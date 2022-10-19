India vs New Zealand Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: IND play NZ in final dress rehearsal

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up fixture between India and New Zealand
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up fixture between India and New Zealand
PREVIEW: India and New Zealand will have the final dress rehearsal before they begin the T20 World Cup campaign later this week. The Men in Blue defeated Australia in the previous warm-up match after Mohammed Shami bowled a stunning final over and bagged three wickets.
In the batting department, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav showed good form and will look to continue the same.
SQUADS:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult
