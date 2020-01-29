-
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win Super Over to clinch series
Date: Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 16:47 IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Match Ended
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
This over 20.0
- 6
- 1
- 0(W)
- 0
- 1(1B)
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (2)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 21 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 2
- 32 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
1 ( 0.3 ) R/R: 2
Tim Seifert 0(2)
Ross Taylor 0(1)
|
179/6 (20 over)
Ross Taylor 17 (10) SR: S.R (170.00)
b Mohammed Shami
Highlights
-
16:22 (IST)
0.6 SIX! India win the Super Over! Rohhhiiitt Sharrrmmaaa has done it! Full ball on stumps and Rohit Sharma gets deep in his crease and the Hitman has send this high and long enough over long off boundary for another six!
Feel for NZ, who lose their third Super Over in less than a year's time.
Another nerve wracking game of cricket. Great nerves from Rohit to pummel couple of sixes off the final two balls.
India take an 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series
-
16:12 (IST)
NZ take 17 Runs from the Super Over
0.6 FOUR! Martin Guptill finishes the Super Over with a boundary. Stunning hit! Bumrah once again fails to nail his yorker and the Kiwi opener, clears his front leg out of the way to smash it wide of long on fielder.
-
16:02 (IST)
OUT! BOWLED! Shami has pulled it off for India! It is a tie! The match will go into the Super Over!
Full and wide from Shami and Taylor goes for a big beefy drive through off side, gets a thick inside onto his stumps. What.A.Turnaround! What.A.Game! Scenes in the Indian camp. Big celebrations as all surround Shami.
Ross Taylor b Shami 17(10)
-
15:59 (IST)
19.3 OUT! Williamson gone! Short ball outside off, KW goes for an upper cut and he edges it to Rahul. Agony for NZ captain he falls for 95. What a wonderful innings...
Williamson c Rahul b Shami 95(48)
-
15:39 (IST)
OUT! Thakur puts CdG out of his misery. Full and wide delivery, De Grandhomme stretches and gets a thick outside edge to short third man. Thakur is happy and why not! NZ in trouble.
de Grandhomme c Shivam Dube b SN Thakur 5(12)
-
15:27 (IST)
FIFTY! Slower short ball and Williamson seems to have picked it. He swivels and pulls it to backward square leg boundary. Finds the gap expertly and with that boundary he brings up his half-century.
-
15:15 (IST)
OUT! Chahal has a reason to smile, eventually. He gets one through the defences of Santner. Slightly quicker through the air and flatter delivery. Santner misses, Chahal hits. The experiment to promote Santner fails.
Santner b Chahal 9(11)
-
14:55 (IST)
OUT! Another one! Ravindra Jadeja strikes off his second ball. Munro comes down the pitch to take on the left-arm spinner. He misses his wild slog off a length ball. KL Rahul had all the time to remove the bails. Kiwi lose their openers in quick succession.
Munro st Rahul b Jadeja 14(16)
-
14:50 (IST)
OUT! Another flith of a delivery from Thakur but Guptill has turned it into a wicket-taking ball as the Kiwi opener thrashes a short and wide delivery straight to deep point, where substitute fielder Sanju Samson is positioned. He takes a very good low catch and he is delighted. India has their first wicket.
Guptill c (sub)Samson b SN Thakur 31(21)
-
13:52 (IST)
OUT! Kohli departs for 38, holing out straight to Southee at extra cover while looking for a boundary! IND 160/5
Kohli c Southee b Bennett 38(27)
-
13:43 (IST)
OUT! Santner strikes! Iyer was going for another inside-out shot, but got beaten by the extra turn and ended up losing his balance to find himself outside the crease at the time of Seifert whipping the bails off. IND 142/4
Iyer st Seifert b Santner 17(16)
-
13:24 (IST)
OUT! Two wickets off three deliveries for Bennett — what a comeback for the bowler who went for 27 runs in the previous over! Dube slashes the ball hard, directing it towards the wide third man, where it goes straight into Sodhi's hands. IND 96/3
Dube c Sodhi b Bennett 3(7)
-
13:21 (IST)
OUT! Bennett gets Rohit after all! Rohit attempted to slog a wide knuckle ball from the right-arm seamer down the ground, but got no timing on it. Skies the ball towards long on, where it settles between Southee's palms. IND 94/2
Rohit c Southee b Bennett 65(40)
-
13:11 (IST)
OUT! Rahul gets dismissed by an awkward-looking shot, attempting to cut a ball that was climbing at an uncomfortable height for the batsman with little room to offer. Rahul went for the cut, but hardly got any timing on it and send it straight into the hands of Munro standing square. IND 89/1
Rahul c Munro b de Grandhomme 27(19)
-
12:05 (IST)
Teams:
IND: Rohit, Rahul, Kohli (c), Iyer, Dube, Pandey, Jadeja, Thakur, Chahal, Shami, Bumrah
NZ: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), de Grandhomme, Taylor, Seifert, Santner, Southee, Sodhi, Kuggeleijn, Bennett
-
12:02 (IST)
TOSS: New Zealand win the toss, and skipper Kane Williamson opts to bowl first.
Hopefully by now you must have caught your breath back!
Manic end to what was a fantastic game of cricket. India have the series in the bag, now time for them try their bench strength and probably aim for a clean sweep. For New Zealand, they have still a lot of areas to fix ahead of the all-important World Cup, the Kiwis will have two more games to find answers in this series.
We will see you in a couple day's time. For now, see ya!
Virat Kohli: Unbelievable. At one stage, I thought we were gone and out. He was brilliant. Feel bad for him, these kind of knocks when they don't go through. Shami again showed his experience. Last ball we had a discussion we have to try and hit the stumps. He got the wicket, and the game turned. I think Rohit was outstanding today, the first half and the last two balls. We knew if he gets one hit, the bowler's under pressure. I thought we were gone at one stage. But in the Super Over, the discussion was around, "New Zealand must be feeling the pressure." It was such a see-saw game, we didn't really know what to do of it. We'll try to definitely, but it's important to give some game time to the guys who haven't got a chance so far. We'll see how that works, but the idea is to win the remaining games.
Kane Williamson, NZ captain: Super overs haven't been too successfull for us. We probably need to better in regular time. Great game of cricket. India showed experience in those crunch moments. We bowled well after they got off to a superb start. Pretty disappointing. We must take a lot of from this.You still want to be on the right side of the result. Game of small margins. Throughout these three matches you have seen India stand up during those crunch moments. Eden Park wasn't so bad. We spoke of getting those 10-15 runs more.
Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his 65 and his Super Over heroics!
Rohit Sharma: Never done that before, so I didnt know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or to take a single. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowlers to make a mistake. The pitch was good, and I was just waiting for a mistake. Little disappointed with the way I got out, should've stayed back a little longer. We knew if we won this game, we'll will the series, so it was important for three-four members of our squad to step up when it mattered.
Smithy once again making a game of cricket memorable with his voice
“He hits big, he hits too big. He’s done it! Sharma has done it! India are delirious. Unbelievable scenes of joy again and New Zealand have to go down on their knees and suffer once more.” Brilliant call by Ian Smith. #NZvIND— Andrew Wu (@wutube) January 29, 2020
And we had Ian Smith in the comm box to make it even more special!
That is nuts! 2 last balls off a super over - 2 sixes! Congrats India.— Elma Smit (@Elmakapelma) January 29, 2020
Summing it up
Jailbreak for India. Heartbreak for New Zealand. #NZvIND— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 29, 2020
WE CAN BARELY BELIEVE WHAT WE JUST WITNESSED!
Oh, the Hitman! What a game!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2020
0.5 SIX! Rohit gets underneath this full delviery from Southee and clears the long on fence with ease! Big shot at the big moment. 4 needed off 1 ball
0.4 One run, yorker from Southee on middle and leg. Rahul squeezes it out to long on for another single. 10 need off 2 balls.
0.3 FOUR! KLR with some improvisation. Moves across his stumps and sweeps it behind square and in the gap for a crucial boundary. 11 off 3
0.2 One run, Southee bowls it in the blockhole. Full outside off, Rohit swings and takes a single on the leg-side. 15 off 4 balls
0.1 Two runs, Southee bowls length outside off and Rohit Sharma with a big swing across the line, but doesn't time it right, the bat turns in his hand. KLR wanted just one but Rohit hares back for the second which wasn't there but a dive and not a great collection from Seifert allows him to make his ground.
16 needed off 5 balls
It is already late in the night in New Zealand but they might as well stay awake for this one. Not that they have seen a lot of them over the last year.
Right then, India need 18 runs to win the Super Over and the series! KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma pad up and are ready to walk out onto the park. Southee to bowl.
Williamson caressing that over and Bumrah has been taken apart tonight. Weird of course but hey Jadeja dropped a catch too. So pretty normal for a weird night. Williamson has scored a 100 runs tonight albeit it doesn't count as a century. Bottomline now is that India need 18 off 6 for a 3-0 series' lead.
New Zealand and a thrilling finish? Ian Smith's always there!
New Zealand, Ian Smith and the super over.......— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2020
NZ take 17 Runs from the Super Over
0.6 FOUR! Martin Guptill finishes the Super Over with a boundary. Stunning hit! Bumrah once again fails to nail his yorker and the Kiwi opener, clears his front leg out of the way to smash it wide of long on fielder.
0.5 One bye! Short outside off and Williamson goes for the upper cut misses it but runs a bye. There was almost an collision but Rahul misses the stumps
Well it's not even been a year since THAT Super Over!
Another Super Over involvement for @BLACKCAPS? 😳 https://t.co/VxmyuUdHuI pic.twitter.com/7370ccDJPH— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) January 29, 2020
0.4 FOUR! What a shot! Full from Bumrah, looking for the block hole but Williamson has lofted it wide of long off fielder for a boundary.
0.3 SIX! Williamson gets the big boundary they were looking for! He walks across his stumps, anticipating the slower ball correctly, and works it over long leg fence for a maximum. Top stuff.
0.2 One run, Full toss outside off, the ball was dipping on Guptill who smacks it down the ground but he doesn't time it at all...good start from Bumrah.
New Zealand involved in tied T20Is:
v West Indies, Auckland, 2006
v West Indies, Auckland, 2008
v Australia, Christchurch, 2010
v Sri Lanka, Pallekele ICS, 2012
v West Indies, Pallekele ICS, 2012
v England, Auckland, 2019
v India, Hamilton, 2020*
0.1 One run, full length and angled it on the middle. Williamson swings it across but doesn't catch it from the middle, only gets a single to deep square leg.
Time for Super Over! Series still in the balance!
Bumrah is trusted to bowl for India. Kane Williamson is back out again, he will be partnering Martin Guptill
When Bumrah couldn't deliver, Shami emerges the hero!
Well done Mohammad Shami. My word, the pressures of finishing the job in sport, even for the best. Goes to show why Ben Stokes chose to first just get bat on ball in the WC Final instead of swinging hard. #NZvIND— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) January 29, 2020
What a mad mad finish to this game. Shami with a wicket on the last ball and well there will be a super over now. It's in the playing conditions. Well, you cannot blame New Zealand for putting that in, can you? Wow. What a game so far. Williamson was all class and Bumrah took a hit for once. Taylor almost got them home but that near yorker uprooted him. So near, yet so far for the Black Caps and the crowd getting their money's worth.
What is is with the Black Caps and Super Overs?
January 29, 2020
OUT! BOWLED! Shami has pulled it off for India! It is a tie! The match will go into the Super Over!
Full and wide from Shami and Taylor goes for a big beefy drive through off side, gets a thick inside onto his stumps. What.A.Turnaround! What.A.Game! Scenes in the Indian camp. Big celebrations as all surround Shami.
Ross Taylor b Shami 17(10)
19.5 One bye! Taylor makes his ground! Similar line and length from Shami, Seifert once again looks to ramp it over third man...misses. But he runs to steal a bye. Rahul underarms a throw, misses... 1 needed off 1 ball.
19.4 No run! Short of a length outside off and Seifert misses to connect... 2 off 3 pressure.
19.3 OUT! Williamson gone! Short ball outside off, KW goes for an upper cut and he edges it to Rahul. Agony for NZ captain he falls for 95. What a wonderful innings...
Williamson c Rahul b Shami 95(48)
19.2 One run! Gets the yorker right this time! Taylor jams it out to long on for a single. 2 off 5 need.
19.1 SIX! That should be the game for NZ! Ross Taylor sends a low full toss over mid wicket boundary. Shami misses the yorker and Taylor with a pressure releasing shot early in the over.
After 19 overs,New Zealand 171/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 95 , Ross Taylor 10)
World's best death bowler, Bumrah, has had an off day but credit to Williamson as well. New Zealand take 11 runs from the over, Taylor took some pressure off with a boundary early in the over. NZ need 9 runs off 6 balls.
FOUR! Game of small margins and Bumrah comes second by missing the line of his yorker by just a couple of inces. KW shuffles across his stumps anticipating a yorker and he nudges it fine leg fence.
FOUR! Length ball again from Bumrah and this time Taylor is ready to take the toll! Angled into middle stump and Taylor flicks it in the midwicket gap for a boundary. NZ favourites now...
After 18 overs,New Zealand 160/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 90 , Ross Taylor 4)
Yuzi Chahal has done more than what was expected off him. He varied his pace, length and line beautifully and makes sure he doesn't concede a boundary but KW and Taylor to restore some sort of parity by running quick singles and twos, to collect nine runs from the over. NZ need 20 runs off 12 balls. Bumrah to bowl the penultimate over...
After 17 overs,New Zealand 151/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 85 , Ross Taylor 0)
Kane Williamson has had the better of Bumrah in the 17th over of the match that has tilted the balance significantly in NZ's favour, yet not completely out of India's reach. KW playing one of his best T20I innings. Bumrah lands the yorker only after he is been hit for three boundaries. An overthrow gives Kiwis an extra run, they need 29 runs off 18 balls.
FOUR! Three in a row! Bumrah is been taken to the cleaners by Williamson! Where is the yorker?! Full ball outside off and KW hits it over covers, couple of bounces and over the fence.
FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Bumrah under the pump. Kane Williamson looking really good. Picks his spot once again. Was the slower ball from Bumrah. Williamson moves across his stumps and flicks it to deep mid wicket fence. No man positioned there
Preview: India will be looking to seal the T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Hamilton.
The Kiwis have been thoroughly outclassed at home in the first two T20Is and the pressure will be on them to deliver the goods.
While India's sharp and smart bowling restricted the Kiwis to 132/5 in the second T20I, it was a spectacular effort from their bowlers to restrict them to a below-par total on a small ground like Eden Park which has been a graveyard for the bowlers. The Kiwis got off to a good start but their middle order faltered as they couldn't adapt to the variations and pace changes of the Indian pacers and spinners. The Kiwis will somehow need to crack the Jasprit Bumrah code and put in a solid batting effort in Hamilton.
It's not just the batting, their bowling has disappointed as well. In the first match, they couldn't defend 203 and in the next match, India chased down the target with 2.3 overs and seven wickets to spare. While Southee has led from the front, the likes of Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett need to step up.
India have looked authoritative especially with the bat and they would hope that Rohit Sharma strikes form after two blips.
If India manage to win the Hamilton T20I, it will be their first-ever series win over the Kiwis. And at this rate, it looks like they will achieve the feat in this match itself.
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
Updated Date: