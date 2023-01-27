1st T20I Preview: Team India will hope to maintain their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday.

After a mixed end to the previous year, where they bowed out of the T20 World Cup with a humiliating loss in the semi-final and losing yet another ODI series in Bangladesh before bouncing back with a 2-0 sweep against the Shakib Al Hasan-led Tigers, the Men in Blue are off to a strong start in 2023.

They began the year with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Rohit Sharma then returned as skipper for the one-day leg against the Lankans, sweeping the three-match series with a 317-run thrashing of Dasun Shanaka’s men in the final ODI.

India under Rohit’s leadership would pull off a similar result against the Black Caps; after surviving a scare in Hyderabad, they would pull off commanding victories in Raipur and Indore to take their ODI winning streak to seven.

Pandya returns to the leadership role in the three T20Is against New Zealand, which are India’s final white-ball games of the home season with the Border Gavaskar Trophy to follow. And given the manner in which they have been performing of late, the Men in Blue begin the series in Ranchi as the firm favourites.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Venue: JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Time: 7.00 pm IST.

