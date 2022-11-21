New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming third T20I against India due to a medical appointment. Experienced pacer Tim Southee will captain New Zealand in the final game of the series at Napier. Mark Chapman has been called into the squad as a replacement for Kane Williamson.

Williamson top scored for the hosts with a 61-run knock off 52 balls in their 65-run defeat to India in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. He will rejoin the team for the ODI series against India which begins on 25 November.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow complaint.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule.” Stead said.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri Series in Christchurch.

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

India currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. The first game was washed out due to rain.

