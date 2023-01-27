Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, LIVE Cricket Score: IND 115/7; Hooda, Mavi gone, hosts staring at big defeat

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 27 January, 2023

27 January, 2023
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

176/6 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
India

India

127/7 (17.0 ov)

Live Blog
New Zealand India
176/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.8 127/7 (17.0 ov) - R/R 7.47

Play In Progress

India need 50 runs in 18 balls at 16.66 rpo

Kuldeep Yadav - 0

Washington Sundar - 12

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Washington Sundar Batting 29 18 3 1
Kuldeep Yadav Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Santner 4 1 11 2
Blair Tickner 2 0 23 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 115/7 (16.1)

12 (12) R/R: 14.4

Shivam Mavi 2(3) S.R (66.66)

run out (Mitchell Santner)
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, LIVE Cricket Score: IND 115/7; Hooda, Mavi gone, hosts staring at big defeat

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, LIVE Cricket Score: IND 115/7; Hooda, Mavi gone, hosts staring at big defeat

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: New Zealand need three more wickets to collect their first win of the ongoing tour of India

22:13 (IST)
wkt

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

OUT! The New Zealand captain's leading from the front today, not only featuring among the wickets but also shining on the field. Catches Shivam Mavi marginally short at the non-striker's end with a direct hit after Mavi taps the ball down the ground, and stutters briefly while going for the run. IND 115/7

Mavi run out (Santner) 2(3)

Full Scorecard
22:11 (IST)
wkt

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! No miracles from Hooda tonight, and it's unlikely anyone else will be performing the same tonight for the hosts. The all-rounder charges down the track, is beaten by the extra turn produced by Santner and is stumped by a mile in the end. IND 111/6; need 66 off 26

Hooda st Conway b Santner 10(10)

Full Scorecard
22:04 (IST)
six

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

SIX! Muscled into the stands, has Deepak Hooda off Michael Bracewell in the latter's final over of the evening. Can he perform a miracle for the Men in Blue from here? IND 108/5

Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

New Zealand vs India LIVE Cricket Score

After 14 overs,India 99/5 ( Washington Sundar 13 , Deepak Hooda 2)

Sodhi and Bracewell snuff out whatever hopes the home team supporters at the JSCA Stadium had been brewing during the fourth-wicket stand, getting rid of Suryakumar and Pandya in quick succession, making the Black Caps firm favourites to walk away with a victory today. And India nearly lose a sixth, with a chance being put down at fine leg after a thick leading edge off Sundar's bat in the 14th over, in which Ferguson ends up conceding nine after being brought back into the attack. Another six overs left in the chase, and the Indians haven't even crossed 100.

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)
wkt

New Zealand vs India LIVE Score

OUT! Both set batters gone in a space of a few deliveries, and India's hopes of going 1-0 up in the three-T20I series are nearly over with Hardik Pandya's exit. The India skipper was looking for a pull, but ended up getting a thick top-edge, resulting in a simple return catch for Michael Bracewell. IND 89/5

Pandya c and b Bracewell 21(20)

Full Scorecard
21:51 (IST)
wkt

IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Big blow to India's hopes as Suryakumar Yadav departs just three runs short of what would have been a well-deserved half-century. SKY chips the ball down the ground, but the timing is so good that it goes all the way to long on, where Finn Allen collects an easy catch. Sodhi with the breakthrough, bringing the Black Caps back in control. IND 83/4

Suryakumar c Allen b Sodhi 47(34)

Full Scorecard
21:42 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

After 10 overs,India 74/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 39 , Hardik Pandya (C) 20)

FOUR! FOUR! Consecutive boundaries by SKY off Tickner, who is introduced for the first time in the 10th over. Surya cuts the ball firmly on both occasions for the boundary. Back-to-back 11-run overs for the Indians, with Sodhi too having conceded two boundaries the previous over. The partnership between skipper Pandya and his deputy SKY also goes past the 50-mark, and at the halfway mark in their chase, there is hope for the Men in Blue.

