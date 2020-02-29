Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Latham, Blundell steer Kiwis to 63/0 at stumps

Date: Saturday, 29 February, 2020 12:31 IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Stumps

India
242/10 OV : (63.0) RR.(3.84)
New Zealand
63/0 OV : (23.0) RR.(2.74)

This over 23.0

  • 3
  • 0
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Tom Latham

  • 27 (65)
  • 4s X 4
  • 6s X 0

Tom Blundell

  • 29 (73)
  • 4s X 4
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 19 (7)
  • M X 1
  • W X 0

Umesh Yadav

  • 20 (8)
  • M X 1
  • W X 0
Current Partnership

63 ( 23.0 ) R/R: 2.73

Tom Latham 27(65)

Tom Blundell 29(73)

India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Latham, Blundell steer Kiwis to 63/0 at stumps

Highlights

12:31 (IST)

It was a long day of Test cricket with match starting 45 minutes late due to wet conditions but we still managed to see 86 overs bowled today. Kiwis go back as the happier side. India on back foot again. And they have a lot to answer tomorrow. There will be many discussions in the Indian dressing room. Visitors will have to do something extraordinary to pull things back in their favour tomorrow. 

For now, we will take your leave. Come back again, for Day 2 coverage, at sharp 4 am (IST). 

12:31 (IST)

And the day belongs to New Zealand. First they bowled India out for a modest score and then the openers have played out the new ball without any damage. India's lead is less than 200 and if their bowlers do not strike early in the morning tomorrow, their chances in this Test will be all but gone.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
12:31 (IST)
12:21 (IST)

After 23 overs,New Zealand 63/0 ( Tom Latham 27 , Tom Blundell 29)

That's stumps on Day 1. And all the three sessions today belonged to the hosts. They bundled out visitors for 242 and then Latham and Blundell made sure Kiwis did not lose any wicket till the close of play. India would be very disappointed. Nothing went there way today starting from toss. Kiwis 63/0 in 23 overs in first innngs so far, trail by 179 runs. 

12:15 (IST)

After 22 overs,New Zealand 59/0 ( Tom Latham 26 , Tom Blundell 26)

Bumrah returns to the attack and almost got Latham on two occasions as ball missed his edge once and then the top of off stump. Latham manages to evade the threat in this over. We have one more over left today. 

12:10 (IST)

After 21 overs,New Zealand 57/0 ( Tom Latham 25 , Tom Blundell 25)

Ravindra Jadeja, Left arm orthodox, brought into the attack as close of day's play nears. Blundell defends first three balls very well and then Kohli places a silly point but no damage done. Jadeja starts off with a maiden. The next over should be the last of the day.

12:06 (IST)

After 20 overs,New Zealand 57/0 ( Tom Latham 25 , Tom Blundell 25)

Two beautiful looking boundaries by Latham in this over. Shami is going too fuller in length now. Latham is not leaving any opportunity to score the boundaries. NZ have now surpassed the fifty-run mark as well. 

12:05 (IST)

FOUR! Not the ideal delivery to Latham by Shami, fullish and Latham stood and presented the full face of the bat to fetch four runs with a beautiful looking off drive. 

12:03 (IST)

FOUR! That is pushed through the covers for four. Timed beautifully from Latham. That boundary helps New Zealand surpass fifty-run mark. 

12:02 (IST)

After 19 overs,New Zealand 49/0 ( Tom Latham 17 , Tom Blundell 25)

Umesh smashed for a boundary off the first ball by Blundell. New Zealand have brought the deficit below 200 runs now with 10 wickets still intact. Kohli has stuck to pace in these 19 overs. Still no sign of spin from the captain.

11:58 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Umesh and Blundell was waiting for that, he shifts weight on back foot and smashes him for four runs to deep mid-wicket. 

11:58 (IST)

After 18 overs,New Zealand 43/0 ( Tom Latham 16 , Tom Blundell 20)

Shami continues. Kiwi openers have gone slow in this innings and that approach has paid off. 43 runs after the end of 18th over. The empty wicket column will put India on the back foot at the end of the day. Should Kohli try out a part-timer here to break attention of the batters or maybe try Jadeja in the last few overs?

11:53 (IST)

After 17 overs,New Zealand 42/0 ( Tom Latham 16 , Tom Blundell 19)

Umesh continues. Bowled five dots, did not let Latham go off the hook before straying down the leg stump line and getting hit for a boundary, which has come after a long time.

11:52 (IST)

FOUR! Latham gets the room outside the off stump and he cuts it away for four runs to backward point. 

11:49 (IST)

After 16 overs,New Zealand 38/0 ( Tom Latham 12 , Tom Blundell 19)

This is the best over Shami has bowled as the ball went past the outside edge of Blundell's bat on numerous occasions. He and Umesh have been bowling good lines and with extra pace as well. But the wickets are hard to come by. 

11:45 (IST)

After 15 overs,New Zealand 38/0 ( Tom Latham 12 , Tom Blundell 19)

Umesh continues and third ball of the over skids to Blundell, almost hit the bottom of his pads. Kiwis are off to a decent start here and more pressure on India as they still look for the first wicket. 

11:41 (IST)

After 14 overs,New Zealand 37/0 ( Tom Latham 12 , Tom Blundell 18)

Shami completes his third over. Latham has scored most his runs behind square of the wicket on both sides, which tells you that Indian bowlers have not lured him to play lurch ahead. Latham too has been very careful in this approach. Just 1 off the over. 

11:36 (IST)

After 13 overs,New Zealand 36/0 ( Tom Latham 12 , Tom Blundell 17)

Change in bowling. Umesh Yadav replaces Bumrah. Starts off with a widish delivery outside the off stump. Umesh brings the ball in to Blundell after bowling two away swingers and it almost hit the top of off as the batsman left. Top over from Umesh, who is trying many things and executing them perfectly as well.

Full Scorecard
11:33 (IST)

Attack should be the operative word for India

11:29 (IST)

After 12 overs,New Zealand 35/0 ( Tom Latham 12 , Tom Blundell 16)

Shami continues. He is steaming in and attacking the stumps. Indians have bowled well but Kiwis have been equally good to evade the threat of new ball. Some edges have fallen short but the openers have been very cautious in their stroke making.

11:25 (IST)

After 11 overs,New Zealand 33/0 ( Tom Latham 11 , Tom Blundell 15)

Bumrah continues. Blundell is right behind the ball as he defends it. Bumrah is attacking  his stumps from over the wicket. This was the first maiden over from Bumrah as he kept Blundell on back foot.

11:23 (IST)

Much like their counterparts, nothing much is happening for the Indians pacers with the new ball. The grass on this surface is deceptive and it doesn't actually help the fast bowlers to extract some swing off the pitch. With just 242 on the board, this is not an encouraging sign for Virat Kohli and his bowling unit.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
11:23 (IST)
11:21 (IST)

After 10 overs,New Zealand 33/0 ( Tom Latham 11 , Tom Blundell 15)

Mohammed Shami, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack, replaces Umesh Yadav and he straightaway gets movement off the pitch. Blundell was very watchful against Shami in this over. Just 1 off it.

11:17 (IST)

After 9 overs,New Zealand 32/0 ( Tom Latham 11 , Tom Blundell 14)

Bumrah continues and movement on the ball can still be seen. He produces an edge but it runs away for four runs. Bumrah has bowled well and needs to continue hitting the right length. But would Kohli continue with him for a longer spell or bring Shami sooner?

11:15 (IST)

FOUR! Outside edge off Latham's bat and it runs down to third man boundary for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
After 8 overs,New Zealand 28/0 ( Tom Latham 7 , Tom Blundell 14)

Umesh Yadav manages to produce an edge off Latham but it does not carry to Kohli at second slip. Blundell is not missing out on scoring runs off the weak balls. India still in search of wickets. Kiwiws off to solid start. Five runs off this over. 

11:12 (IST)

FOUR! Blundell gets one fuller length delivery and he drives it for four runs again. 

11:09 (IST)

After 7 overs,New Zealand 23/0 ( Tom Latham 6 , Tom Blundell 10)

Bumrah starts off the new over with good length and then bangs it short twice. But Blundell was cut to the task. Bumrah then bowls a fuller length delivery and gets hit for a boundary to the covers. 

11:08 (IST)

FOUR! This is a nice shot, fullish in length, Blundell got came close to the pitch of the ball and drive it through covers for four runs.

11:05 (IST)

After 6 overs,New Zealand 18/0 ( Tom Latham 5 , Tom Blundell 6)

Blundell is losing his balance while clipping the ball to square leg fielder. Maybe Kohli needs to place more attacking field for him to put him under pressure. Just 2 off the over. 

11:01 (IST)

After 5 overs,New Zealand 16/0 ( Tom Latham 5 , Tom Blundell 4)

Bumrah continues and he is consistently hitting the off stump area. Latham respects the discipline bowling. Just two off the over. Kiwis not looking to be aggressive.

10:57 (IST)

Umesh Yadav’s bowling average and SR in Tests:

Home : 24.54 | 45.7
Away : 42.19 | 61.0

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
10:57 (IST)
10:57 (IST)

After 4 overs,New Zealand 14/0 ( Tom Latham 3 , Tom Blundell 4)

Umesh continues and he is bowling theright line to Blundell. Keeps him guessing with his length throughout the over while attacking his stumps. Just 1 off the over. 

10:53 (IST)

After 3 overs,New Zealand 13/0 ( Tom Latham 2 , Tom Blundell 4)

Bumrah continues and he is bowling good lines. There is swing on offer and Bumrah is looking good here, getting good shape on the ball. Blundell was lucky that the inside edge did not hit the stumps and he got a boundary to open his account. Four off the over.

10:52 (IST)

FOUR! Blundell gets off the mark but in a very nervous manner. The inswinger rom Bumrah, kissed the inside edge and ran away for four runs to fine leg. 

Full Scorecard
After 2 overs,New Zealand 9/0 ( Tom Latham 2 , Tom Blundell 0)

Umesh Yadav, right-arm fast, to share the new ball with Bumrah. He starts off with away swingers to Blundell. To Latham, he tries to bowls a bouncer first up but fails to control the line of the ball. Five runs off the over. 

10:47 (IST)

Poor application from the visiting batsmen today

10:44 (IST)

After 1 over, New Zealand 4/0 ( Tom Latham 2 , Tom Blundell 0)

Bumrah bowls the first over for India and he starts off from round the wicket, aiming at the stumps of Latham. The penultimate ball of the over was a beauty, pitched at off stump and swung a tad away. Four from the over.

10:42 (IST)

A complete harakiri from the Indians as they lost 6 for 48 after Tea. All the hard work of the previous sessions have now been undone. No demons in the pitch, it was just poor application and pathetic shot selections. Think India are at least 100-120 runs short of what would have been an ideal first-innings score on this pitch.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hagley Oval
10:42 (IST)
10:41 (IST)

Indian team is in the huddle, getting a pep talk before entering the field of play. Inda have folded out for 242 and at one stage, they were 194/4. Bowlers need to raise their game after disappointing to show by Indian batting. 

Jasprit Bumrah, right arm fast, will open the bowling. The two Toms - Latham and Blundell to open innings for Black Caps. 

10:36 (IST)

"It's a pretty special feeling. As a bowling unit, we did so well. Certainly very comfortable coming back out here. It's been the best part about my career, playing here in my early days. Wasn't quite doing as much as it did in Wellington. Getting them at 240, it's pretty good," says Kyle Jamieson, the pick of the New Zealand bowlers (5/45) at the end of the Indian innings.

10:30 (IST)

After 63 overs,India 242/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 10 , )

Boult cleans up Shami on the last ball of the over but not before been taken to the cleaners by the Indian fast bowler. Back to back sixes in the last over from Shami's bat. On the penultimate ball of the over, he gets hit on the helmet, Boult runs in to bowled him on the last ball. India manage only 242 in their first innings. We will be back with Kiwis first innings in quick time. 

10:27 (IST)

SIX! That's one more, Shami makes room, clears his leg and swings again, this time connects better than earlier occasion, hits it over long on for a maximum. 

10:26 (IST)

SIX! Shami swings blindly and connects it, the ball sails over deep backward square leg for a maximum. 

10:23 (IST)

After 62 overs,India 229/9 ( Mohammed Shami 4 , Jasprit Bumrah 9)

Some frustrating batting for Kiwis by Bumrah, as he collects a boundary and then a double in the same region. He is swinging his bat blindly and connecting too. He collets three off the last ball to add to that frustration. Nine runs off the Jamieson over.

10:21 (IST)

Maybe the neighbours aren't so different after all

10:20 (IST)

FOUR! Bumrah plays a blind shot, a heave, and that runs away for four runs to deep mid-wicket where there was no protection. 

10:19 (IST)

After 61 overs,India 220/9 ( Mohammed Shami 4 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Boult continues. Shami not only survives the over but gets a boundary to his name as well. Every run here is like gold dust. Just four runs from the over.

10:17 (IST)

FOUR! Inside edge off Shami's bat and it runs down for four runs to fine leg boundary. 

10:15 (IST)

After 60 overs,India 216/9 ( Mohammed Shami 0 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Jamieson picks up his first five-for, in only his second Test. He gets to the milestone by removing Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah has joined Shami in the middle. How much can they add for the last wicket?

10:12 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja is also gone. Jamieson picks up a five-wicket haul. Yet again, he bangs it short and asks Jadeja to pull him, he accepts the challenge and ends up getting holed out at deep fine leg where Boult takes a good catch. Jadeja c Boult b Jamieson 9(10) 

Latest Updates, 2nd Test, Day 1 India vs New Zealand: That's stumps on Day 1. And all the three sessions today belonged to the hosts. They bundled out visitors for 242 and then Latham and Blundell made sure Kiwis did not lose any wicket till the close of play. India would be very disappointed. Nothing went there way today starting from toss. Kiwis 63/0 in 23 overs in first innngs so far, trail by 179 runs.

Preview: India will look to bounce back hard when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand's meticulous planning systematically dismantled India in the first Test in Basin Reserve and it also meant that Black Caps would go unbeaten in six consecutive series at home.

The sour taste of a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test had been a good lesson for India’s cricketers and there was no doubt they would be far more competitive in the second in Christchurch, coach Ravi Shastri said.

The visitors had won their previous seven International Cricket Council World Test Championship matches to lead the standings on 360 points before they were hammered at the Basin Reserve.

Shastri, however, said his side had learned a lot about how New Zealand would bowl to them at Hagley Oval when the game starts on Saturday and the sting of defeat was on their minds as they look to level the two-match series.

“We were outplayed in the first Test but I always believe that a shake-up like that is good. It opens your mindset,” Shastri told reporters in Christchurch on Friday.

“If you have not tasted defeat you can have a closed or fixed mindset. Here, when you see what has happened, it is good, it gives you opportunities to learn.

“You know what New Zealand are doing and what to expect. It’s a good lesson and the boys are up for the challenge.”

Shastri did not confirm the playing XI on Friday but hinted there was some debate over whether Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin would occupy the spinning all-rounder spot in the side.

A final decision would be made just before the toss on Saturday, although Shastri said that Ashwin’s batting had slipped.

The off-spinner, who has four Test centuries along with his 365 wickets, has not passed 50 since Aug. 2017 and has scored a total of 126 runs in his last 10 matches.

“He is a world-class bowler,” Shastri said. “There is absolutely no doubt about it. But ... he will be disappointed in the way he has batted and he will need to improve that.”

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult, who was eyeing a green Hagley Oval wicket on Friday, said the Indians would definitely have learned and adapted after the hosts bogged them down in Wellington.

Boult and his new-ball partner Tim Southee took 14 of the 20 wickets to fall in Wellington and will welcome back Neil Wagner after he missed the first game to attend the birth of his first child.

“We’re definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this Test match. Their records speak for themselves,” Boult said.

“They’re number one in the world for a reason and that’s solely because they can adapt to any conditions.”

India team players: Prithvi ShawMayank AgarwalCheteshwar PujaraShubman GillHanuma VihariAjinkya RahaneRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaRavichandran AshwinMohammed ShamiJasprit BumrahNavdeep SainiUmesh Yadav

New Zealand team players: Kane WilliamsonTom LathamRoss TaylorBJ Watling,  Colin de GrandhommeDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsKyle JamiesonAjaz PatelTim SoutheeTrent Boult, Neil Wagner

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 29, 2020

