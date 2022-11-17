India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2022: How to watch T20I IND vs NZ live cricket match

The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia may have got over just a few days, but preparations and planning are underway in full swing for the next edition of the tournament in 2024, to be hosted by West Indies and the United States of America.

Just days after their semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup, some Team India members like Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, who were part of the T20 World Cup campaign, touched down in New Zealand’s Wellington ahead of a limited-overs series against the Black Caps.

In Kiwiland, India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs over the next two weeks.

Hardik Pandya, who has been considered by many as an able future skipper, will captain the Men in Blue in the T20I series, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the ODIs.

Veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for this tour following a hectic cricketing season, so this series will provide an opportunity for youngsters to step up their game.

Sanju Samson has been on and off the Indian team, and he finds himself in the squad for both the T20I as well as the ODI series.

Other notable youngsters in the batting department include Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY as he is affectionately called by fans and experts alike, will look to carry on his positive form from the T20 World Cup.

SKY scored 239 runs from six T20 World Cup matches, registering three half-centuries. He ended up as the tournament’s third highest run-getter, behind Virat Kohli and Netherlands’ Max ODowd.

India’s bowling department is a mix of experience and youth. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most experienced bowler in the side, followed by the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Young Arshdeep Singh has been a promising sign for Team India, and he retains his place in the squad, while Umran Malik, synonymous for his fiery pace, has also been included.

VVS Laxman will fill in as coach for the series, replacing Rahul Dravid, who has also been given a break after the T20 World Cup.

Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch the first India vs New Zealand T20I:

When will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand first T20I will be played on 18 November, 2022 (Friday).

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand first T20I will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand start?

The India vs New Zealand first T20I will start at 12 pm IST, with the toss at 11.30 am IST.

Where can we watch the India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand first T20I will streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be viewed on DD Sports channel. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE scores and updates.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi