India vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's T20I Full Score: Hosts clinch 18 run win

India vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's T20I Full Score: Hosts clinch 18 run win

08:52 (IST)

Lea Tahuhu is the Player of the Match: "Not surprised to come up the order. Have been doing that in the Super Smash, so we spoke about doing it here as well. They won't let me yet (smiles, getting the tag of all-rounder). I think it's a really good way to start a big couple of months for us. Chuffed to bits to get over the line."

08:52 (IST)

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine: "It's awesome to lift the cup, it's the blue print of how we want to play the game. Plenty of positives. The foundation in the powerplay and then Lea gave us that lift with the bat and got us to that 150 mark. The bowlers executed the plans well. Pleased with the performance today and the everything just lengthens up in the fifty-over format and nothing to change really (tactically)."

08:51 (IST)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "I think we were in the game when we were bowling but the last few overs didn't go in our favour and didn't get any partnerships with the bat as well. Lot to learn from this and hopefully we will get better in the next few games. Playing at the same venue (for ODIs) definietly helps us."

08:35 (IST)

New Zealand win!

New Zealand win the only T20I by 18 runs. Simran collecting two boundaries in the final over before departing. But the ask had become too big by then anyway. Sabbhineni Meghana top-scoring for India with 37 from 30 balls. Yastika Bhatia next in the list with 26. Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen the pick of the New Zealand bowlers

08:31 (IST)
four

Simran Bahadur is off to a good start on her debut. Picks up the full delivery off her pads and scoops it away to the fine leg boundary

08:29 (IST)

After 19 overs,India Women 126/7 ( Deepti Sharma 2 , Simran Bahadur 1)

Two wickets in the Hayley Jensen over. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar departing to make way for Simran Bahadur, Deep Sharma. India need 30 runs from the final over

08:27 (IST)
wkt

GONE!

Pooja Vastrakar goes for 10 runs from 9 balls. Hayley Jensen with the wicket. Suzie Bates backpeddles and completes the difficult catch. She keeps her eyes on the ball, holds on but loses the shades in the process. 

08:25 (IST)
wkt

GONE!

Sneh Rana falls for 6 from 9 balls. She looks to play it fine off Hayley Jensen but doesn't get much on it. Gloves it and it is taken brilliantly by Katey Martin behind the stumps. That was very good keeping. India's task gets tougher now. 36 needed from 11 balls

08:23 (IST)

After 18 overs,India Women 120/5 ( Pooja Vastrakar 10 , Sneh Rana 6)

8 runs from the final Amelia Kerr over and she closes things out with figures of 4-0-25-2. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar in the middle, hoping to add 36 runs from the final two overs to get India the win

08:16 (IST)
wkt

GONE!

Richa Ghosh is gone now. Yet another combination of two well-set batters departing for India in quick succession. Tries to be cheeky but ends up losing her off stump to Devine. She goes for 12 from 9 balls and India are 107/5

Highlights

title-img
08:35 (IST)

New Zealand win!

08:27 (IST)

GONE!

08:25 (IST)

GONE!

08:16 (IST)

GONE!

08:13 (IST)

GONE!

Sabbhineni Meghana has to walk back and New Zealand have the breakthrough they really wanted. Lea Tahuhu strikes and India lose quite possibly the match right here. She flat bats the drive straight to Bates at extra cover. Meghana gone for 37 from 30 balls
07:55 (IST)

GONE!

Harmanpreet Kaur is bowled! Angled into the right handed batter by Jess Kerr and there is a huge gap between bat and pad. Kaur goes for 12 (13) and India are 67/3
07:39 (IST)

GONE!

Shafali Verma is gone now. Tempted by the flighted delivery, Verma goes for the pull and finds Green at deep mid-wicket. Two in quick succession for Kerr. Verma gone for 13 (14) and India are 42/2
07:37 (IST)

GONE!

Brilliant delivery by Amelia Kerr and Yastika Bhatia has to walk back. She was on the leg stump line, tried to sweep, but still had her leg stump disloged! Lovely googly from Kerr and Bhatia walks at 26 (26) with India on 41/1
07:00 (IST)

Target for India: 156

Suzie Bates (36), Sophie Devine (31), Lea Tahuhu (27), Maddy Green (26) star in New Zealand's batting to take them to 155 runs. Two wickets each for Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma
06:52 (IST)

GONE!

Full and in the slot by Vastrakar, Lea Tahuhu goes after it but only finds the toe end of the bat. Taken by Shafali Verma at long on. She goes for 27 from 14 balls and New Zealand are 140/5
06:48 (IST)

GONE!

Maddy green departs! Simple take for Poonam Yadav at short fine leg. Green went a long way across off-stump trying to slogsweep this over mid-wicket but only manages a top-edge. She goes for 26
06:35 (IST)

GONE!

Shortish from Vastrakar and Amelia Kerr looks to unshackle after three dots. The New Zealand batter gets the top edge and Shafali Verma completes a simple catch. Kerr goes for 17 from 20 balls and New Zealand are 102/3
06:05 (IST)

GONE!

Big wicket for India and Deepti Sharma! Sophie Devine goes for the sweep, doesn't get the distance on it, looks to have top-edged it. And it is taken by Sneh Rana at deep mid-wicket

Devine c Rana b Deepti 31 (23)
05:26 (IST)

India women XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav.
05:20 (IST)

New Zealand women XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(w), Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
05:18 (IST)

TOSS: India women have won the toss and elected to field

India women vs New Zealand women, Live cricket score, one-off T20I: New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the one-off T20I in Queenstown. Chasing 156, India were stopped at 137/8 with the visitors never really looking to go past the finishing line.

Preview: India women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, take on New Zealand in a one-off T20I on Wednesday as their limited-overs tour to Kiwiland gets underway.

The T20I will be followed by five ODIs, as the Women in Blue look to finetune their preparations for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, starting on 4 March.

India women vs New Zealand women Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's Ind vs NZ T20 Match. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

All matches will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking to carry on her form from the Women’s Big Bash League where the 32-year-old, playing for Melbourne Renegades, amassed 406 runs from 13 games, earning herself a Player of the Tournament Award.

In a stark contrast, Harmanpreet has had a forgettable last 12 months in T20Is for India, scoring just 121 runs from six matches.

The trio of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Shikha Pandey do not find themselves in the T20I squad.

Right-arm medium pacer Meghna Singh is likely to make her T20I debut, while Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana are also set to be part of the playing XI.

India’s bowling department consists of the experienced Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav. The two share a combined tally of 151 wickets between them,.

Ekta Bisht, though, last played a T20I for India in March 2019 against England and will look to make her opportunity count.

New Zealand will be led by Sophie Devine and the White Ferns side sees familiar faces in Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite. Pacer Lea Tahuhu will be leading the bowling attack.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the T20I:

When will the one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 9 February, 2022

 What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women T20I is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 5.30 am IST, with the toss at 5 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browsefirstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: February 09, 2022 08:56:25 IST

Tags:

