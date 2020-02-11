India vs New Zealand Third ODI Live Updates: It's over! New Zealand complete an ODI series sweep over India. CdG dispatches the full toss to mid wicket fence to take New Zealand to a five wicket win.

Preview: New Zealand will hope to avenge their 0-5 hiding at the hands of India in the T20I series by completing a 3-0 sweep in the one-dayers when they take on the Men in Blue in the third and final game in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

New Zealand staved off a late resistance from the Indians at Auckland to register a 22-run win in the second ODI and clinch the series 2-0. The Black Caps had earlier chased down 348 in the first game of the series at Hamilton with four wickets and nearly two overs to spare.

Ross Taylor played a key role in both Kiwi victories, remaining unbeaten on 109 and 73 at Hamilton and Auckland respectively and is currently the leading run-scorer in the series by a fair distance. The 'Player of the Match' award in the second game, however, went to debutant Kyle Jamieson for his all-round performance of 25 not out and 2/42.

Shreyas Iyer (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (55) revived the Indian innings after the visitors lost wickets early in their innings, including that of captain and prolific run-getter Virat Kohli, but failed to get their team home.

India needed 23 to win from 10 balls when Jadeja holed out to Colin de Grandhomme at long off off James Neesham's bowling to be the last man dismissed as New Zealand broke into celebrations, having collected their first series win against India in six years.

The Black Caps will be bolstered by return of regular captain Kane Williamson, who missed out on the fourth and fifth T20Is as well as the first two one-dayers and is confirmed to make his return at Tauranga. Wicket-keeper-batsman Tom Latham led the Black Caps successfully in his absence.

Williamson had smashed 95 in his last appearance for the Kiwis to nearly lead them to victory in the third T20I at Hamilton, and will hope to start off from where he had left should he be match-fit on Tuesday morning.

India, on the other hand, will hope to end their limited-overs leg of the tour of New Zealand on a happy note with a consolation win. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, opening in place of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, have got starts in the first two one-dayers, but haven't quite got the big partnership the team management would've expected from them.

Virat Kohli himself is due for a big score, and KL Rahul — the leading run-getter in the T20I series — will hope to return to form after a blip at Auckland.

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee