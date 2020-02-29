-
resultsSL345/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.90WI184/10 (39.1 ovr) R/R: 4.71Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Latham, Blundell steer Kiwis to 63/0 at stumps
Date: Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020
-
After 63 overs, India 242/10
Boult cleans up Shami on the last ball of the over but not before been taken to the cleaners by the Indian fast bowler. Back to back sixes in the last over from Shami's bat. On the penultimate ball of the over, he gets hit on the helmet, Boult runs in to bowled him on the last ball. India manage only 242 in their first innings.
-
OUT! Jadeja is also gone. Jamieson picks up a five-wicket haul. Yet again, he bangs it short and asks Jadeja to pull him, he accepts the challenge and ends up getting holed out at deep fine leg where Boult takes a good catch. Jadeja c Boult b Jamieson 9(10)
-
OUT! Another one bites the dust. On the good length, moves away slightly, takes the edge and reaches to the keeper, who does a fine job at catching it. India lose their eighth wicket and are sliding away in this innings. U Yadav c Watling b Jamieson 0(4)
-
OUT! Pant has found a way to get out after getting two lives. Jamieson bowls an away going delivery and Pant wanted to drive, the ball takes the inside edge and chops on to the stumps. India lose seventh wicket. Pant b Jamieson 12(14)
-
FOUR! Pant gets another chance, thick outside edge and it files over slips for four runs, that also brings India's double hundred.
-
DROPPED! Colind de Grandhomme has dropped ab absolute sitter at mid-wicket. Pant gets a second chance. Very, very lucky is Pant here.
-
OUT! Pujara departs quickly after tea. Jamieson bangs it short, Pujara wanted to pull, but it is a miscue, goes up in the air, keeper Watling runs towards short fine leg where the ball is headed and takes a good catch. India lose sixth wicket. Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 54(140)
-
OUT! A shot too many from Hanuma Vihari, and this time he ends up gloving the ball to the keeper while attempting a hook shot at a rather uncomfortable angle. Wagner breaks into animated celebrations after the dismissal for the flurry of boundaries was starting to frustrate him! And that's tea on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, with the dismissal at the very end of the session bringing the Black Caps back into the game! IND 194/5
Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55(70)
Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55(70)
-
FOUR! What a way for Vihari to bring up his fourth Test half-century — slashing a back-of-length delivery from Wagner well outside off over backward point! This has been quite the knock from the Hyderabad batsman, almost matching Prithvi Shaw for strike rate and taking the game away from the Black Caps while Pujara remains stoic in defence at the other end. IND 190/4
-
FOUR! Flicked away through midwicket by Vihari off de Grandhomme, and that brings up the second fifty stand of the innings so far. this one coming off 104 deliveries! IND 164/4
-
Fifty up for Cheteshwar Pujara — his 25th in Test cricket and first in New Zealand! Consumes 117 deliveries to bring up the milestone in this innings, although he has a massive responsibility ahead of him with India still in a shaky position. IND 149/4
-
OUT! Edged... and taken! Rahane departs now, nicking this to Taylor, who safely collects it at second slip, to depart for seven, and things suddenly are starting to look a lot gloomier for the visitors. IND 113/4
Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7(27)
Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7(27)
-
OUT! Southee gets Kohli, and the Indian captain once again fails to impress in this tour! And this one's as plumb an lbw decision as it can get. VK tries to review, but this is crashing into leg, which is later confirmed by Hawk-Eye. IND 85/3
Kohli lbw Southee 3(15)
Kohli lbw Southee 3(15)
-
After 23 overs, India 85/2
Lunch called. Southee completes the 23rd over. Pujara going at his own pace, taking his time and holding one end tightly. Just 1 off the over. Kohli is also not in hurry to score here. He would be happy with the score. India have played the first session pretty well. Shaw got his fifty but he is back in hut. Kiwis would aim at doing a better job with the ball in hand in the next session.
-
OUT! Shaw gone. Jaimeson strikes for Kiwis. He bowls a fuller length delivery, Shaw gives it a go, slashes hard at it, and ends up edging it to Latham in slips, who took a good flying catch.
Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54(64)
Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54(64)
-
SIX! Shaw gets to his fifty and in an emphatic fashion. Wagner comes into attack, bangs it short and Shaw pulls him away for six over fine leg fielder. This is first fifty in overseas conditions.
-
FOUR! Half volley to Pujara outside the off stump and Pujara puts it away for four runs with a straight bat. Fifty also up for India inside 12 overs. This is a great start by India.
-
OUT! Boult strikes, gets Mayank. He bowled too good length deliveries before coming with a fuller length inswinger. Mayank did not see that coming and he was caught right in front of the stumps. Ball hit the boots, the bat could not come in contact with the ball at all. He took the review but he gets three reds. Agarwal lbw b Boult 7(11)
-
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
-
Williamson: We will bowl. Wagner comes in for Patel. It was a challenge while finalising but looking at the history of the surface, we have finalised this XI.
Kohli: Would have bowled first as well. We have learnt from the mistakes. You have to do difficult things, especially in conditions like this. Jadeja comes in for Ashwin to strengthen our batting and Umesh comes in for Ishant, who is missing out due to ankle injury. Individually as batsmen, we need to figure out what we want to do. It is all about executing our plans.
-
Toss News: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will be bowling first.
-
Toss to take place at 4.15 am IST (11.45 am local time) with play starting at 4.45 am IST (12.15 am local time).
-
The toss has been delayed due to wet conditions.
It was a long day of Test cricket with match starting 45 minutes late due to wet conditions but we still managed to see 86 overs bowled today. Kiwis go back as the happier side. India on back foot again. And they have a lot to answer tomorrow. There will be many discussions in the Indian dressing room. Visitors will have to do something extraordinary to pull things back in their favour tomorrow.
For now, we will take your leave. Come back again, for Day 2 coverage, at sharp 4 am (IST).
And the day belongs to New Zealand. First they bowled India out for a modest score and then the openers have played out the new ball without any damage. India's lead is less than 200 and if their bowlers do not strike early in the morning tomorrow, their chances in this Test will be all but gone.
That's stumps on Day 1. And all the three sessions today belonged to the hosts. They bundled out visitors for 242 and then Latham and Blundell made sure Kiwis did not lose any wicket till the close of play. India would be very disappointed. Nothing went there way today starting from toss. Kiwis 63/0 in 23 overs in first innngs so far, trail by 179 runs.
Bumrah returns to the attack and almost got Latham on two occasions as ball missed his edge once and then the top of off stump. Latham manages to evade the threat in this over. We have one more over left today.
Two beautiful looking boundaries by Latham in this over. Shami is going too fuller in length now. Latham is not leaving any opportunity to score the boundaries. NZ have now surpassed the fifty-run mark as well.
FOUR! Not the ideal delivery to Latham by Shami, fullish and Latham stood and presented the full face of the bat to fetch four runs with a beautiful looking off drive.
FOUR! That is pushed through the covers for four. Timed beautifully from Latham. That boundary helps New Zealand surpass fifty-run mark.
FOUR! Short ball from Umesh and Blundell was waiting for that, he shifts weight on back foot and smashes him for four runs to deep mid-wicket.
Umesh continues. Bowled five dots, did not let Latham go off the hook before straying down the leg stump line and getting hit for a boundary, which has come after a long time.
FOUR! Latham gets the room outside the off stump and he cuts it away for four runs to backward point.
This is the best over Shami has bowled as the ball went past the outside edge of Blundell's bat on numerous occasions. He and Umesh have been bowling good lines and with extra pace as well. But the wickets are hard to come by.
Umesh continues and third ball of the over skids to Blundell, almost hit the bottom of his pads. Kiwis are off to a decent start here and more pressure on India as they still look for the first wicket.
Change in bowling. Umesh Yadav replaces Bumrah. Starts off with a widish delivery outside the off stump. Umesh brings the ball in to Blundell after bowling two away swingers and it almost hit the top of off as the batsman left. Top over from Umesh, who is trying many things and executing them perfectly as well.
Shami continues. He is steaming in and attacking the stumps. Indians have bowled well but Kiwis have been equally good to evade the threat of new ball. Some edges have fallen short but the openers have been very cautious in their stroke making.
Bumrah continues. Blundell is right behind the ball as he defends it. Bumrah is attacking his stumps from over the wicket. This was the first maiden over from Bumrah as he kept Blundell on back foot.
Much like their counterparts, nothing much is happening for the Indians pacers with the new ball. The grass on this surface is deceptive and it doesn't actually help the fast bowlers to extract some swing off the pitch. With just 242 on the board, this is not an encouraging sign for Virat Kohli and his bowling unit.
Mohammed Shami, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack, replaces Umesh Yadav and he straightaway gets movement off the pitch. Blundell was very watchful against Shami in this over. Just 1 off it.
Bumrah continues and movement on the ball can still be seen. He produces an edge but it runs away for four runs. Bumrah has bowled well and needs to continue hitting the right length. But would Kohli continue with him for a longer spell or bring Shami sooner?
FOUR! Outside edge off Latham's bat and it runs down to third man boundary for four runs.
FOUR! Outside edge off Latham's bat and it runs down to third man boundary for four runs.
Umesh Yadav manages to produce an edge off Latham but it does not carry to Kohli at second slip. Blundell is not missing out on scoring runs off the weak balls. India still in search of wickets. Kiwiws off to solid start. Five runs off this over.
Bumrah starts off the new over with good length and then bangs it short twice. But Blundell was cut to the task. Bumrah then bowls a fuller length delivery and gets hit for a boundary to the covers.
FOUR! This is a nice shot, fullish in length, Blundell got came close to the pitch of the ball and drive it through covers for four runs.
Blundell is losing his balance while clipping the ball to square leg fielder. Maybe Kohli needs to place more attacking field for him to put him under pressure. Just 2 off the over.
Bumrah continues and he is consistently hitting the off stump area. Latham respects the discipline bowling. Just two off the over. Kiwis not looking to be aggressive.
Umesh continues and he is bowling theright line to Blundell. Keeps him guessing with his length throughout the over while attacking his stumps. Just 1 off the over.
Bumrah continues and he is bowling good lines. There is swing on offer and Bumrah is looking good here, getting good shape on the ball. Blundell was lucky that the inside edge did not hit the stumps and he got a boundary to open his account. Four off the over.
FOUR! Blundell gets off the mark but in a very nervous manner. The inswinger rom Bumrah, kissed the inside edge and ran away for four runs to fine leg.
Umesh Yadav, right-arm fast, to share the new ball with Bumrah. He starts off with away swingers to Blundell. To Latham, he tries to bowls a bouncer first up but fails to control the line of the ball. Five runs off the over.
Bumrah bowls the first over for India and he starts off from round the wicket, aiming at the stumps of Latham. The penultimate ball of the over was a beauty, pitched at off stump and swung a tad away. Four from the over.
A complete harakiri from the Indians as they lost 6 for 48 after Tea. All the hard work of the previous sessions have now been undone. No demons in the pitch, it was just poor application and pathetic shot selections. Think India are at least 100-120 runs short of what would have been an ideal first-innings score on this pitch.
Indian team is in the huddle, getting a pep talk before entering the field of play. Inda have folded out for 242 and at one stage, they were 194/4. Bowlers need to raise their game after disappointing to show by Indian batting.
Jasprit Bumrah, right arm fast, will open the bowling. The two Toms - Latham and Blundell to open innings for Black Caps.