Full Scorecard
21:34 (IST)
four

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! Powerfully swept by Surya off Sodhi, the vice-captain collecting his second boundary of Sodhi's second over! He moves to 28 with the shot. IND 62/3

Full Scorecard
21:29 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

After 8 overs,India 52/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 19 , Hardik Pandya (C) 18)

Healthy little partnership starting to build now between the captain and the vice-captain, worth 36 at the end of the eighth over with Hardik also getting into the six-hitting act by going for a slog-sweep off Bracewell's bowling. It still is a Herculean task to get India past the finish line from here and both SKY and Pandya will have to bat out of their skins to accomplish that.

Full Scorecard
21:26 (IST)
six

New Zealand vs India LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! Pandya gets down on one knee and muscles the ball over the cow corner fence to collect his first maximum of the evening. IND 49/3

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
22:13 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

OUT! The New Zealand captain's leading from the front today, not only featuring among the wickets but also shining on the field. Catches Shivam Mavi marginally short at the non-striker's end with a direct hit after Mavi taps the ball down the ground, and stutters briefly while going for the run. IND 115/7

Mavi run out (Santner) 2(3)
22:11 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! No miracles from Hooda tonight, and it's unlikely anyone else will be performing the same tonight for the hosts. The all-rounder charges down the track, is beaten by the extra turn produced by Santner and is stumped by a mile in the end. IND 111/6; need 66 off 26

Hooda st Conway b Santner 10(10)
21:53 (IST)

New Zealand vs India LIVE Score

OUT! Both set batters gone in a space of a few deliveries, and India's hopes of going 1-0 up in the three-T20I series are nearly over with Hardik Pandya's exit. The India skipper was looking for a pull, but ended up getting a thick top-edge, resulting in a simple return catch for Michael Bracewell. IND 89/5

Pandya c and b Bracewell 21(20)
21:51 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Big blow to India's hopes as Suryakumar Yadav departs just three runs short of what would have been a well-deserved half-century. SKY chips the ball down the ground, but the timing is so good that it goes all the way to long on, where Finn Allen collects an easy catch. Sodhi with the breakthrough, bringing the Black Caps back in control. IND 83/4

Suryakumar c Allen b Sodhi 47(34)
21:42 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

After 10 overs,India 74/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 39 , Hardik Pandya (C) 20)

FOUR! FOUR! Consecutive boundaries by SKY off Tickner, who is introduced for the first time in the 10th over. Surya cuts the ball firmly on both occasions for the boundary. Back-to-back 11-run overs for the Indians, with Sodhi too having conceded two boundaries the previous over. The partnership between skipper Pandya and his deputy SKY also goes past the 50-mark, and at the halfway mark in their chase, there is hope for the Men in Blue.
21:11 (IST)

New Zealand vs India LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Black Caps skipper Santner strikes off his first delivery of the evening, removing the in-form Gill, who ends up getting a tame top-edge while attempting a pull to offer Allen a sitter at short midwicket. IND 15/3

Gill c Allen b Santner 7(6)
21:04 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! And now Rahul Tripathi's gone for a six-ball duck, getting caught-behind off Jacob Duffy's bowling. Except the umpire didn't originally hear the nick and turned the appeal down. The Black Caps take it upstairs, and there is a sizeable spike on UltraEdge. IND 11/2

Tripathi c Conway b Duffy 0(6)
20:38 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

SIX (NB)! SIX! SIX! FOUR! Forgettable start for Arshdeep in the final over of the New Zealand innings, getting hit for a hat-trick of sixes and a four— bowling a front-foot no-ball in the first of those deliveries. And that brings up the fifty for Daryl Mitchell in just 26 deliveries! NZ 168/6
20:35 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Wickets are starting to fall in a heap for the Black Caps in the slog overs, with skipper Mitchell Santner the latest to depart after holing out to the man at deep midwicket. Shivam Mavi had a mixed evening so far, but signs off with a wicket off his last ball of the innings. NZ 149/6

Santner c Tripathi b Mavi 7(5)
20:28 (IST)

New Zealand vs India LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Two wickets in a space of four deliveries for the Men in Blue, with Ishan Kishan running Michael Bracewell out at the striker's end with a pinpoint direct hit after the latter responds to Daryl Mitchell's call for a risky single. NZ 140/5

Bracewell run out (Kishan) 1(2)
20:26 (IST)

New Zealand vs India LIVE Score

OUT! Big blow for the visitors as Conway's stay finally comes to an end as he holes out to the man at long off while looking to go big off Arshdeep's bowling! That could cost the Black Caps 15-20 runs the way he had been motoring along so far. NZ 139/4

Conway c Hooda b Arshdeep 52(35)
20:20 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

FIfty for Devon Conway! The southpaw opener picks up from where he left off in Indore, a six and seven fours along the way and bringing up the milestone in 31 deliveries for the ninth time in his career. Can he stick around till the end and ensure the Black Caps post a sizeable total?
20:03 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

OUT! Kuldeep breaks the third-wicket stand with a wrong 'un just when it was starting to get a little worrisome from Indian perspective. Phillips, who had been giving Conway good support so far, goes for a wild heave towards deep midwicket, but doesn't get the timing needed to clear the fence, resulting in a sitter for Suryakumar. NZ 103/3

Phillips c Surya b Kuldeep 17(22)
19:57 (IST)

FOUR! Muscled through the cover point region by Phillips off Hooda, beating the sweeper diving to his left in front of the boundary, bringing up the fifty stand in the process. NZ 96/2
19:33 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Terrific catch by Sundar as the offie strikes for a second time in his second over to halt the Kiwi charge! Sundar had been bowling some beauties to Chapman before this, getting a fair amount of turn. Chapman chips this to the right of the bowler after getting bat on ball for the first time, and Sundar leaps to his right to pull off a screamer. The TV Umpire has a quick look, and sticks with the on-field umpire's soft signal of 'Out'. NZ 43/2

Chapman c and b Sundar 0(4)
19:28 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

OUT! Washington Sundar with the breakthrough as Finn Allen's fiery knock comes to an end! Allen had dispatched the previous delivery for a six over deep midwicket and was looking for an encore, but couldn't quite time it this time around. Suryakumar Yadav, stationed in front of the midwicket fence, gets in position and collects a comfortable catch. NZ 43/1

Allen c Surya b Sundar 35(23)
18:44 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Score

India XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
18:31 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya opts to field
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, LIVE Cricket Score: IND 115/7; Hooda, Mavi gone, hosts staring at big defeat

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand T20I captain Mitchell Santner and his Indian counterpart Hardik Pandya pose with the series trophy ahead of the first T20I in Ranchi. Sportzpics for BCCI

1st T20I Preview: Team India will hope to maintain their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday.

After a mixed end to the previous year, where they bowed out of the T20 World Cup with a humiliating loss in the semi-final and losing yet another ODI series in Bangladesh before bouncing back with a 2-0 sweep against the Shakib Al Hasan-led Tigers, the Men in Blue are off to a strong start in 2023.

They began the year with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Rohit Sharma then returned as skipper for the one-day leg against the Lankans, sweeping the three-match series with a 317-run thrashing of Dasun Shanaka’s men in the final ODI.

India under Rohit’s leadership would pull off a similar result against the Black Caps; after surviving a scare in Hyderabad, they would pull off commanding victories in Raipur and Indore to take their ODI winning streak to seven.

Pandya returns to the leadership role in the three T20Is against New Zealand, which are India’s final white-ball games of the home season with the Border Gavaskar Trophy to follow. And given the manner in which they have been performing of late, the Men in Blue begin the series in Ranchi as the firm favourites.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Venue: JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Time: 7.00 pm IST.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 22:14:19 IST

Tags:

