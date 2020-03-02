-
liveAUSW0/0 (0.0 ovr) R/R : 0.00NZWYet to Bat
-
upcomingBANZIM
venueSylhet International Cricket Stadium, SylhetMar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSAAUS
venueMangaung Oval, BloemfonteinMar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSLWI
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandyMar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingAUSWNZW
venueJunction Oval, MelbourneMar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWTHAW
venueSydney Showground Stadium, SydneyMar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingWIWSAW
venueSydney Showground Stadium, SydneyMar 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win, sweep series 2-0
Date: Monday, 02 March, 2020 08:39 IST
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Match Ended
New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
This over 36.0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 1(1NB)
- 0
- 1
batsman
- 5 (9)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 5 (13)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 39 (13)
- M X 2
- W X 2
- 45 (14)
- M X 3
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
11 ( 3.1 ) R/R: 3.47
Ross Taylor 5(7)
Henry Nicholls 5(12)
|
121/3 (32.5 over)
Tom Blundell 55 (113) SR: S.R (48.67)
b Jasprit Bumrah
India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020 2nd Test Match Result New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
Highlights
-
08:02 (IST)
BOWLED EM! The wickets are starting to tumble now for the Black Caps as Bumrah uproots the off-stump with a vicious inswinger that completely beats his defence. Unfortunaley for the visitors, they're coming at a time when the Black Caps are nearly through. Almost a no-ball as well, with Bumrah's heel marginally behind the line at the time of landing. NZ 121/3
Blundell b Bumrah 55(113)
-
07:56 (IST)
FOUR! Fifty for Tom Blundell, and he brings up the milestone with a solid punch behind point off the backfoot! Takes 108 balls to get to the milestone, collecting seven fours and a six along the way. NZ 116/2
-
07:52 (IST)
OUT! Now a wicket to Bumrah as he bounces Williamson out to get him caught at gully! Another poor outing for the Black Caps skipper at Christchurch. NZ 112/2
Williamson c Rahane b Bumrah 5(8)
-
07:35 (IST)
OUT! Finally a wicket for the Indians as Pant takes a fine catch behind the stumps to bring Latham's innings to an end. NZ 103/1
Latham c Pant b Yadav 52(74)
-
07:29 (IST)
FOUR! Fine way for Tom Latham to bring up his 18th Test half-century, consuming 67 deliveries along the way. Got on the backfoot and smashed a half-tracker from Jadeja through midwicket. Also brings up the century stand with Blundell! NZ 102/0
-
06:45 (IST)
FOUR! Lovely straight drive by Latham off Bumrah to complete the fifty opening stand for the second time in this Test! NZ 51/0
-
04:58 (IST)
Alright we are back with the NZ second innings. They need just 132. It should be easy ,you think but you just never know on this track and with the quality in India's bowling ranks. Some worry for Kohli as Shami was seen complaining about his right shoulder. Let's see if there is any update on that. Bumrah to start things off for India. Blundell and Latham to open innings for NZ.
-
04:49 (IST)
OUT! That is a bizarre way to end this. Jadeja tucked it to leg side and Bumrah was off quickly from the non-strikers' end. Jadeja said no but by then it was too late as Bumrah was already half way to the pitch, Boult fielded the ball, threw to the stumps and Williamson covering the stumps, dislodged the bails with Bumrah still out. India bowled out for 124. NZ need 132 runs to win the Test series 2-0. Bumrah run out (Boult/Williamson) 4(8)
-
04:32 (IST)
OUT! Shami is gone, short ball to him from Southee and he pulls, the ball goes to deep square leg where Blundell takes a safe catch. India just one wicket away from bundled out in the second innings. Shami c Tom Blundell b Southee 5(11)
-
04:25 (IST)
After 41 overs,India 104/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 2 , Mohammed Shami 3)
100 up for India in the 41st over of the innings with eight wickets lost. Not the kind of batting display expected from a World No 1 side but then that's the kind of Test match we have had so far. Shami looking to charge in, Southee bangs it short and the ball rises off the pitch to stir the tailender. A nice push to mid off for a single next ball. Jadeja takes a single to and Shami defends the last ball of the over which goes to vacant extra cover region, but he does not run. Jadeja will have the strike in next over. Lead is 111.
-
04:17 (IST)
OUT! Pant follows Vihari to the dressing room. India lose their eighth with both the overnight batsmen back in the hut. Pant pushed at the swinging delivery and ended up edging it to Watling behind. Pant c Watling b Boult 4(14)
-
04:12 (IST)
OUT! That is a soft dismissal. Bad luck this is. Southee bowls on the legs and Vihari tries to clip it to deep fine leg but the feather touch off his bat goes straight to Watling and he has to go. India lose a wicket early. Seven down now. Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Southee 9(18)
-
04:05 (IST)
After 37 overs,India 93/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4)
Southee races in from round the wicket and strays down the leg stump up line on the first ball as Pant collects two by clipping it to fine leg. Gets better with his line later in the over. Solid defence by both Vihari and Pant as Southee attacks the off stump. Perfect leave by Vihari to end the over. Three runs off the over. The lead is exact 100 now.
-
02:30 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. After an extraordinary day of seam bowling from both sides which saw 16 wickets being toppled, India find themselves 90/6, leading New Zealand by 97 runs.
And that concludes another disappointing tour for India in the SENA nations as India follow their 5-0 sweep over the Black Caps in the T20Is with 0-3 and 0-2 reversals in the ODIs and Tests respectively. Despite them still being No 1 in the longest format as well as on top of the ICC Test Championship points table, the two defeats once again poses some questions to Virat Kohli and Co on their ability to win matches in tough away conditions against tough sides. Full credit to Kane Williamson's side for the way they bounced back after the disappointments in the 20-over contests, and they now find themselves at the second spot in the ICC Test team rankings for their hard work and smart planning.
We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the tour of New Zealand. The Indian team flies back home for a short limited-overs contest against South Africa before the Indian Premier League gets underway later this month. For now, it's a goodbye from us.
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: Outstanding. Both equally sporting surfaces. I guess underlies the value of the partnerships we had. I don't think the end result implies how tight the match was. Fantastic series from our side in terms of our efforts with the bat and ball. (On Jamieson) Very exciting talent. Obviously contributed incredibly well both with bat and ball. Complemented the attack nicely. The extra bounce on these surfaces was helpful. The runs he scored at the backend were incredibly valuable. The guys had to be disciplined, and the wicket was doing enough. They were able to execute their plans for long periods of time. Collectively they were outstanding in these last couple of games. (Looking back at the summer) A number of good bits and learning curves. You're always trying to improve, and these two games were opportunities to take steps forward.
Virat Kohli, India captain: I think it was a matter of not having intent in first game. Small margins here. You have to give credit to New Zealand bowlers. I think it was combination of not playing well and New Zealand bowling well. It was just not enough done by batsmen in series for bowling unit to put up a fight. We bowled really well. If you feel like, as a batting unit, you are not backing up the bowlers, then it is disappointing. We need to go back to drawing board and see what needs to be done. Toss can be a factor but we are not a side which thinks like that. As an international side, you are expected to deliver in any conditions. If we want to keep winning away from home, we need to keep doing that. T20s were pretty good. In ODIs also, youngsters stepped up when Rohit and I could not deliver. But here in Tests, we were not at par with New Zealand. If we deny that, we are not going to improve. We are going to take this on chin and try to improve.
Kyle Jamieson is the Player of the Match for his all-round effort!
Kyle Jamieson: Its been pretty surreal couple of weeks just being part of the group. It's a real privilege being part of this group. Pitch conditions give you a wee bit of help. I guess it's just allowing the natural variations to take over. (On his batting skills) It's certainly something I try to work on, the runs down the order are so crucial and can make a massive difference. This is where I want to be.
So there it is. Formalities are done and dusted. Another series defeat for India in SENA countries. They have been completely outplayed in these two Tests. Think this Test series has been more one-sided than the 2002-03 one. Hardly any positive for them whatsoever. In hindsight, New Zealand with 120 points from this series are now back on track in the World Test Championship.
After 36 overs,New Zealand 132/3 ( Ross Taylor 5 , Henry Nicholls 5)
Jadeja comes in from the other end. Taylor collects a single off the first ball of the over, with Nicholls tapping the ball around for the next three deliveries without scoring a run. India decide to go for the review after an unsuccessful caught-behind appeal against Nicholls off the fifth delivery, and it turns out to be a front-foot no-ball that brings the equation down to just one run. Nicholls collects the winning single off the last delivery, as New Zealand win by seven wickets.
The Black Caps thus register their 101st Test victory to complete a 2-0 series scoreline against the No 1-ranked Indian side!
After 35 overs,New Zealand 129/3 ( Ross Taylor 4 , Henry Nicholls 4)
Well the Indian skipper decides to have a bowl now (wearing his shades while doing so), and starts off with a delivery that moves away after pitching wide outside off. Nicholls gets off the mark with a boundary off the fourth ball, steering a full delivery outside off through point. Just three more needed now.
FOUR! Full from Kohli, and Nicholls slashes this behind point to get off the mark with a boundary. NZ 129/3
After 34 overs,New Zealand 125/3 ( Ross Taylor 4 , Henry Nicholls 0)
Taylor gets off the mark with a well-timed pull behind square off a back-of-length ball from Umesh, with New Zealand needing seven more to win now.
There was something going on between Kohli and Blundell. Since the start of the innings the Indian captain had gone after him. Even towards the end of the innings, Blundell too was seen replying a few times. But when he got out, surprisingly there was no proper send off from Kohli.
FOUR! Back-of-length delivery from Umesh, Taylor pulls this behind square to get off the mark with a four. NZ 125/3, need 7 more to win
After 33 overs,New Zealand 121/3 ( Ross Taylor 0 , Henry Nicholls 0)
Another wicket falls as Bumrah uproots Blundell's off stump with a sharp inswinging delivery right after the right-handed batsman collects his eighth four with a lovely cover drive. Turns out to be a close call for the bowler as his foot is marginally behind the crease at the time of landing. Nicholls joins Taylor at the crease, and the Black Caps will hope they don't suffer any more hiccups while collecting the 11 runs that are needed for victory.
BOWLED EM! The wickets are starting to tumble now for the Black Caps as Bumrah uproots the off-stump with a vicious inswinger that completely beats his defence. Unfortunaley for the visitors, they're coming at a time when the Black Caps are nearly through. Almost a no-ball as well, with Bumrah's heel marginally behind the line at the time of landing. NZ 121/3
Blundell b Bumrah 55(113)
FOUR! Full and wide from Bumrah, Blundell smashes this through the off side with a delightful cover drive. NZ 121/2
After 32 overs,New Zealand 116/2 ( Tom Blundell 51 , Ross Taylor 0)
Four off the over, with Tom Blundell bringing up his half-century with a solid punch behind point off the backfoot in the fourth ball of the over. Just 16 more for the Black Caps.
FOUR! Fifty for Tom Blundell, and he brings up the milestone with a solid punch behind point off the backfoot! Takes 108 balls to get to the milestone, collecting seven fours and a six along the way. NZ 116/2
After 31 overs,New Zealand 112/2 ( Tom Blundell 47 , )
Bumrah continues after drinks, with Williamson collecting his first boundary off the first ball of the over. The Black Caps skipper though doesn't get to guide his team home as he gloves the ball to Rahane at gully off a snorer of a delivery from the fiery pacer at the end of the over.
OUT! Now a wicket to Bumrah as he bounces Williamson out to get him caught at gully! Another poor outing for the Black Caps skipper at Christchurch. NZ 112/2
Williamson c Rahane b Bumrah 5(8)
FOUR! Williamson guides this behind square on the off side off Bumrah to collect his first boundary. NZ 112/1
After 30 overs,New Zealand 108/1 ( Tom Blundell 47 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)
A tidy over from Yadav, with just one coming off it. The Vidarbha pacer bowls a beauty to Blundell off the fifth, the ball jagging back in and beating his defence, travelling over the stumps before nestling in Pant's gloves. Umpire Kettleborough calls for drinks.
After 29 overs,New Zealand 107/1 ( Tom Blundell 47 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)
Skipper Kane Williamson walks out to bat after Latham's dismissal, with the chase just a mere formality now. Also, Bumrah replaces Jadeja and concedes a boundary to Blundell off the third delivery. Four off the over, with New Zealand needing another 25 to win.
FOUR! Crunched through coverby Blundell off Bumrah! He moves to 47 with that shot! NZ 107/1
After 28 overs,New Zealand 103/1 ( Tom Blundell 43 , )
It's a wicket maiden for Umesh as he gets Latham caught-behind off the last delivery, with Pant timing his jump well to complete a fine catch, and prevent the Black Caps from registering consecutive 10-wicket wins. Muted celebrations from the Indians though.
OUT! Finally a wicket for the Indians as Pant takes a fine catch behind the stumps to bring Latham's innings to an end. NZ 103/1
Latham c Pant b Yadav 52(74)
They have been so good in both the innings! Havn't they?
Small target notwithstanding, superb century opening partnership between Latham and Blundell in condtions where the Indians made such heavy weather of batting— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2020
After 27 overs,New Zealand 103/0 ( Tom Latham 52 , Tom Blundell 43)
Couple of milestones brought up in the first delivery of the over as Latham smacks Jadeja for a boundary to bring up his 18th Test fifty as well as the century stand with Blundell. Five from the over. New Zealand might as well just finish this in five overs or less, with just 29 more to win now.
FOUR! Fine way for Tom Latham to bring up his 18th Test half-century, consuming 67 deliveries along the way. Got on the backfoot and smashed a half-tracker from Jadeja through midwicket. Also brings up the century stand with Blundell! NZ 102/0
After 26 overs,New Zealand 98/0 ( Tom Latham 47 , Tom Blundell 43)
Blundell moves into the 40s with a well-timed punch off a short, wide delivery from Umesh off the third ball. The Indians finally decide to use their reviews after an unsuccessful lbw appeal by Umesh off the penultimate ball, and preserve it after getting 'Umpire's Call' on wickets.
FOUR! Short and wide from Umesh, Blundell gets on top of the bounce and punches this through point for a boundary! NZ 98/0
After 25 overs,New Zealand 94/0 ( Tom Latham 47 , Tom Blundell 39)
Just a solitary run off Jadeja's third over of the day — a single to Blundell off the last delivery of the over.
After 24 overs,New Zealand 93/0 ( Tom Latham 47 , Tom Blundell 38)
Umesh returns to the attack, and it appears Bumrah has bowled his last set of deliveries in this tour. Meanwhile, Latham inches closer to his half-century with a lovely straight drive for a boundary off the third delivery.
FOUR! Just a gentle push down the ground by Latham off Yadav, the timing doing the trick for the southpaw. NZ 93/0
After 23 overs,New Zealand 89/0 ( Tom Latham 43 , Tom Blundell 38)
Seven from Jadeja's second over of the day, including a six to Blundell off the third delivery, with the left-arm spinner leaking runs at a T20I rate at the moment.
SIX! That one came right out of the screws after Blundell decided to charge down the track against Jadeja, clearing the long on fence. NZ 89/0
After 22 overs,New Zealand 82/0 ( Tom Latham 42 , Tom Blundell 32)
Bumrah continues from the other end and walks away with his second maiden over of the innings as Blundell decides to stay put at his crease.
Looks like it's all over for India. Both Latham and Blundell are batting with freedom. With just less than 50 runs to get, they will now try and play their shots. The body language is also dropping in the Indian camp. This is another humiliating performance for the visitors.
After 21 overs,New Zealand 82/0 ( Tom Latham 42 , Tom Blundell 32)
Ravi Jadeja is brought into the attack as Kohli switches to spin for the first time today, only for Latham to welcome him into the attack with a well-timed cut behind point for a four. Eight off this over. New Zealand need 50 to win.
FOUR! Cut hard behind point by Latham off Jadeja, who's given a rough welcome into the attack by the Kiwi openers. NZ 78/0
After 20 overs,New Zealand 74/0 ( Tom Latham 35 , Tom Blundell 31)
Five off the over, including another boundary to Blundell, this time driven straight down the ground off Bumrah, who is yet to get a wicket despite looking menacing in the first session. 58 more to win for the Black Caps.
FOUR! Lovely straight drive by Blundell off Bumrah! The Black Caps certainly are accelerating after lunch NZ 74/0
After 19 overs,New Zealand 69/0 ( Tom Latham 34 , Tom Blundell 27)
Nine off this over, including back-to-back boundaries to Latham off the first two deliveries as the Black Caps continue to cruise along towards the target.
FOUR! Another pull by Latham, this one travelling towards fine leg! Expensive so far from Umesh NZ 68/0
Latest Updates, 2nd Test, Day 3 India vs New Zealand: Jadeja comes in from the other end. Taylor collects a single off the first ball of the over, with Nicholls tapping the ball around for the next three deliveries without scoring a run. India decide to go for the review after an unsuccessful caught-behind appeal against Nicholls off the fifth delivery, and it turns out to be a front-foot no-ball that brings the equation down to just one run. Nicholls collects the winning single off the last delivery, as New Zealand win by seven wickets. The Black Caps thus register their 101st Test victory to complete a 2-0 series scoreline against the No 1-ranked Indian side!
Day 2 report: India stormed back into the second and final Test against New Zealand on Sunday, taking all 10 wickets to dismiss the hosts for 235 and extending their slender lead to 97 by the close of play on day two at Hagley Oval.
Hanuma Vihari (five not out) and Rishabh Pant, who had scored a single off a thick edge, will resume on Monday looking to give their attack something to bowl at in New Zealand’s second innings.
Already 1-0 down in the series after a thumping 10-wicket defeat in Wellington and under pressure after a final-session batting collapse on day one, India needed something special to get back into the match.
Their bowlers provided it by firing for the first time on this tour, ripping through New Zealand’s top order with seam and swing in the first session and mopping up the tail after some stiff resistance in the second.
Mohammed Shami took 4-81, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-62 and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pitched in with a couple of wickets and an astonishing catch to winkle out Neil Wagner.
New Zealand, who resumed on 63 without loss looking to rack up a big lead over India’s first-innings 242, lost their 10 wickets for the addition of just 172 runs.
Opener Tom Latham (52) managed to reach his 17th test half-century as wickets tumbled around him, before leaving a Shami delivery that nipped in to rattle his leg stump.
Wagner hit 21 but Shami got him too when Jadeja, at deep square, leapt into the air and plucked a ball that looked destined for the boundary clean out of the sky.
“I was standing at deep square leg and I knew he was going to hit that ball but I didn’t know it was going to come at double pace with the wind,” Jadeja said.
“The ball was coming too quickly, I just put my hand there and it stuck. I didn’t realise I’d made the catch.”
Kyle Jamieson marshalled the rearguard action with a gritty 49 and he was the last wicket to fall as India took a slender first-innings lead of seven runs that had looked highly unlikely when play started.
New Zealand’s attack would have been licking their lips watching the movement the Indians were getting and they took full advantage of the conditions when they got their chance.
None of the Indian top-order were able to get a start in the face of a hostile barrage of short-bowling with Virat Kohli’s batting slump continuing.
Trent Boult (3-12) and Tim Southee had already combined to remove openers Mayank Agarwal (3) and Prithvi Shaw (14) when Colin de Grandhomme trapped Kohli in front for 14, leaving the India captain with 38 runs from his four innings in the series.
“The bowlers pitched the ball up nicely and got rewards,” Boult said. “(I) feel we are in a decent position and it’s going to be another big push tomorrow."
“We are all enjoying hunting out there as a pack. The bowling unit is very clear with how they are trying to target the opposition.”
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: