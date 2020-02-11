-
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by five wickets, complete 3-0 sweep
Date: Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 15:34 IST
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Match Ended
New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets
New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets
This over 47.1
- 4
batsman
- 32 (34)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
- 58 (28)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 3
bowler
- 50 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 68 (8)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
80 ( 7.4 ) R/R: 10.43
Tom Latham 19(18)
Colin de Grandhomme 58(28)
|
220/5 (39.3 over)
James Neesham 19 (25) SR: S.R (76.00)
c Virat Kohli b Yuzvendra Chahal
India in New Zealand 3 ODI Series 2020 3rd ODI Match Result New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets
Highlights
-
15:26 (IST)
Ross Taylor has been adjudged the Player of the Series!
-
15:23 (IST)
Virat Kohli: The games were not as bad as the scoreboard suggests. But the way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games. Didn't deserve to be on the winning side this series. Haven't played so badly, but we didn't grab opportunities. They played with lot more intensity than we did. We are excited for the Test series.
-
15:09 (IST)
It's over! New Zealand complete an ODI series sweep over India. CdG dispatches the full toss to mid wicket fence to take New Zealand to a five wicket win.
-
15:03 (IST)
FIFTY! FOUR! CdG's inside edge escapes the stumps and runs down to the fence as he completes a 21-ball fifty
-
14:30 (IST)
OUT! Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19(25)
Kohli's decision to bring Chahal back into the attack has worked in his favour. New Zealand are succumbing here without pressure. There was no need for Neesham to go aerially on the fuller delivery but he did and Kohli had positioned himself at mid wicket just for that catch.
-
14:03 (IST)
OUT! Henry Nicholls c Rahul b SN Thakur 80(103)
Is there a twist in the tale? Nicholls dismissal has certainly made things more interesting. The opener was excellent with his execution today but went chasing a wide delivery there and ended up edging it to the keeper. Huge wicket for Shardul.
-
13:57 (IST)
OUT! Ross Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12(18)
Taylor finally gets out in the series. Soft dismissal this. He was looking to punch down the fuller delivery through covers but failed to get it to the pitch of the ball as it jumped a bit and went for a catch to Kohli at short cover.
-
13:38 (IST)
OUT! Williamson c Agarwal b Chahal 22(31)
Williamson would be gutted with the dismissal. A harmless short ball from Chahal on middle and leg as Williamson played the pull shot from backfoot. He had an open field on leg but somehow managed to pick Agarwal at mid wicket.
-
12:56 (IST)
BOWLED! Guptill b Chahal 66(46)
Chahal finds the first breakthrough for India with a peach of a delivery. The leggie got the ball to pitch on middle and leg which spun away from the bat to hit the top of the off-stump. Guptill had taken his front foot away to avoid getting out lbw. NZ 106/1 (16.3).
-
12:35 (IST)
FIFTY! Half-century for Guptill in just 29 deliveries. It has been all-attack from the opener today and he gets to the landmark with a pull shot six off Thakur.
-
11:16 (IST)
FOUR! Fine end to the Indian innings, as Saini goes for an inside out loft over mid off, with the ball eventually beating the chasing fielder to ultimately reach the boundary cushion. India finish on 296/7 after being asked to bat by New Zealand.
-
11:07 (IST)
OUT! Full toss from Bennett, Thakur top-edges this to send the ball miles up in the air. De Grandhomme settles under the ball and safely pouches it to result in the fall of the seventh wicket. IND 280/7
Thakur c De Grandhomme b Bennett 7(6)
-
10:57 (IST)
OUT! Both set batsmen are gone off consecutive deliveries as Pandey gets caught by Santner at long on while looking to go downtown. Bennett's on a hat-trick now! IND 269/6
Pandey c Santner b Bennett 42(48)
-
10:55 (IST)
OUT! Rahul targets the long off region once again, and this time Jamieson doesn't let the chance slip away, putting in a dive to his right to complete a fine catch. End of a wonderful knock by Rahul, as he departs for a near-run-a-ball 112. IND 269/5
Rahul c Jamieson b Bennett 112(113)
-
10:53 (IST)
Another milestone up for the Men in Blue, this time the 100-partnership being completed with a single by Rahul at the start of the 47th over! The pair have scored at more than run-a-ball so far, consuming 94 deliveries for the 100 runs. IND 262/4
-
10:45 (IST)
CENTURY NO 4 FOR KANNAUR LOKESH RAHUL IN ODI CRICKET! The ever-depenedent all-round cricketer once again proves his value for the Indian team, anchoring the innings after Iyer's departure and laying the foundation for a final flourish for the Men in Blue. He topped the run charts with some hard hitting in the T20Is, and is also among the runs in the one-dayers. Takes 104 balls to bring up this century, getting there with a brace in the 45th over. IND 251/4
-
10:21 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Rahul and Pandey for the fifth wicket off 49 deliveries — another quality stand that has put the Indians back on their feet after the dismissal of Iyer. Rahul completes the milestone with a single in Jamieson's eighth over. IND 212/4
-
10:13 (IST)
FOUR! Steered between extra cover and mid off off the final delivery of the over by Rahul, who had survived a run-out scare just the previous delivery. That brings up the double hundred for the Men in Blue. IND 203/4
-
09:50 (IST)
Fifty up for KL Rahul off 66 deliveries, the Indian wicket-keeper-batsman bringing up the milestone with some quality sprinting between the wickets to complete a double. He has to anchor the innings now with Pandey yet to find his feet at the crease, and hopefully stay till the end. IND 170/4
-
09:43 (IST)
OUT! The partnership's broken as soon as it touches the century mark! Iyer chips the ball towards short midwicket, where de Grandhomme lunges forward to complete a fine catch off Neesham's bowling! IND 162/4
Iyer c de Grandhomme b Neesham 62(63)
-
09:41 (IST)
100 of the partnership up between Iyer and Rahul for the fourth wicket, a much-needed revival for the visitors after losing their third wicket courtesy's Shaw's run out with just 62 on board. Rahul brings up the milestone with a single. IND 162/3
-
09:23 (IST)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Iyer off Jamieson, this one off a top-edge off an attempted pull that guides the ball over the keeper's gloves and away to the long stop fence, as the India No 4 brings up his eighth ODI half-century off 52 deliveries. IND 137/3
-
09:07 (IST)
Fifty of the partnership up between Iyer and Rahul for the fourth wicket, a steady stand between the two middle-order batsmen with 59 deliveries being consumed along the way. A much-needed partnership for the Indians after losing three early wickets, including that of the skipper and a well-set Shaw. IND 112/3
-
08:24 (IST)
OUT! Just when a partnership was starting to build between Shaw and Iyer, the former departs after failing to make it to the striker's end safely while coming back for a second run. He falls 10 short of his fifty as a result. Sharp throw by CdG from fine leg and equally sharp work behind the stumps by Latham. IND 62/3
Shaw run out (de Grandhomme/Latham) 40(42)
-
08:00 (IST)
OUT! Kohli's gone, and India lose two wickets inside the first powerplay! Kohli slashes hard at a back-of-length delivery outside off, and ends up getting caught at third man. IND 32/2
Kohli c Jamieson b Bennett 9(12)
-
07:39 (IST)
BOWLED! Another disappointment for Mayank Agarwal, as Kyle Jamieson draws first blood with a beauty of a delivery that moves away from the batsman after pitching along middle and hits the top of off. IND 8/1
Agarwal b Jamieson 1(3)
-
07:07 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett
-
07:06 (IST)
India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
-
07:02 (IST)
TOSS: Indian captain Virat Kohli calls incorrectly during the coin flip, and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson elects to field first as a result.
The fans needed a reaction from New Zealand after they suffered a series sweep at home against India in T20Is and now they have registered a series weep over India in ODIs. More importantly, the most impressive thing is the manner in which the hosts won the series. They were the better side in all the three departments. And will carry this confidence into the upcoming Test series. For India, it's important to take a step back, relax and fight back with vigour. That's it from our side for today. We will see you during the Test series. Good bye!
Did you know?
This is the first ever player of the series award for Ross Taylor in ODIs.
Henry Nicholls who is Player of the Match, has performed well throughout the series. His performance in this series - 80, 41, 78.
— NZ at home last seven ODI bilateral series:
v Ind,2019/20 (3-0)*
v Ban,2018/19 (3-0)
v Ind,2018/19 (1-4)
v SL,2018/10 (3-0)
v Eng,2017/18 (2-3)
v Pak,2017/18 (5-0)
v WI,2017/18 (3-0)
— They have done five clean sweeps out of their last seven home ODI bilateral series’.
