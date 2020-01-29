Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his 65 and his Super Over heroics!

Rohit Sharma: Never done that before, so I didnt know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or to take a single. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowlers to make a mistake. The pitch was good, and I was just waiting for a mistake. Little disappointed with the way I got out, should've stayed back a little longer. We knew if we won this game, we'll will the series, so it was important for three-four members of our squad to step up when it mattered.