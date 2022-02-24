India vs New Zealand Highlights, 5th ODI Full Cricket Score: India get consolation win by 6 wickets

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: India take on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

It's been a horror tour of New Zealand so far for India. They lost the one-off T20I and then four ODIs so far. They haven't found any sort of momentum on the tour and suffered defeat after defeat. With the World Cup just days away, they would want to inject some sort of confidence with a win the final ODI.

In the last match, they were beaten comprehensively by the White Ferns. It was a rain-truncated 20 over match where India allowed New Zealand to post a massive 191/5. Apart from Rajeshwari Gayakwad, all the bowlers went for over 8 runs an over. Their bowling has been the biggest concern on this tour so far. And it's a worry going into the World Cup as well, captain Mithali Raj admitted. They seem to be taking too long to adapt to the New Zealand conditions. They have failed to defend 270-plus totals in two games.

The batters too need to step up. Harmanpreet Kaur desperately needs some runs under her belt. She was dropped in the last game and if she is brought back in the eleven there will be pressure on her to deliver. The poor form has continued for some time now.

Shafali Verma too hasn't done justice to her potential and has averaged just 21.75. The batters need to fire in unison. Spin has always been India's strength and they haven't come to the rescue this time. India would expect their spin attack to step up a gear.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been clinical. Amelia Kerr will again be the biggest threat for the Indians. She has scored 287 runs from four innings at a staggering average of 143.50 with one century and two fifties. They would look to continue their winning streak and head into the World Cup high on confidence and momentum. The White Ferns start off as favourites.

Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch the fifth women’s ODI:

When will the fifth ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The fifth ODI between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 24 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women fifth ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

India: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe.