Kane Williamson: An outstanding performance. Very clinical. India put us under pressure in every game, but we managed to do it again. The second half was outstanding to see. Clinical effort against a great side. We know how good they are in all formats. The clarity on the roles the guys had was important. (Tests) Obviously the team changes quite a bit and the roles are quite different, but an outstanding effort. Great series to be part of. (Shoulder) It's alright. It's recovering well, which is a good thing.
Virat Kohli: The games were not as bad as the scoreboard suggests. But the way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games. Didn't deserve to be on the winning side this series. Haven't played so badly, but we didn't grab opportunities. They played with lot more intensity than we did. We are excited for the Test series.
Henry Nicholls is the Player of the Match!
Nicholls: Nice to come out here today and make it 3-0. It's been good. I have been able to put good partnerships. It was important hitting into the backend. His (Guptill) experience certainly helps me. You sort of play second fiddle out there. We put on a good opening stand in all three victories. After the T20s, we came out and played the brand of cricket we wanted to play.
What a comeback for the Black Caps!
Superbly played, New Zealand. Battered and bruised after Australia, beaten 5-0 in the T20Is against India with more Super Over pain and now take the ODIs 3-0 (without Boult, Ferguson, Henry and, for some of it, Williamson) #NZvIND— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 11, 2020
Hard to believe given his status as a world-class bowler!
Bumrah finishes the ODI series wicketless. #NZvIND #INDvsNZ— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 11, 2020
Having won the T20I series 5-0, this result must have come as a surprise for the Indians. But they have only themselves to blame. After the wicket of Neesham, the bowlers were a bit wayward. Especially someone like Shardul have away some freebies which provided New Zealand the momentum and it took the game away from the Indians. So, it seems going into the Test series things are now even stevens in both camps.
Whitewashes of India in ODIs: (Min. three ODIs)
West Indies (5-0) in India, 1983/84
West Indies (5-0) in West Indies, 1988/89
South Africa (4-0) in South Africa, 2006/07
New Zealand (3-0) in New Zealand, 2019/20*
This was as one sided as the T20Is
Kudos to New Zealand for a remarkably strong comeback after losing 0-5 in the T20 series and whitewashing India. ODIs may not be a priority this year, but such a disappointing, one-sided result was unexpected.— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 11, 2020
Here are some of the key stats from today's game
— ODI centuries by Indian keepers outside Asia:
Rahul Dravid v SL, Tauunton, 1999
KL Rahul V NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2020*
— KL Rahul's ton today was the century by an Indian player batting at No.5 or below since MS Dhoni. He did it against England at Cuttack in January, 2017.
— Martin Guptill now holds the record of scoring most runs for New Zealand as an opener in ODIs, going past Nathan Astle's 6176 runs.
— This is the first time that India have been whitewashed in a 3-match ODI series.
It's over! New Zealand complete an ODI series sweep over India. CdG dispatches the full toss to mid wicket fence to take New Zealand to a five wicket win.
After 47 overs,New Zealand 296/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 32 , Colin de Grandhomme 54)
Just three singles have been collected from Bumrah's over. New Zealand want to reach to the target in class. New Zealand need 1 run in 18 balls
After 47 overs,New Zealand 296/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 32 , Colin de Grandhomme 54)
Just three singles have been collected from Bumrah's over. New Zealand want to reach to the target in class. New Zealand need 1 run in 18 balls
After 46 overs,New Zealand 293/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 31 , Colin de Grandhomme 52)
Shardul Thakur was destroyed in the last over by CdG as he completed his fifty in mere 21 balls. 20 came from the last over as the pacer was hit around the park. When he bowled well, the inside edge escaped the stumps. New Zealand need 4 runs in 24 balls
FIFTY! FOUR! CdG's inside edge escapes the stumps and runs down to the fence as he completes a 21-ball fifty
SIX! Stand and deliver. CdG spotted and short and wide delivery from Shardul and thrashed it over the covers fence to add a maximum to his name
FOUR! Good try this from Shardul. It was a well directed bouncer but unluckily the top edge flew over the keeper for another boundary
FOUR! Another short and wide delivery from Shardul is cut away past the point fielder by CdG with all his strength.
After 45 overs,New Zealand 273/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 31 , Colin de Grandhomme 33)
It's just a formality now unless India strike back quickly with couple of wickets. Bumrah has been called back into attack and gives away eight runs. Indian bowlers have been guilty of giving away too many boundary balls and one such fuller delivery was flicked to square leg by CdG. New Zealand need 24 runs in 30 balls
This nice little cameo by de Grandhomme has once again swung the pendulum in favour of New Zealand and heads are dropping in the Indian camp. He came at a tricky situation and counterattacked. As a result the asking rate is less than six runs per over.
FOUR! An easy peasy flick off the pads by CdG against Bumrah towards square leg fetches him four more runs. They are cruising to the target
After 44 overs,New Zealand 265/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 29 , Colin de Grandhomme 27)
Saini back into attack. Latham hit a boundary in the over and he did that by dancing down for a slap shot down the ground. That has been story of India in the series. 10 runs come from the over. New Zealand need 32 runs in 36 balls
An impact player out and out
People talk about Colin de Grandhomme being in form or out of form. I don't think that he is ever either. He plays a match-defining innings roughly once every 10 matches. There's no real discernible pattern as to when he's going to do it either. #NZvIND— Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) February 11, 2020
FOUR! Latham comes down the pitch against the pacer Saini to dictate terms as he thrashes the ball down the ground. Brutal.
After 43 overs,New Zealand 255/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 24 , Colin de Grandhomme 24)
Whatever advantage India had is now gone, thanks to CdG and Shardul. The Kiwi all-rounder has changed the dynamics with his big-hitting capabilities while Shardul has been akin to a Santa Claus for the opposition. Short deliveries, wide deliveries have been offered as CdG collected a six and two fours in the over. 15 off it. New Zealand need 42 runs in 42 balls
FOUR! Another short delivery from Shardul is dispatched to the fence. Thankfully this was only a four. CdG has turned the game back in NZ's favour.
SIX! A short ball, a knuckle ball from Shardul and that is sent over the mid wicket for a mighty six by CdG. He always had a lot of time to whip that shot
FOUR! What a poor delivery at this juncture from Shardul. A fuller delivery with a lot width and the drive from Latham races down like a rocket to the deep extra cover fence
After 42 overs,New Zealand 240/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 19 , Colin de Grandhomme 14)
Big over this for Kiwis as Chahal leaks 12 runs. A six came on the first ball and that released the pressure. CdG went with the pull shot but it didn't come off cleanly, fielder gave it a chase but in vain. New Zealand need 57 runs in 48 balls
SIX! This would release the pressure but CdG was under pressure for a while as he didn't hit it cleanly and fielder was going after it but eventually managed to clear mid wicket rope.
After 41 overs,New Zealand 228/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 17 , Colin de Grandhomme 4)
Bumrah continues. This probably will be his last over of the spell. He hasn't taken any wicket so far but these two overs were tight and will help in building the pressure. Just five from this over. There was also a run out opportunity on last ball but Mayank's throw at bowler's end was really poor. New Zealand need 69 runs in 54 balls.
After 40 overs,New Zealand 223/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 14 , Colin de Grandhomme 2)
Kohli decides to bring Chahal from th other end to attack and gets the desired result. Neesham was guilty of being careless there as he took the aerial route on the fuller delivery, but could only find the mid wicket fielder. There ws another opportunity in the over as new man in, de Grandhomme went for an ugly heave on leg against a googly from Chahal but it fell short of Saini at deep square leg. Five off the over.
Things have going downhill for New Zealand since the wicket of Williamson. India are now well and truly ahead in this game. However, the asking rate is hovering around 7, which in modern-day standards is very much manageable. Ideally New Zealand would like Latham to anchor this chase whereas stroke players like Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner can play around him.
OUT! Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19(25)
Kohli's decision to bring Chahal back into the attack has worked in his favour. New Zealand are succumbing here without pressure. There was no need for Neesham to go aerially on the fuller delivery but he did and Kohli had positioned himself at mid wicket just for that catch.
After 39 overs,New Zealand 218/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 12 , James Neesham 19)
So we now have Bumrah into attack. A decent over for the pacer as he gives away just two runs. Three more overs left for the fast bowler as India look for wickets.
Will he? Won't he?
Bumrah now only needs a five-fer in this innings to take more wickets than Shardul in this series.#NZvIND #INDvNZ— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 11, 2020
Whadda player!
Average of Ross Taylor in the series: 194.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 11, 2020
After 38 overs,New Zealand 216/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 11 , James Neesham 18)
Jadeja's quota is over. He gave away just a single in his last over and got it over in a jiffy, just in his style, The tweaker had a decent day and finishes with figures of 10-045-1.
After 37 overs,New Zealand 215/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 10 , James Neesham 18)
There was demand for Bumrah but Kohli has served us Saini, who comes back into attack. Eight runs off the over including a boundary for Neesham who smartly used the gap next to keeper with a deliberate edge on a wide delivery.
With three wickets in quick succession, India are certainly back in the game. Obviously the wicket of in-form Taylor has been the most crucial of the lot. However, as long as Tom Latham is out there, the home team's hopes will stay alive. The weather certainly has become chilly out here and pace bowlers may get some movement out of the surface.
FOUR! There is no slip fielder and Neesham was clever to use that gap as he opened the face of the bat late to guide the wide ball to the fence
After 36 overs,New Zealand 207/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 10 , James Neesham 10)
Jadeja now into attack but we still have not seen Bumrah against the new batsmen. Eight off the over including a boundary for Latham as he confidently cut the googly through point area from backfoot.
FOUR! Good shot this from Latham and it shows his capability against spin as he got back to cut the googly through point region for the boundary
After 35 overs,New Zealand 199/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 4 , James Neesham 8)
Shardul continues. Neesham managed to get a six to his name in the over as he dispatched the short ball over backward point fence. That should get him to settle down soon. There was also a run out opportunity as Latham took on the arm of Jadeja but the direct hit was missing. Seven off the over.
SIX! Big six on off from Neesham. Shardul went short and wide and Neesham just stood there with a cut shot over point targeting the long boundary
After 34 overs,New Zealand 192/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 3 , James Neesham 2)
On cue, Kohli has brought Chahal into the attack. Two new batsman in the middle, though both left-handers, it's time for India to hunt for more wickets. Two from the over as Chahal tried mixing it up with leg spin and googlies.
India vs New Zealand Third ODI Live Updates: It's over! New Zealand complete an ODI series sweep over India. CdG dispatches the full toss to mid wicket fence to take New Zealand to a five wicket win.
Preview: New Zealand will hope to avenge their 0-5 hiding at the hands of India in the T20I series by completing a 3-0 sweep in the one-dayers when they take on the Men in Blue in the third and final game in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.
New Zealand staved off a late resistance from the Indians at Auckland to register a 22-run win in the second ODI and clinch the series 2-0. The Black Caps had earlier chased down 348 in the first game of the series at Hamilton with four wickets and nearly two overs to spare.
Ross Taylor played a key role in both Kiwi victories, remaining unbeaten on 109 and 73 at Hamilton and Auckland respectively and is currently the leading run-scorer in the series by a fair distance. The 'Player of the Match' award in the second game, however, went to debutant Kyle Jamieson for his all-round performance of 25 not out and 2/42.
Shreyas Iyer (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (55) revived the Indian innings after the visitors lost wickets early in their innings, including that of captain and prolific run-getter Virat Kohli, but failed to get their team home.
India needed 23 to win from 10 balls when Jadeja holed out to Colin de Grandhomme at long off off James Neesham's bowling to be the last man dismissed as New Zealand broke into celebrations, having collected their first series win against India in six years.
The Black Caps will be bolstered by return of regular captain Kane Williamson, who missed out on the fourth and fifth T20Is as well as the first two one-dayers and is confirmed to make his return at Tauranga. Wicket-keeper-batsman Tom Latham led the Black Caps successfully in his absence.
Williamson had smashed 95 in his last appearance for the Kiwis to nearly lead them to victory in the third T20I at Hamilton, and will hope to start off from where he had left should he be match-fit on Tuesday morning.
India, on the other hand, will hope to end their limited-overs leg of the tour of New Zealand on a happy note with a consolation win. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, opening in place of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, have got starts in the first two one-dayers, but haven't quite got the big partnership the team management would've expected from them.
Virat Kohli himself is due for a big score, and KL Rahul — the leading run-getter in the T20I series — will hope to return to form after a blip at Auckland.
Squads:
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
