight," said a disappointed Rohit after the game.

He himself would like to lead from the front after scoring 1 on Wednesday and a significant contribution will also be expected from Rishabh Pant, who is in the running for a World Cup berth.

He could not do much in Wellington, getting four off 9 balls before spinner Mitchell Santner bowled him with a fast yorker.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was promoted to number three and did alright with a 18-ball 27. It remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the same position or the team brings in Shubman Gill, who would be desperate to perform after the two failures in ODIs.

While it is a must-win game for India, another victory will seal the series for the hosts who were outplayed 1-4 in the preceding ODIs.

Captain Kane Williamson could not be more happy with the showing in the first T20 but wants his team to fully focus on the job at hand.

"It was a complete performance that doesn't happen everyday and hope we can keep the momentum through the series having set the tone," he said.

The dangerous opening duo of Colin Munro and Seifert put the Indian pacers under tremendous pressure early on in the innings and dismissing them cheaply will be crucial for the visitors' chances.

Coming back into the side after playing just one ODI against India, veteran Tim Southee proved his immense value with tidy figures of 17 runs in four over including three wickets.

The spinners, Ish Sodhi and Santner, too were on top of the Indian batsmen, sharing two wickets apiece.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match starts at 11.30 AM IST.

With inputs from PTI