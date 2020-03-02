Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win, sweep series 2-0

Date: Monday, 02 March, 2020 08:39 IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Match Ended

New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets

India
242/10 & 124/10 OV : (46.0) RR.(2.7)
New Zealand
235/10 & 132/3 OV : (36.0) RR.(3.67)
Match Ended:

New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 36.0

  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 1(1NB)
  • 0
  • 1

batsman

Ross Taylor

  • 5 (9)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

Henry Nicholls

  • 5 (13)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 39 (13)
  • M X 2
  • W X 2

Umesh Yadav

  • 45 (14)
  • M X 3
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

11 ( 3.1 ) R/R: 3.47

Ross Taylor 5(7)

Henry Nicholls 5(12)

121/3 (32.5 over)

Tom Blundell 55 (113) SR: S.R (48.67)

b Jasprit Bumrah

India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020 2nd Test Match Result New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win, sweep series 2-0

Highlights

08:39 (IST)

And that concludes another disappointing tour for India in the SENA nations as India follow their 5-0 sweep over the Black Caps in the T20Is with 0-3 and 0-2 reversals in the ODIs and Tests respectively. Despite them still being No 1 in the longest format as well as on top of the ICC Test Championship points table, the two defeats once again poses some questions to Virat Kohli and Co on their ability to win matches in tough away conditions against tough sides. Full credit to Kane Williamson's side for the way they bounced back after the disappointments in the 20-over contests, and they now find themselves at the second spot in the ICC Test team rankings for their hard work and smart planning.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the tour of New Zealand. The Indian team flies back home for a short limited-overs contest against South Africa before the Indian Premier League gets underway later this month. For now, it's a goodbye from us.

Full Scorecard
08:36 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: Outstanding. Both equally sporting surfaces. I guess underlies the value of the partnerships we had. I don't think the end result implies how tight the match was. Fantastic series from our side in terms of our efforts with the bat and ball. (On Jamieson) Very exciting talent. Obviously contributed incredibly well both with bat and ball. Complemented the attack nicely. The extra bounce on these surfaces was helpful. The runs he scored at the backend were incredibly valuable. The guys had to be disciplined, and the wicket was doing enough. They were able to execute their plans for long periods of time. Collectively they were outstanding in these last couple of games. (Looking back at the summer) A number of good bits and learning curves. You're always trying to improve, and these two games were opportunities to take steps forward.

Full Scorecard
08:36 (IST)

Tim Southee is Player of the Series. He took 14 wickets in Test series. 

Full Scorecard
08:34 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: I think it was a matter of not having intent in first game. Small margins here. You have to give credit to New Zealand bowlers. I think it was combination of not playing well and New Zealand bowling well. It was just not enough done by batsmen in series for bowling unit to put up a fight. We bowled really well. If you feel like, as a batting unit, you are not backing up the bowlers, then it is disappointing. We need to go back to drawing board and see what needs to be done. Toss can be a factor but we are not a side which thinks like that. As an international side, you are expected to deliver in any conditions. If we want to keep winning away from home, we need to keep doing that. T20s were pretty good. In ODIs also, youngsters stepped up when Rohit and I could not deliver. But here in Tests, we were not at par with New Zealand. If we deny that, we are not going to improve. We are going to take this on chin and try to improve.

Full Scorecard
08:29 (IST)

Kyle Jamieson is the Player of the Match for his all-round effort!

Kyle Jamieson: Its been pretty surreal couple of weeks just being part of the group. It's a real privilege being part of this group. Pitch conditions give you a wee bit of help. I guess it's just allowing the natural variations to take over. (On his batting skills) It's certainly something I try to work on, the runs down the order are so crucial and can make a massive difference. This is where I want to be.

Full Scorecard
08:20 (IST)

So there it is. Formalities are done and dusted. Another series defeat for India in SENA countries. They have been completely outplayed in these two Tests. Think this Test series has been more one-sided than the 2002-03 one. Hardly any positive for them whatsoever. In hindsight, New Zealand with 120 points from this series are now back on track in the World Test Championship.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
08:20 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:20 (IST)

New Zealand's last six Test series' at home:

Won (2-0) v India, 2019/20*
Won (1-0) v England, 2019/20
Won (2-0) v Bangladesh, 2018/19
Won (1-0) v Sri Lanka, 2018/19
Won (1-0) v England, 2017/18
Won (2-0) v West Indies, 2017/18

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
08:20 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:20 (IST)

New Zealand affecting clean sweep over India in Tests:

2002/03 in New Zealand (2-0)
2019/20 in New Zealand (2-0)*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
08:20 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:19 (IST)

Most wins for New Zealand against an opponent in Tests:

16 v Sri Lanka
15 v West Indies
12 v Bangladesh
12 v Pakistan
12 v India*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
08:19 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:18 (IST)

Test series defeats for India under Virat Kohli: (Full-time captain in the series)

v New Zealand, 2019/20 (Away)*
v England, 2018 (Away)
v South Africa, 2017/18 (Away)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
08:18 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:15 (IST)

After 36 overs,New Zealand 132/3 ( Ross Taylor 5 , Henry Nicholls 5)

Jadeja comes in from the other end. Taylor collects a single off the first ball of the over, with Nicholls tapping the ball around for the next three deliveries without scoring a run. India decide to go for the review after an unsuccessful caught-behind appeal against Nicholls off the fifth delivery, and it turns out to be a front-foot no-ball that brings the equation down to just one run. Nicholls collects the winning single off the last delivery, as New Zealand win by seven wickets. 

The Black Caps thus register their 101st Test victory to complete a 2-0 series scoreline against the No 1-ranked Indian side!

Full Scorecard
08:10 (IST)

After 35 overs,New Zealand 129/3 ( Ross Taylor 4 , Henry Nicholls 4)

Well the Indian skipper decides to have a bowl now (wearing his shades while doing so), and starts off with a delivery that moves away after pitching wide outside off. Nicholls gets off the mark with a boundary off the fourth ball, steering a full delivery outside off through point. Just three more needed now.

Full Scorecard
08:10 (IST)

FOUR! Full from Kohli, and Nicholls slashes this behind point to get off the mark with a boundary. NZ 129/3

Full Scorecard
08:08 (IST)

After 34 overs,New Zealand 125/3 ( Ross Taylor 4 , Henry Nicholls 0)

Taylor gets off the mark with a well-timed pull behind square off a back-of-length ball from Umesh, with New Zealand needing seven more to win now.

Full Scorecard
08:07 (IST)

There was something going on between Kohli and Blundell. Since the start of the innings the Indian captain had gone after him. Even towards the end of the innings, Blundell too was seen replying a few times. But when he got out, surprisingly there was no proper send off from Kohli. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
08:07 (IST)
Full Scorecard
08:07 (IST)

FOUR! Back-of-length delivery from Umesh, Taylor pulls this behind square to get off the mark with a four. NZ 125/3, need 7 more to win

Full Scorecard
08:05 (IST)

After 33 overs,New Zealand 121/3 ( Ross Taylor 0 , Henry Nicholls 0)

Another wicket falls as Bumrah uproots Blundell's off stump with a sharp inswinging delivery right after the right-handed batsman collects his eighth four with a lovely cover drive. Turns out to be a close call for the bowler as his foot is marginally behind the crease at the time of landing. Nicholls joins Taylor at the crease, and the Black Caps will hope they don't suffer any more hiccups while collecting the 11 runs that are needed for victory.

Full Scorecard
08:02 (IST)

BOWLED EM! The wickets are starting to tumble now for the Black Caps as Bumrah uproots the off-stump with a vicious inswinger that completely beats his defence. Unfortunaley for the visitors, they're coming at a time when the Black Caps are nearly through. Almost a no-ball as well, with Bumrah's heel marginally behind the line at the time of landing. NZ 121/3

Blundell b Bumrah 55(113)

Full Scorecard
08:00 (IST)

FOUR! Full and wide from Bumrah, Blundell smashes this through the off side with a delightful cover drive. NZ 121/2

Full Scorecard
07:57 (IST)

After 32 overs,New Zealand 116/2 ( Tom Blundell 51 , Ross Taylor 0)

Four off the over, with Tom Blundell bringing up his half-century with a solid punch behind point off the backfoot in the fourth ball of the over. Just 16 more for the Black Caps.

Full Scorecard
07:56 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty for Tom Blundell, and he brings up the milestone with a solid punch behind point off the backfoot! Takes 108 balls to get to the milestone, collecting seven fours and a six along the way. NZ 116/2

Full Scorecard
07:53 (IST)

After 31 overs,New Zealand 112/2 ( Tom Blundell 47 , )

Bumrah continues after drinks, with Williamson collecting his first boundary off the first ball of the over. The Black Caps skipper though doesn't get to guide his team home as he gloves the ball to Rahane at gully off a snorer of a delivery from the fiery pacer at the end of the over.

Full Scorecard
07:52 (IST)

OUT! Now a wicket to Bumrah as he bounces Williamson out to get him caught at gully! Another poor outing for the Black Caps skipper at Christchurch. NZ 112/2
 

Williamson c Rahane b Bumrah 5(8)

Full Scorecard
07:49 (IST)

FOUR! Williamson guides this behind square on the off side off Bumrah to collect his first boundary. NZ 112/1

Full Scorecard
07:45 (IST)

After 30 overs,New Zealand 108/1 ( Tom Blundell 47 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)

A tidy over from Yadav, with just one coming off it. The Vidarbha pacer bowls a beauty to Blundell off the fifth, the ball jagging back in and beating his defence, travelling over the stumps before nestling in Pant's gloves. Umpire Kettleborough calls for drinks.

Full Scorecard
07:40 (IST)

After 29 overs,New Zealand 107/1 ( Tom Blundell 47 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)

Skipper Kane Williamson walks out to bat after Latham's dismissal, with the chase just a mere formality now. Also, Bumrah replaces Jadeja and concedes a boundary to Blundell off the third delivery. Four off the over, with New Zealand needing another 25 to win.

Full Scorecard
07:40 (IST)

Some light after the end of a long tunnel for Kohli's men as Umesh eventually separates the opening pair. Though the match is already gone but they have somehow managed to avoid another 10-wicket defeat. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
07:40 (IST)
Full Scorecard
07:38 (IST)

FOUR! Crunched through coverby Blundell off Bumrah! He moves to 47 with that shot! NZ 107/1

Full Scorecard
07:36 (IST)

After 28 overs,New Zealand 103/1 ( Tom Blundell 43 , )

It's a wicket maiden for Umesh as he gets Latham caught-behind off the last delivery, with Pant timing his jump well to complete a fine catch, and prevent the Black Caps from registering consecutive 10-wicket wins. Muted celebrations from the Indians though.

Full Scorecard
07:35 (IST)

OUT! Finally a wicket for the Indians as Pant takes a fine catch behind the stumps to bring Latham's innings to an end. NZ 103/1

Latham c Pant b Yadav 52(74)

Full Scorecard
07:33 (IST)

They have been so good in both the innings! Havn't they?

Full Scorecard
07:31 (IST)

After 27 overs,New Zealand 103/0 ( Tom Latham 52 , Tom Blundell 43)

Couple of milestones brought up in the first delivery of the over as Latham smacks Jadeja for a boundary to bring up his 18th Test fifty as well as the century stand with Blundell. Five from the over. New Zealand might as well just finish this in five overs or less, with just 29 more to win now.

Full Scorecard
07:29 (IST)

FOUR! Fine way for Tom Latham to bring up his 18th Test half-century, consuming 67 deliveries along the way. Got on the backfoot and smashed a half-tracker from Jadeja through midwicket. Also brings up the century stand with Blundell! NZ 102/0

Full Scorecard
07:27 (IST)

After 26 overs,New Zealand 98/0 ( Tom Latham 47 , Tom Blundell 43)

Blundell moves into the 40s with a well-timed punch off a short, wide delivery from Umesh off the third ball. The Indians finally decide to use their reviews after an unsuccessful lbw appeal by Umesh off the penultimate ball, and preserve it after getting 'Umpire's Call' on wickets.

Full Scorecard
07:27 (IST)

FOUR! Short and wide from Umesh, Blundell gets on top of the bounce and punches this through point for a boundary! NZ 98/0

Full Scorecard
07:22 (IST)

After 25 overs,New Zealand 94/0 ( Tom Latham 47 , Tom Blundell 39)

Just a solitary run off Jadeja's third over of the day — a single to Blundell off the last delivery of the over.

Full Scorecard
07:19 (IST)

After 24 overs,New Zealand 93/0 ( Tom Latham 47 , Tom Blundell 38)

Umesh returns to the attack, and it appears Bumrah has bowled his last set of deliveries in this tour. Meanwhile, Latham inches closer to his half-century with a lovely straight drive for a boundary off the third delivery.

Full Scorecard
07:16 (IST)

FOUR! Just a gentle push down the ground by Latham off Yadav, the timing doing the trick for the southpaw. NZ 93/0
 

Full Scorecard
07:15 (IST)

After 23 overs,New Zealand 89/0 ( Tom Latham 43 , Tom Blundell 38)

Seven from Jadeja's second over of the day, including a six to Blundell off the third delivery, with the left-arm spinner leaking runs at a T20I rate at the moment.

Full Scorecard
07:14 (IST)

SIX! That one came right out of the screws after Blundell decided to charge down the track against Jadeja, clearing the long on fence. NZ 89/0
 

Full Scorecard
07:12 (IST)

After 22 overs,New Zealand 82/0 ( Tom Latham 42 , Tom Blundell 32)

Bumrah continues from the other end and walks away with his second maiden over of the innings as Blundell decides to stay put at his crease.

Full Scorecard
07:09 (IST)

Looks like it's all over for India. Both Latham and Blundell are batting with freedom. With just less than 50 runs to get, they will now try and play their shots. The body language is also dropping in the Indian camp. This is another humiliating performance for the visitors. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
07:09 (IST)
Full Scorecard
07:09 (IST)

After 21 overs,New Zealand 82/0 ( Tom Latham 42 , Tom Blundell 32)

Ravi Jadeja is brought into the attack as Kohli switches to spin for the first time today, only for Latham to welcome him into the attack with a well-timed cut behind point for a four. Eight off this over. New Zealand need 50 to win.

Full Scorecard
07:08 (IST)

FOUR! Cut hard behind point by Latham off Jadeja, who's given a rough welcome into the attack by the Kiwi openers. NZ 78/0

Full Scorecard
07:06 (IST)

After 20 overs,New Zealand 74/0 ( Tom Latham 35 , Tom Blundell 31)

Five off the over, including another boundary to Blundell, this time driven straight down the ground off Bumrah, who is yet to get a wicket despite looking menacing in the first session. 58 more to win for the Black Caps.

Full Scorecard
07:04 (IST)

FOUR! Lovely straight drive by Blundell off Bumrah! The Black Caps certainly are accelerating after lunch NZ 74/0

Full Scorecard
07:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,New Zealand 69/0 ( Tom Latham 34 , Tom Blundell 27)

Nine off this over, including back-to-back boundaries to Latham off the first two deliveries as the Black Caps continue to cruise along towards the target.

Full Scorecard
06:59 (IST)

FOUR! Another pull by Latham, this one travelling towards fine leg! Expensive so far from Umesh NZ 68/0

Full Scorecard
06:59 (IST)

FOUR! Pulled through square by Latham off Umesh! NZ 64/0

Full Scorecard
06:57 (IST)

After 18 overs,New Zealand 60/0 ( Tom Latham 25 , Tom Blundell 27)

Five off Bumrah's over, including a boundary to Latham off an outside edge that sends the ball flying through the gap between second slip and gully.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Updates, 2nd Test, Day 3 India vs New Zealand: Jadeja comes in from the other end. Taylor collects a single off the first ball of the over, with Nicholls tapping the ball around for the next three deliveries without scoring a run. India decide to go for the review after an unsuccessful caught-behind appeal against Nicholls off the fifth delivery, and it turns out to be a front-foot no-ball that brings the equation down to just one run. Nicholls collects the winning single off the last delivery, as New Zealand win by seven wickets. The Black Caps thus register their 101st Test victory to complete a 2-0 series scoreline against the No 1-ranked Indian side!

Day 2 report: India stormed back into the second and final Test against New Zealand on Sunday, taking all 10 wickets to dismiss the hosts for 235 and extending their slender lead to 97 by the close of play on day two at Hagley Oval.

The match remained very much in the balance, however, after the Black Caps ran through the Indian top order to reduce the tourists to 90 for six at stumps on an extraordinary day when 16 wickets fell.

Hanuma Vihari (five not out) and Rishabh Pant, who had scored a single off a thick edge, will resume on Monday looking to give their attack something to bowl at in New Zealand’s second innings.

Already 1-0 down in the series after a thumping 10-wicket defeat in Wellington and under pressure after a final-session batting collapse on day one, India needed something special to get back into the match.

Their bowlers provided it by firing for the first time on this tour, ripping through New Zealand’s top order with seam and swing in the first session and mopping up the tail after some stiff resistance in the second.

Mohammed Shami took 4-81, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-62 and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pitched in with a couple of wickets and an astonishing catch to winkle out Neil Wagner.

New Zealand, who resumed on 63 without loss looking to rack up a big lead over India’s first-innings 242, lost their 10 wickets for the addition of just 172 runs.

Opener Tom Latham (52) managed to reach his 17th test half-century as wickets tumbled around him, before leaving a Shami delivery that nipped in to rattle his leg stump.

Wagner hit 21 but Shami got him too when Jadeja, at deep square, leapt into the air and plucked a ball that looked destined for the boundary clean out of the sky.

“I was standing at deep square leg and I knew he was going to hit that ball but I didn’t know it was going to come at double pace with the wind,” Jadeja said.

“The ball was coming too quickly, I just put my hand there and it stuck. I didn’t realise I’d made the catch.”

Kyle Jamieson marshalled the rearguard action with a gritty 49 and he was the last wicket to fall as India took a slender first-innings lead of seven runs that had looked highly unlikely when play started.

New Zealand’s attack would have been licking their lips watching the movement the Indians were getting and they took full advantage of the conditions when they got their chance.

None of the Indian top-order were able to get a start in the face of a hostile barrage of short-bowling with Virat Kohli’s batting slump continuing.

Trent Boult (3-12) and Tim Southee had already combined to remove openers Mayank Agarwal (3) and Prithvi Shaw (14) when Colin de Grandhomme trapped Kohli in front for 14, leaving the India captain with 38 runs from his four innings in the series.

“The bowlers pitched the ball up nicely and got rewards,” Boult said. “(I) feel we are in a decent position and it’s going to be another big push tomorrow."

“We are all enjoying hunting out there as a pack. The bowling unit is very clear with how they are trying to target the opposition.”

India team players: Prithvi ShawMayank AgarwalCheteshwar PujaraShubman GillHanuma VihariAjinkya RahaneRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaRavichandran AshwinMohammed ShamiJasprit BumrahNavdeep SainiUmesh Yadav

New Zealand team players: Kane WilliamsonTom LathamRoss TaylorBJ Watling,  Colin de GrandhommeDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsKyle JamiesonAjaz PatelTim SoutheeTrent BoultNeil Wagner

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020

Tags : #Black Caps #Colin de Grandhomme #Cricket #Hanuma Vihari #India vs New Zealand 2020 #Jasprit Bumrah #Mayank Agarwal #Mohammed Shami #Neil Wagner #New Zealand vs India 2020 #Ravindra Jadeja #Rishabh Pant #Tom Latham #Wellington

Also See