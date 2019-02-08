Rohit Sharma now holds the record of scoring most runs in T20Is, going past Martin Guptill's tally of 2272 runs.

Rohit Sharma effect is showing already in the match. He has become the highest T20I run-getter now. India now need 93 off 72 balls. Not a difficult math. Not a difficult chase anymore. But does NZ have a the magic left?

SIX! Rohit comes down the wicket, Santner throws a widish ball, but the right-handed batsman manages to make the contact and gets a six over the sight screen

Rohit Sharma gets to his fifty. What a massive six in the last over, the shot made it more obvious that it is his day today. You just cannot do anything when he is in this sort of a form.

Been a while since Rohit got cracking. But he has come up with the goods today with series on the line. 28-ball fifty and India are well on their way to chasing this down. Shouldn't be too much of a hassle from here.

OUT! Rohit gone and that's the wicket NZ were eyeing for. Not the best delivery in the game, Rohit tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary but has been held on over there. Southee takes a comfortable catch. Rohit c Southee b Ish Sodhi 50(29)

But now he has found the fielder at what is probably the longest corner of this short ground. Ish Sodhi with the breakthrough. Rishabh Pant in at no.3.

Sodhi has pulled India back into the game. Rohit is gone and Pant is in. And what a welcome. He almost edged the ball to the keeper on the very first delivery and then almost ran himself out. Almost. Pant is trying to take on Sodhi but he had to be careful here. Should not take Sodhi lightly. Kiwis know Pant is one good hit away from a match-winning knock. Should keep the spinners on for a while.

OUT! Ferguson special. Perfect bouncer that almost hit Dhawan on the helmet. He was evading the ball more than playing it, in the process the ball touched the gloves, went up in the air and de Grandhomme caught it at point. Dhawan c de Grandhomme b Ferguson 30(31)

Lockie Ferguson gets Dhawan again. 151 clicks in the last match, 145-plus bouncer in this game and it's a short ball as he holes out. Suddenly India are 88/2 with both set openers in the hut. This could be worrying if a partnership doesn't develop.

Dhawan was on a mute for a while and it was expected that he might come big now after Rohit's departure. Then came the ball of the series probably thus far, almost a rocket launched at Dhawan from the ground. Interesting thing is that the new man in is Vijay Shankar. Two news batters in the middle. New Zealand should pick another one here.

FOUR! Pant gets one at the middle of his bat, finally. Fullish ball from Sodhi and Pant blasts it between the covers and mid-off for a boundary.

Good over for India. 9 off it. Pant middling the ball. After Dhawan's departure, it is important that runs keep on coming from one end and it would be better if Pant does the scoring and lets Shankar settle in a bit here.

FOUR! Full length, Shankar drives it in air and the ball goes up in the air. Williamson at mid-off was interested and kept on running back to the boundary before he decided that it was beyond his reach. The ball rolled away for four.

Shankar getting his eye in quickly. Deserved two fours in the over but was avoided by a superb fielding effort by Sodhi at fine leg region. He did get one on the last ball though however risky it was.

Santner is sitting on the bench for a while now. No update on his fitness yet. He was hit on the knee while batting.

FOUR! Short ball and Pant gets excited, smashes it to the backward square leg for a boundary.

SIX! Low full toss on the outside the off stump line, Shankar gets under it and hit is sweetly to over the sight screen for a maximum.

OUT! Shankar hit one boundary and then a six and then got carried away. Hit one straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Shankar c Southee b Daryl Mitchell 14(8)

Shankar-Pant were going great guns, but he holes out. Handy partnership though. The boundaries were starting to flow freely and brought momentum back into the innings.

FOUR! Wrong line, slow pace and Pant pulls it away for a boundary to deep fine-leg.

What an exciting over. Four, six and then a wicket. Dhoni walks in to a standing ovation. Pant tells the spectators he too deserved a bit of chanting by hitting a boundary on the next ball. Gets beaten on the last ball of the over. Past, present and future of India in the middle at Auckland.

FOUR! Angled delivery to Dhoni who flicks it through the fine leg for a boundary. Not too convincing but Dhoni would not mind the start.

Dhoni starts off with a boundary and this will do well to his confidence. Pant and Dhoni batting together. If nothing has made you excited in this game so far, this pair surely will. India need 30 in 30 balls.

DROPPED! Top-spinner from Sodhi leads to top edge off Pant but not the top effort from Taylor who dropped a catch while running back to the fine leg

Dhoni's uniqueness on display here. Comes down the track, and Sodhi fires it outside the off stump. With one hand, Dhoni stretched to the pitch of the ball and taps it away, steals a single. Nothing but absolute street-smartness. Kids back in Ranchi have expertise in that shot. India need 24 off 24 balls.

SIX! Huge back lift from Pant and the ball was in his arc, with one hand, he clears mid-wicket, ummm, by some good distance.

Pant is driving India home here. Launched that six and his partnership with Dhoni has also picked up pace. 14 off 20 should be easy from here.

Wind of change in Auckland. In the last over, Dhoni of old tapped the ball to off side with one hand and in this one, Pant hit a maximum using just one hand. Unorthodoxy will remain behind the wickets for India, it seems and in front of it as well. India need 11 off 18.

Easy for India. Dhoni and Pant doing the former's favourite thing to pass time in the middle- collecting singles and doubles. No panic. India just 3 away from series-levelling victory.

India WIN! Pant finishes the game in style with Dhoni watching from the other end. Fullish delivery and Pant smashes it past the bowler for boundary.

Spanking shot and Pant has finished this. Number three is a good move for him and gives ample game time to make an impression for the World Cup. India have levelled the series and the tour goes into a live game on Sunday. Better than dead rubbers of ODIs. 1-1!

This is India's first win in New Zealand in T20Is. They lost all the three T20Is which they played before. U.S.A. is the only country where they have not won a T20I yet among countries in which they have played T20I matches.

Krunal Pandya: It felt really nice to contribute for the team. It's always special when you contribute to a win. The dimensions are quite different from Wellington, the straight boundaries were short and I had to adjust my length to it. Looking forward to the decider in two days time.

Williamson, NZ captain: We missed some tricks with the bat. It was not a 180-plus wicket. It was slightly trickier at times. We did not help ourselves by not having partnerships. There are lot of positives when you play India. As a side, we are aware what is to be done. We want to play with freedom. Fantastic crowd. 1-1. Exciting opportunity for us in Hamilton.

Rohit Sharma: Very pleased to see my team's bowling and we were quite clinical with the bat as well. We executed our plans better today after learning from our mistakes. It's important to understand the mistakes that we made, it's been a long tour for everyone. Third match is going to be an interesting tie.

A better performance from India and they would be happy that it was not just a better performance. They came into this game to win and that's what they ended the game with. The series is 1-1 tied and this makes the Hamilton clash a mouth-watering one. Who's complaining? Nobody really.

TOSS - Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat. They have gone unchanged. Williamson reckons it looks a good pitch and would look to put the runs on the board. Rohit says they were looking to bowl first as well. He says we want to start afresh. India too have gone unchanged .

OUT! Edge and gone! Good delivery and good comeback. A bit short of length and it holds it outside off line as Seifert tries a wild swing, edging the ball to keeper.

OUT! Krunal loops it and Munro couldn't resist the temptation. Went back to drive it over cover but ended up giving a catch to Rohit

The game has come to a halt! Confusion all around. Mitchell was given out lbw but he reviewed as he felt there was an inside edge. DRS confirmed the same but he still has been given out.

OUT! Most weird dismissal of all. Mitchell given out lbw, he reviews it as he feels there was an inside edge. Hotspot confirms the same but there's no spike on snickometer and he's given out. Williamson was quite surprised but Mitchell has to walk back

OUT! Krunal gets the big wicket of Williamson! It was short and Williamson went back to pull it to mid-wicket but Krunal threw it in qucik as the ball skidded off the pitch to hit the thigh pads.

OUT! Big Wicket as de Grandhomme falls! I t was in the slot but the batsman placed it straight in the hands of Rohit at cover.

OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent throw from the deep from Shankar helps India get rid of Taylor

OUT! BOWLED! Wide yorker and Santner chops it on to his stumps trying to drive it through off

Khaleel dismisses Southee on the last ball of innings. New Zealand finish their innings with 158 on the board. India need 159 to level the series.

Fifty for India at the end of powerplay. Rohit Sharma would be happy with this effort and this stand has already sent a positive message to dressing room. India's game till now in the chase.

2nd T20I preview: A strong comeback will be expected from India after the hammering from New Zealand in the series-opener when the two teams square-up in the second T20 International at Eden Park here on Friday.

After suffering their biggest loss in T20 Internationals in terms of runs on Wednesday night, India don't have a lot of time to introspect with just 24 hours separating the two games.

It was the kind of day when nothing went right for India who let New Zealand amass 219 before surrendering meekly in the steep chase.

Opener Tim Seifert took the Indian bowlers to cleaners with a 43-ball 84 and visitors must have a plan to contain him on Friday.

Not even the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar was spared as he, alongside Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, leaked 12 runs an over.

The team could replace Ahmed with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who warmed the bench on Wednesday.

The spinners, Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, did alright but the team management will also consider including chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

The lack of fight in the run chase was a big disappointment, as mentioned by captain Rohit Sharma in Wellington. Despite having eight batsmen in the eleven, India lost by 80 runs.

"As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen. We believe that whatever the target is in front of us we can chase it down, but we just couldn't do it tonight," said a disappointed Rohit after the game.

He himself would like to lead from the front after scoring 1 on Wednesday and a significant contribution will also be expected from Rishabh Pant, who is in the running for a World Cup berth.

He could not do much in Wellington, getting four off 9 balls before spinner Mitchell Santner bowled him with a fast yorker.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was promoted to number three and did alright with a 18-ball 27. It remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the same position or the team brings in Shubman Gill, who would be desperate to perform after the two failures in ODIs.

While it is a must-win game for India, another victory will seal the series for the hosts who were outplayed 1-4 in the preceding ODIs.

Captain Kane Williamson could not be more happy with the showing in the first T20 but wants his team to fully focus on the job at hand.

"It was a complete performance that doesn't happen everyday and hope we can keep the momentum through the series having set the tone," he said.

The dangerous opening duo of Colin Munro and Seifert put the Indian pacers under tremendous pressure early on in the innings and dismissing them cheaply will be crucial for the visitors' chances.

Coming back into the side after playing just one ODI against India, veteran Tim Southee proved his immense value with tidy figures of 17 runs in four over including three wickets.

The spinners, Ish Sodhi and Santner, too were on top of the Indian batsmen, sharing two wickets apiece.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match starts at 11.30 AM IST.

With inputs from PTI