"It's a pretty special feeling. As a bowling unit, we did so well. Certainly very comfortable coming back out here. It's been the best part about my career, playing here in my early days. Wasn't quite doing as much as it did in Wellington. Getting them at 240, it's pretty good," says Kyle Jamieson, the pick of the New Zealand bowlers (5/45) at the end of the Indian innings.
Boult cleans up Shami on the last ball of the over but not before been taken to the cleaners by the Indian fast bowler. Back to back sixes in the last over from Shami's bat. On the penultimate ball of the over, he gets hit on the helmet, Boult runs in to bowled him on the last ball. India manage only 242 in their first innings. We will be back with Kiwis first innings in quick time.
SIX! That's one more, Shami makes room, clears his leg and swings again, this time connects better than earlier occasion, hits it over long on for a maximum.
SIX! Shami swings blindly and connects it, the ball sails over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
Some frustrating batting for Kiwis by Bumrah, as he collects a boundary and then a double in the same region. He is swinging his bat blindly and connecting too. He collets three off the last ball to add to that frustration. Nine runs off the Jamieson over.
FOUR! Bumrah plays a blind shot, a heave, and that runs away for four runs to deep mid-wicket where there was no protection.
Boult continues. Shami not only survives the over but gets a boundary to his name as well. Every run here is like gold dust. Just four runs from the over.
Jamieson picks up his first five-for, in only his second Test. He gets to the milestone by removing Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah has joined Shami in the middle. How much can they add for the last wicket?
Latest Updates, 2nd Test, Day 1 India vs New Zealand: That's stumps on Day 1. And all the three sessions today belonged to the hosts. They bundled out visitors for 242 and then Latham and Blundell made sure Kiwis did not lose any wicket till the close of play. India would be very disappointed. Nothing went there way today starting from toss. Kiwis 63/0 in 23 overs in first innngs so far, trail by 179 runs.
Preview: India will look to bounce back hard when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand's meticulous planning systematically dismantled India in the first Test in Basin Reserve and it also meant that Black Caps would go unbeaten in six consecutive series at home.
The sour taste of a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test had been a good lesson for India’s cricketers and there was no doubt they would be far more competitive in the second in Christchurch, coach Ravi Shastri said.
The visitors had won their previous seven International Cricket Council World Test Championship matches to lead the standings on 360 points before they were hammered at the Basin Reserve.
Shastri, however, said his side had learned a lot about how New Zealand would bowl to them at Hagley Oval when the game starts on Saturday and the sting of defeat was on their minds as they look to level the two-match series.
“We were outplayed in the first Test but I always believe that a shake-up like that is good. It opens your mindset,” Shastri told reporters in Christchurch on Friday.
“If you have not tasted defeat you can have a closed or fixed mindset. Here, when you see what has happened, it is good, it gives you opportunities to learn.
“You know what New Zealand are doing and what to expect. It’s a good lesson and the boys are up for the challenge.”
Shastri did not confirm the playing XI on Friday but hinted there was some debate over whether Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin would occupy the spinning all-rounder spot in the side.
A final decision would be made just before the toss on Saturday, although Shastri said that Ashwin’s batting had slipped.
The off-spinner, who has four Test centuries along with his 365 wickets, has not passed 50 since Aug. 2017 and has scored a total of 126 runs in his last 10 matches.
“He is a world-class bowler,” Shastri said. “There is absolutely no doubt about it. But ... he will be disappointed in the way he has batted and he will need to improve that.”
New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult, who was eyeing a green Hagley Oval wicket on Friday, said the Indians would definitely have learned and adapted after the hosts bogged them down in Wellington.
Boult and his new-ball partner Tim Southee took 14 of the 20 wickets to fall in Wellington and will welcome back Neil Wagner after he missed the first game to attend the birth of his first child.
“We’re definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this Test match. Their records speak for themselves,” Boult said.
“They’re number one in the world for a reason and that’s solely because they can adapt to any conditions.”
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner
Updated Date: