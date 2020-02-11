Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by five wickets, complete 3-0 sweep

Date: Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 15:34 IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Match Ended

New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets

India
296/7 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.92)
New Zealand
300/5 OV : (47.1) RR.(6.37)
Match Ended:

New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 47.1

  • 4

batsman

Tom Latham (W)

  • 32 (34)
  • 4s X 3
  • 6s X 0

Colin de Grandhomme

  • 58 (28)
  • 4s X 6
  • 6s X 3

bowler

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 50 (10)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Navdeep Saini

  • 68 (8)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

80 ( 7.4 ) R/R: 10.43

Tom Latham 19(18)

Colin de Grandhomme 58(28)

220/5 (39.3 over)

James Neesham 19 (25) SR: S.R (76.00)

c Virat Kohli b Yuzvendra Chahal

India in New Zealand 3 ODI Series 2020 3rd ODI Match Result New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by five wickets, complete 3-0 sweep

Highlights

15:34 (IST)

The fans needed a reaction from New Zealand after they suffered a series sweep at home against India in T20Is and now they have registered a series weep over India in ODIs. More importantly, the most impressive thing is the manner in which the hosts won the series. They were the better side in all the three departments. And will carry this confidence into the upcoming Test series. For India, it's important to take a step back, relax and fight back with vigour. That's it from our side for today. We will see you during the Test series. Good bye!

Full Scorecard
15:31 (IST)

Did you know?

This is the first ever player of the series award for Ross Taylor in ODIs.

Full Scorecard
15:27 (IST)

Henry Nicholls who is Player of the Match, has performed well throughout the series. His performance in this series - 80, 41, 78.

Full Scorecard
15:27 (IST)

— NZ at home last seven ODI bilateral series:‬

v Ind,2019/20 (3-0)*‬
‪v Ban,2018/19 (3-0)‬
‪v Ind,2018/19 (1-4)‬
‪v SL,2018/10 (3-0)‬
‪v Eng,2017/18 (2-3)‬
‪v Pak,2017/18 (5-0)‬
‪v WI,2017/18 (3-0)‬

‪— They have done five clean sweeps out of their last seven home ODI bilateral series’.‬

Full Scorecard
15:26 (IST)

Ross Taylor has been adjudged the Player of the Series!

Full Scorecard
15:25 (IST)

Kane Williamson: An outstanding performance. Very clinical. India put us under pressure in every game, but we managed to do it again. The second half was outstanding to see. Clinical effort against a great side. We know how good they are in all formats. The clarity on the roles the guys had was important. (Tests) Obviously the team changes quite a bit and the roles are quite different, but an outstanding effort. Great series to be part of. (Shoulder) It's alright. It's recovering well, which is a good thing.

Full Scorecard
15:23 (IST)

Virat Kohli: The games were not as bad as the scoreboard suggests. But the way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games. Didn't deserve to be on the winning side this series. Haven't played so badly, but we didn't grab opportunities. They played with lot more intensity than we did. We are excited for the Test series.

Full Scorecard
15:20 (IST)

Henry Nicholls is the Player of the Match!

Nicholls: Nice to come out here today and make it 3-0. It's been good. I have been able to put good partnerships. It was important hitting into the backend. His (Guptill) experience certainly helps me. You sort of play second fiddle out there. We put on a good opening stand in all three victories. After the T20s, we came out and played the brand of cricket we wanted to play.

Full Scorecard
15:18 (IST)

What a comeback for the Black Caps!

Full Scorecard
15:17 (IST)

Hard to believe given his status as a world-class bowler!

Full Scorecard
15:17 (IST)

Having won the T20I series 5-0, this result must have come as a surprise for the Indians. But they have only themselves to blame. After the wicket of Neesham, the bowlers were a bit wayward. Especially someone like Shardul have away some freebies which provided New Zealand the momentum and it took the game away from the Indians. So, it seems going into the Test series things are now even stevens in both camps.

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)

Whitewashes of India in ODIs: (Min. three ODIs)

West Indies (5-0) in India, 1983/84
West Indies (5-0) in West Indies, 1988/89
South Africa (4-0) in South Africa, 2006/07
New Zealand (3-0) in New Zealand, 2019/20*

Full Scorecard
15:15 (IST)

This was as one sided as the T20Is

Full Scorecard
15:14 (IST)

Here are some of the key stats from today's game

ODI centuries by Indian keepers outside Asia:

Rahul Dravid v SL, Tauunton, 1999
KL Rahul V NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2020*

KL Rahul's ton today was the century by an Indian player batting at No.5 or below since MS Dhoni. He did it against England at Cuttack in January, 2017.

Martin Guptill now holds the record of scoring most runs for New Zealand as an opener in ODIs, going past Nathan Astle's 6176 runs.

This is the first time that India have been whitewashed in a 3-match ODI series.

Full Scorecard
15:09 (IST)

It's over! New Zealand complete an ODI series sweep over India. CdG dispatches the full toss to mid wicket fence to take New Zealand to a five wicket win.

Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

After 47 overs,New Zealand 296/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 32 , Colin de Grandhomme 54)

Just three singles have been collected from Bumrah's over. New Zealand want to reach to the target in class. New Zealand need 1 run in 18 balls

Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

After 47 overs,New Zealand 296/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 32 , Colin de Grandhomme 54)

Just three singles have been collected from Bumrah's over. New Zealand want to reach to the target in class. New Zealand need 1 run in 18 balls

Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)

After 46 overs,New Zealand 293/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 31 , Colin de Grandhomme 52)

Shardul Thakur was destroyed in the last over by CdG as he completed his fifty in mere 21 balls. 20 came from the last over as the pacer was hit around the park. When he bowled well, the inside edge escaped the stumps. New Zealand need 4 runs in 24 balls

Full Scorecard
15:03 (IST)

FIFTY! FOUR! CdG's inside edge escapes the stumps and runs down to the fence as he completes a 21-ball fifty

Full Scorecard
15:03 (IST)

SIX! Stand and deliver. CdG spotted and short and wide delivery from Shardul and thrashed it over the covers fence to add a maximum to his name

Full Scorecard
15:02 (IST)

FOUR! Good try this from Shardul. It was a well directed bouncer but unluckily the top edge flew over the keeper for another boundary

Full Scorecard
15:01 (IST)

FOUR! Another short and wide delivery from Shardul is cut away past the point fielder by CdG with all his strength. 

Full Scorecard
14:59 (IST)

After 45 overs,New Zealand 273/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 31 , Colin de Grandhomme 33)

It's just a formality now unless India strike back quickly with couple of wickets. Bumrah has been called back into attack and gives away eight runs. Indian bowlers have been guilty of giving away too many boundary balls and one such fuller delivery was flicked to square leg by CdG. New Zealand need 24 runs in 30 balls

Full Scorecard
14:59 (IST)

This nice little cameo by de Grandhomme has once again swung the pendulum in favour of New Zealand and heads are dropping in the Indian camp. He came at a tricky situation and counterattacked. As a result the asking rate is less than six runs per over.

Full Scorecard
14:57 (IST)

FOUR! An easy peasy flick off the pads by CdG against Bumrah towards square leg fetches him four more runs. They are cruising to the target

Full Scorecard
14:54 (IST)

After 44 overs,New Zealand 265/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 29 , Colin de Grandhomme 27)

Saini back into attack. Latham hit a boundary in the over and he did that by dancing down for a slap shot down the ground. That has been story of India in the series. 10 runs come from the over. New Zealand need 32 runs in 36 balls

Full Scorecard
14:53 (IST)

An impact player out and out

Full Scorecard
14:53 (IST)

FOUR! Latham comes down the pitch against the pacer Saini to dictate terms as he thrashes the ball down the ground. Brutal.

Full Scorecard
14:49 (IST)

After 43 overs,New Zealand 255/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 24 , Colin de Grandhomme 24)

Whatever advantage India had is now gone, thanks to CdG and Shardul. The Kiwi all-rounder has changed the dynamics with his big-hitting capabilities while Shardul has been akin to a Santa Claus for the opposition. Short deliveries, wide deliveries have been offered as CdG collected a six and two fours in the over. 15 off it. New Zealand need 42 runs in 42 balls

Full Scorecard
14:47 (IST)

FOUR! Another short delivery from Shardul is dispatched to the fence. Thankfully this was only a four. CdG has turned the game back in NZ's favour.

Full Scorecard
14:47 (IST)

SIX! A short ball, a knuckle ball from Shardul and that is sent over the mid wicket for a mighty six by CdG. He always had a lot of time to whip that shot

Full Scorecard
14:45 (IST)

FOUR! What a poor delivery at this juncture from Shardul. A fuller delivery with a lot width and the drive from Latham races down like a rocket to the deep extra cover fence

Full Scorecard
14:43 (IST)

After 42 overs,New Zealand 240/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 19 , Colin de Grandhomme 14)

Big over this for Kiwis as Chahal leaks 12 runs. A six came on the first ball and that released the pressure. CdG went with the pull shot but it didn't come off cleanly, fielder gave it a chase but in vain. New Zealand need 57 runs in 48 balls

Full Scorecard
14:41 (IST)

SIX! This would release the pressure but CdG was under pressure for a while as he didn't hit it cleanly and fielder was going after it but eventually managed to clear mid wicket rope. 

Full Scorecard
14:40 (IST)

After 41 overs,New Zealand 228/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 17 , Colin de Grandhomme 4)

Bumrah continues. This probably will be his last over of the spell. He hasn't taken any wicket so far but these two overs were tight and will help in building the pressure. Just five from this over. There was also a run out opportunity on last ball but Mayank's throw at bowler's end was really poor. New Zealand need 69 runs in 54 balls.

Full Scorecard
14:37 (IST)

After 40 overs,New Zealand 223/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 14 , Colin de Grandhomme 2)

Kohli decides to bring Chahal from th other end to attack and gets the desired result. Neesham was guilty of being careless there as he took the aerial route on the fuller delivery, but could only find the mid wicket fielder. There ws another opportunity in the over as new man in, de Grandhomme went for an ugly heave on leg against a googly from Chahal but it fell short of Saini at deep square leg. Five off the over. 

Full Scorecard
14:37 (IST)

Things have going downhill for New Zealand since the wicket of Williamson. India are now well and truly ahead in this game. However, the asking rate is hovering around 7, which in modern-day standards is very much manageable. Ideally New Zealand would like Latham to anchor this chase whereas stroke players like Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner can play around him.

Full Scorecard
14:30 (IST)

OUT! Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19(25)

Kohli's decision to bring Chahal back into the attack has worked in his favour. New Zealand are succumbing here without pressure. There was no need for Neesham to go aerially on the fuller delivery but he did and Kohli had positioned himself at mid wicket just for that catch.

Full Scorecard
14:30 (IST)

After 39 overs,New Zealand 218/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 12 , James Neesham 19)

So we now have Bumrah into attack. A decent over for the pacer as he gives away just two runs. Three more overs left for the fast bowler as India look for wickets. 

Full Scorecard
14:29 (IST)

Will he? Won't he?
 

Full Scorecard
14:27 (IST)

Whadda player!

Full Scorecard
14:25 (IST)

After 38 overs,New Zealand 216/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 11 , James Neesham 18)

Jadeja's quota is over. He gave away just a single in his last over and got it over in a jiffy, just in his style, The tweaker had a decent day and finishes with figures of 10-045-1. 

Full Scorecard
14:24 (IST)

After 37 overs,New Zealand 215/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 10 , James Neesham 18)

There was demand for Bumrah but Kohli has served us Saini, who comes back into attack. Eight runs off the over including a boundary for Neesham who smartly used the gap next to keeper with a deliberate edge on a wide delivery. 

Full Scorecard
14:21 (IST)

With three wickets in quick succession, India are certainly back in the game. Obviously the wicket of in-form Taylor has been the most crucial of the lot. However, as long as Tom Latham is out there, the home team's hopes will stay alive. The weather certainly has become chilly out here and pace bowlers may get some movement out of the surface.  

Full Scorecard
14:21 (IST)

FOUR! There is no slip fielder and Neesham was clever to use that gap as he opened the face of the bat late to guide the wide ball to the fence

Full Scorecard
14:18 (IST)

After 36 overs,New Zealand 207/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 10 , James Neesham 10)

Jadeja now into attack but we still have not seen Bumrah against the new batsmen. Eight off the over including a boundary for Latham as he confidently cut the googly through point area from backfoot. 

Full Scorecard
14:17 (IST)

FOUR! Good shot this from Latham and it shows his capability against spin as he got back to cut the googly through point region for the boundary

Full Scorecard
14:16 (IST)

After 35 overs,New Zealand 199/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 4 , James Neesham 8)

Shardul continues. Neesham managed to get a six to his name in the over as he dispatched the short ball over backward point fence. That should get him to settle down soon. There was also a run out opportunity as Latham took on the arm of Jadeja but the direct hit was missing. Seven off the over. 

Full Scorecard
14:14 (IST)

SIX! Big six on off from Neesham. Shardul went short and wide and Neesham just stood there with a cut shot over point targeting the long boundary

Full Scorecard
14:12 (IST)

After 34 overs,New Zealand 192/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 3 , James Neesham 2)

On cue, Kohli has brought Chahal into the attack. Two new batsman in the middle, though both left-handers, it's time for India to hunt for more wickets. Two from the over as Chahal tried mixing it up with leg spin and googlies. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs New Zealand Third ODI Live Updates: It's over! New Zealand complete an ODI series sweep over India. CdG dispatches the full toss to mid wicket fence to take New Zealand to a five wicket win.

Preview: New Zealand will hope to avenge their 0-5 hiding at the hands of India in the T20I series by completing a 3-0 sweep in the one-dayers when they take on the Men in Blue in the third and final game in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

New Zealand staved off a late resistance from the Indians at Auckland to register a 22-run win in the second ODI and clinch the series 2-0. The Black Caps had earlier chased down 348 in the first game of the series at Hamilton with four wickets and nearly two overs to spare.

Ross Taylor played a key role in both Kiwi victories, remaining unbeaten on 109 and 73 at Hamilton and Auckland respectively and is currently the leading run-scorer in the series by a fair distance. The 'Player of the Match' award in the second game, however, went to debutant Kyle Jamieson for his all-round performance of 25 not out and 2/42.

Shreyas Iyer (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (55) revived the Indian innings after the visitors lost wickets early in their innings, including that of captain and prolific run-getter Virat Kohli, but failed to get their team home.

India needed 23 to win from 10 balls when Jadeja holed out to Colin de Grandhomme at long off off James Neesham's bowling to be the last man dismissed as New Zealand broke into celebrations, having collected their first series win against India in six years.

The Black Caps will be bolstered by return of regular captain Kane Williamson, who missed out on the fourth and fifth T20Is as well as the first two one-dayers and is confirmed to make his return at Tauranga. Wicket-keeper-batsman Tom Latham led the Black Caps successfully in his absence.

Williamson had smashed 95 in his last appearance for the Kiwis to nearly lead them to victory in the third T20I at Hamilton, and will hope to start off from where he had left should he be match-fit on Tuesday morning.

India, on the other hand, will hope to end their limited-overs leg of the tour of New Zealand on a happy note with a consolation win. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, opening in place of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, have got starts in the first two one-dayers, but haven't quite got the big partnership the team management would've expected from them.

Virat Kohli himself is due for a big score, and KL Rahul — the leading run-getter in the T20I series — will hope to return to form after a blip at Auckland.

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi ShawMayank AgarwalYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiShardul ThakurJasprit BumrahNavdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom LathamMartin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin de GrandhommeJimmy NeeshamDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsMark ChapmanKyle JamiesonMitchell SantnerHamish BennettIsh SodhiTim Southee

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020

Tags : #Cricket #Ind vs NZ Head To Head #India #India tour of New Zealand #India vs New Zealand 2020 #India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI #India vs New Zealand Live Streaming #India Vs New Zealand News #Kane Williamson #New Zealand vs India 2020 #NZ #Prithvi Shaw #Tom Latham #Virat Kohli

Also See