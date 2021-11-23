India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul ruled out of Test series due to thigh strain, Suryakumar Yadav named replacement

India have received a blow ahead of the New Zealand Test series as KL Rahul has been ruled out due to a leg injury.

"Team India batsman Mr KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand," a BCCI statement read.

Suryakumar Yadav has been named Rahul's replacement.

Rahul will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in order to be ready for the South Africa Test series next month.

This would mean that Shubman Gill, who was expected to play in middle order with Rahul and Mayank Agarwal expected to open the batting, might take Rahul's place up top and open with Agarwal While Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer will vie for that No 4 slot for the first Test as Virat Kohli has been rested for the Kanpur Test.

Suryakumar was a late addition to India's Test squad that had travelled to England for the Test series earlier this year. But he didn't get his Test cap in that series.

Earlier, Rahul was missing from the Indian team's customary practice session, attended by almost all the players on Tuesday at the Green Park stadium. Shubman Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank Agarwal during the team's net session as Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice captain for the series-opener, also batted.

With inputs from PTI

