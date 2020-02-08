-
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps clinch series with 22-run win
Date: Saturday, 08 February, 2020 16:03 IST
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Match Ended
New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
This over 48.3
- 0
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 58 (9)
- M X 0
- W X 2
- 41 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.4 ) R/R: 0
Jasprit Bumrah 0(1)
Ravindra Jadeja 0(3)
|
251/10 (48.3 over)
Ravindra Jadeja 55 (73) SR: S.R (75.34)
c Colin de Grandhomme b James Neesham
India in New Zealand 3 ODI Series 2020 2nd ODI Match Result New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
Highlights
-
-
15:33 (IST)
After 48.3 overs,India 251/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , )
Neesham keeps eyeing that full and wide delivery close to the tramline outside the off stump and Jadeja after he was unable to time the first two deliveries, he did manage to get hold off the third ball but didn't have enough behind the ball, hitting flat to the long off fielder as India's chance of pulling off an unlikely victory and keep the series alive ends in disappointment.
Jadeja fought till the very end but just like the World Cup semi-final it wasn't to be. Kudos to the New Zealand who deserving the winners of the ODI series.
-
15:30 (IST)
RUN OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal thinks there is a second run on when Jadeja had already turned his back at the non-striker's end, there seems to be a slight fumble at midwicket by Neesham that create the doubt. Chahal leaves his crease and then after he has been denied by Jadeja has to turn and put in the dive but Neesham quickly gets rid of the ball and Latham whips the bails. Bruce Oxenford doesn't need a replay as he deems it out. Chahal lies on the ground in despair.
Chahal run out (Neesham/Latham) 10(12)
-
15:23 (IST)
FIFTY! Ravindra Jadeja wields his bat like a sword and when he does that it implies only one thing i.e. he has accomplished a landmark. Here he has completed a very sensible fifty in what is turning to be a tense run chase. Game on!
-
15:13 (IST)
OUT! Cross seam delivery from Jamieson, directed towards the leg stump, cramping Saini for room, who was eyeing the square leg boundary but misses the ball and the ball crashes into the top of leg stump. End of valiant knock, but has he done enough? Has Jamieson struck just at the right time for NZ? All hopes now pinned on Jadeja...
Navdeep Saini b Jamieson 45(49)
-
14:15 (IST)
OUT! First ball after the drinks interval, first ball of a new spell from Colin de Grandhomme and it is a beaut. He gets it through the gate and hits the top of Thakur's off stump. Make no mistake, this was a gem of a delivery from CdG. He extends his happy knack of picking up wickets. Thakur is back on his way.
SN Thakur b de Grandhomme 18(15)
-
13:54 (IST)
OUT! What has Shreyas Iyer done here? Has he just thrown away the match and in effect the series? Shreyas Iyer, who had batted with such elan and control so far has been dismissed playing an absolutely unecessary wild slap.He has gifted his wicket here. Back of a length on middle and off stump and Iyer decides to back away on the leg side, he clears the front leg and goes for ungainly forehand smash eyeing the backward point region, gets a thick edge and Latham does the rest.
Shreyas Iyer c Latham b Bennett 52(57)
-
13:53 (IST)
FIFTY! Expertly guided through the vacant slip region by Shreyas Iyer to bring up another impressive fifty! Uses the pace of a delivery to run it down for a boundary.
-
13:28 (IST)
OUT! What do I know? The ploy to bring back Southee works! Jadhav succumbs to pressure as he scoops a simple catch to the cover fielder. It was slightly back of a length and wasn't there to be hit on up, nothing shot in the end. Second wicket for Southee.
Kedar Jadhav c Henry Nicholls b Southee 9(27)
-
12:54 (IST)
OUT! KL Rahul chops on! Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack and has struck instantly. Not the best of shot selection from KLR, perhaps it has got to do with batsman taking the medium pace of CdG slightly easy. Just shade outside the fourth stump line with the ball moving away and Rahul goes for the cut which in reality was never on, gets a thick inside onto his stumps.
KL Rahul b de Grandhomme 4(8)
-
12:31 (IST)
OUT! Southee breaches through Virat Kohli's defences. Not very often you see Virat Kohli walking back with a low score against his name after playing more than 20 balls in a chase, but here at Eden Park he is cleaned by a fantastic delivery from Tim Southee. This ball held its line as to Southee's natural away swing, Kohli was playing for that but the wily New Zealand bowler used the incutter to brilliant effect. Scrambled seam and as Kohli got forward to play it towards mid on, the ball went through. Huge wicket for New Zealand.
Kohli b Southee 15(25)
-
12:12 (IST)
OUT! That is a stunning delivery from the debutant Kyle Jamieson! The 6'8" bowler, hits the perfect length on the off stump and gets the ball to jag back into Shaw, who is looking to drive it on the up, but the ball sneaks through the gap between bat and pad to hit the stumps. Delight for Jamieson, Shaw is left stunned staring at the pitch.
Prithvi Shaw b Jamieson 24(19)
-
11:58 (IST)
OUT! Bennett finally lands one in a perfect region just outside the off stump and finds the edge of Agarwal. Ross Taylor at the wide first slip claims a regulation catch. New Zealand have an early breakthrough. Bennett breaks into a big celebration.
M Agarwal c Ross Taylor b Bennett 3(5)
-
11:01 (IST)
FOUR! Jamieson directs a yorker behind square on the leg side to bring up the fifty partnership with Taylor for the ninth wicket! NZ 247/8
-
10:49 (IST)
Fifty up for Ross Taylor off 61 balls — his 51st in ODI cricket. Taylor continues his fine form in this series after his match-winning hundred in the previous game, and this time he has a slightly different role — that of rallying the lower order and guiding New Zealand out of a collapse and onto a safe score. NZ 221/8
-
10:31 (IST)
OUT! Rash shot was around the corner, and Southee paid the price for it. Tried to go over long on in order to tackle the rising pressure, but failed to get the distance and ended up hitting it straight down Saini's throat. NZ 197/8
Southee c Saini b Chahal 3(10)
-
10:13 (IST)
OUT! Another one bites the dust, as Chapman hits the ball straight back at the bowler to depart for just one! Chahal makes up for a dropped chance earlier by gobbling this up, with the Black Caps starting to crumble now. NZ 187/7
Chapman c and b Chahal 1(2)
-
10:09 (IST)
OUT! De Grandhomme perishes for another low score, getting a thick top edge while looking for a big hit towards midwicket, offering Shreyas Iyer the simplest of catches. NZ 185/6
De Grandhomme c Iyer b Thakur 5(8)
-
09:59 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja's rocket arm does the job for India again! Was a risky single to begin with regardless of the fielder, and Neesham was nowhere close to the stumps by the time the ball hit timber. NZ 175/5
Neesham run out (Jadeja) 3(5)
-
09:51 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja appeals, and this time umpire Brown raises his finger, prompting an instant review by Latham. No inside edge, and it's hitting off! New Zealand lose their review and the skipper's on his way back for a single-digit score today! Time for the players to have a drink now. NZ 171/4
Latham lbw Jadeja 7 (14)
-
09:36 (IST)
OUT! India finally see the back of Guptill, who responds to Taylor's call for a quick single, and is nowhere close to the stumps at the time of Rahul whipping the bails off. Continues running all the way to the dressing room, not bothering to check it on the big screen. NZ 157/3
Guptill run out (Thakur/Rahul) 79(79)
-
09:24 (IST)
OUT! After smashing the ball over mid off, Blundell hits this one on the other side of the wicket, but fails to clear mid on as Saini takes a safe catch inside the circle to result in the fall of the second wicket. NZ 142/2
Blundell c Saini b Thakur 22(25)
-
08:55 (IST)
Half-century up for Martin Guptill off 49 deliveries, his 36th in ODIs! Cuts the ball hard behind point for a brace off the fourth delivery of the 19th over. Muted celebrations from the batsman though; he knows he has a big score to get today. NZ 98/1
-
08:49 (IST)
OUT! Chahal gets the breakthrough as the New Zealand opening stand ends seven short of the 100-mark! Nicholls misses while attempting a sweep, and gets rapped on the upper thigh right in front of the stumps, umpire Bruce Oxenford raising his finger right away. The Black Caps however, retain their review after Nicholls decides to take upstairs, as the ball is found to be clipping leg, resulting in umpire's call. NZ 93/1
Nicholls lbw Chahal 41(59)
-
08:16 (IST)
FOUR! Nicholls shuffles to his right and scoops it wide of the keeper towards fine leg for a four, bringing up the fifty stand with Guptill! NZ 52/0
-
07:09 (IST)
TEAMS:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk, c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
-
07:04 (IST)
TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to field first in the 2nd ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland.
Thank you for joining us today. Hope you had as fun as we did in bringing all the action to you. We will see you soon for the third and the final ODI but before that cheer on the young talent from India and Bangladesh who will be competing in the U19 World Cup final and we will bringing you all the Live action from it as well, so do join us tomorrow.
So Jadeja went down fighting. After winning the T20I series 5-0, India now have gone down 0-2 in the three-match series. Fantastic comeback this for New Zealand. They have bowled according to their plans and defended a par score at this venue. A dream debut for Kyle Jamieson, impressed with both bat and ball. His partnership with Taylor was probably the turning point of the match. For India, their top and middle order have let them down tonight.
Tom Latham, New Zealand captain: It's obviously its a great victory today. Last game it was the batters, today the bowlers did the job which is outstanding. It's always a funny wicket if you get a couple of early wickets, you're always in it. Partnership at the backend of the innings, the way the bowlers came in and took wickets early on. (On Southee) To bowl the way he did was outstanding. It was just about juggling them (bowlers) around. Kyle on debut today was fantastic, to do what he's been doing so far for Auckland. I think we've learned with each game.
Virat Kohli, India captain: Pretty two good games. Great for the fans to watch. Particularly happy with the way we finish games. First half we let things slip away. I think Saini and Jadeja showed great character, as I said one-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant like T20Is and Tests. Saini and Jadeja fought back, Shreyas Iyer played very well. So we can take a lot of positives from it. But, yes, again, a game where we could have taken chances and capitalised. We could definitely consider changes, now that we have nothing to lose now. It is upto the individuals we didn't send in messages from outside, when you send message from outside it is not their natural instincts.
Kyle Jamieson: Bit of a high at the moment. Still kind of sinking in. It was pretty simple really. We were trying to get to the 50 overs. We were just trying to get to a score we could defend. Just a surreal moment really. Quite high intensity. I guess bigger cricker. It's a pretty cool occasion.
Kyle Jamieson is the Player of the Match for his all-round performance on international debut
New Zealand had blanked India 4-0 back then
First ODI Series win for NZ against IND since Jan 2014...#NZvIND— JSK (@imjsk27) February 8, 2020
New Zealand nearly choked today after almost sealing the game at 153/7
NZ would gave screwed this up too but someone told them there is no super over in this game.— cricBC (@cricBC) February 8, 2020
A bit of a losing streak against the Black Caps
India have now lost 4 of their last 5 ODIs against New Zealand and 5 of 6 if we include World Cup 2019 Warm Up game too....#NZvIND— JSK (@imjsk27) February 8, 2020
Plenty for India to ponder over after this series
Courageous efforts by Saini and Jadeja end in vain. Too many top order wickets lost cheaply. Kudos to New Zealand for clinching the ODI series. After the 0-5 whitewash in T20s this looked unlikely. Terrific regrouping and comeback— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 8, 2020
After 48 overs,India 251/9 ( Ravindra Jadeja 55 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Chahal is able to turn the strike over with a single off the third ball of Bennett's over. A wide helps India's cause, followed by another deft touch in vacant area by Jadeja for a quick two before Chahal is run out off the penultimate delivery. Bumrah keeps the yorker out to take the match deep. All hopes pinned on Jadeja.
India need 23 off 12 balls.
Just like Chahal's run out
Bruce Oxenford has just given a run out without going upstairs. It's almost like it's 1991 or something. #NZvIND— Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) February 8, 2020
RUN OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal thinks there is a second run on when Jadeja had already turned his back at the non-striker's end, there seems to be a slight fumble at midwicket by Neesham that create the doubt. Chahal leaves his crease and then after he has been denied by Jadeja has to turn and put in the dive but Neesham quickly gets rid of the ball and Latham whips the bails. Bruce Oxenford doesn't need a replay as he deems it out. Chahal lies on the ground in despair.
Chahal run out (Neesham/Latham) 10(12)
After 47 overs,India 246/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 51 , Yuzvendra Chahal 9)
After Saini now Chahal putting on a show with the bat, first a pull to deep mid wicket fence for a brace and then a lucky edge to third man fence, India putting on a strong fight, meanwhile Jadeja has batted through to his half-century. Jamieson's final over of the day goes for 12 runs, the debutant finishes with figures of 10-1-42-2. India need 28 runs off 18 balls.
FOUR! Short ball from Jamieson takes Chahal's edge over the vacant slip region for a lucky boundary. This will frustrate the Kiwis much to India's joy.
FIFTY! Ravindra Jadeja wields his bat like a sword and when he does that it implies only one thing i.e. he has accomplished a landmark. Here he has completed a very sensible fifty in what is turning to be a tense run chase. Game on!
After 46 overs,India 234/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 47 , Yuzvendra Chahal 2)
Bennett back on. Jadeja still very happy to take the singles and give Chahal the strike. Maybe just after this over he will have to rethink his strategy. New Zealand had two opportunities to run out both the batsmen first it was Jadjea who went for a non-existent single but Taylor with an awful throw from point gave Jadeja all the time to reach and then Chahal made his ground after De Grandhomme's shy from mid off missed the stumps. India pinch five singles from the over.
Equation: 40 needed off 24 balls.
Time for Jadeja to change his approach at the crease now
Really not sure of Jadeja taking singles now. He has to do the striking, cannot leave it to Chahal. Kohli or someone has to let that known. Saini came off but not all are him.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 8, 2020
After 45 overs,India 229/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 44 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
Jamieson finally breaks the partnership for New Zealand. He was hit for a six and the debutant responded well by removing Saini, who did more than he was asked for to ignite a late hope for India. Now, it is all upto Jadeja from India's perspective.
Equation: 45 off 30 balls
A pat on the back from Jadeja as Saini goes back to the pavilion. What a knock he has played here to put India back in contention! In fact, Saini was the aggressor in that stand whereas Jadeja was playing the second fiddle. But now with Chahal and Bumrah left, the southpaw has to go for those big blows.
Are we in for another thriller tonight?
Eden Park is being Eden Park. It's almost impossible to close out matches easily here. #NZvIND— Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) February 8, 2020
OUT! Cross seam delivery from Jamieson, directed towards the leg stump, cramping Saini for room, who was eyeing the square leg boundary but misses the ball and the ball crashes into the top of leg stump. End of valiant knock, but has he done enough? Has Jamieson struck just at the right time for NZ? All hopes now pinned on Jadeja...
Navdeep Saini b Jamieson 45(49)
SIX! Shortish delivery outside off and Saini nails another one of his horizontal swipes, Jamieson's pace takes it way over the cover point fence for another maximum. He has outscored Jadeja!!
After 44 overs,India 222/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 43 , Navdeep Saini 39)
Just the over Saini and Jadeja and India wanted. Colin de Grandhomme's slower balls doesn't produce desired results for New Zealand, his final over costs 16 runs, including three boundaries from Saini.
Equation: 52 off 36
FOUR! More valuable runs for India, another boundary for India. Saini is on the floor as he turns around and plays the scoop to fine leg boundary. That's the third boundary of the over.
FOUR! Smart batting from Saini, hangs back to this back of a length delivery, CdG's pace allows him to eye his spot and steers it behind backward point and short third man for a boundary.
FOUR! A wide slower ball from De Grandhomme and Saini rips into it, blasts it over covers for a boundary.
After 43 overs,India 206/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 42 , Navdeep Saini 26)
Neesham to bowl his ninth over. A quick single creates a fumble at mid off as Saini changes the batting end with Jadeja. Four plays and misses from Saini as the asking rate goes over the 9.5. Finally, a thrifty over from Neesham.
Equation: 68 off 42
Their partnership has crossed the fifty-run mark already
Saini and Jadeja giving us all hope. #mandatorysuperover— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 8, 2020
After 42 overs,India 204/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Navdeep Saini 25)
Colin de Grandhomme is back. Saini slashes for a couple over point and then picks a single to mid off to bring up India's 200. Lots of cheers among Indian faithful at the Eden Park. He then plays it with soft hands on the onside and hares back for a second run. Tries to be cheeky again but almost making a fool of himself as he fails to get bat on a full ball that went past the stumps. Seven runs came from CdG's penultimate over, the partnership is now worth 51. India need 70 off 48 balls.
After 41 overs,India 197/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 38 , Navdeep Saini 21)
Latham continues to rotate his quicks around and use them for short bursts, here's Neesham again, replacing Jamieson. Jadeja turns the strike over of the second ball, between couple of plays and misses, Saini nails one to send the ball over point for a maximum. Neesham's off day continues.
SIX! Saini creates some room, throws his hands at a wide delivery and connects. The ball flies over deep point for a six. The shot will infuse a sense of hope in the Indian camp.
India still not out of this one
In spite of this disappointing performance, India still need 85 from 60 balls. Great importance of keeping wickets...— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2020
So Jadeja hasn't put his gun down yet. Back 2014, he played a outstanding innings at this venue to tie a game for his team from nowhere. So, hopes are still alive for India and keeping the dimensions of this ground in mind an asking rate of 9 or so can be achievable here in the final 10 overs. But Saini needs to hang in there.
After 40 overs,India 189/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 37 , Navdeep Saini 14)
Jadeja begins the 40th over with a much-needed six as Bennett returns to the bowling crease. He takes a single at the other end and then is stranded there as Saini fails to connect his wild slogs. The partnership has added 36 runs with India needing 85 runs off the final 10 overs.
SIX! Short ball into Jadeja's body and he helped the ball on its way over fine leg fence for a six. Great way for India to start the over.
After 39 overs,India 182/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 30 , Navdeep Saini 14)
Jamieson with another very good over for his team. Saini is trying to do what Jamieson did with the bat while Jadeja is looking to play Ross Taylor's role, by taking the game deep, India is giving themselves a chance. The quation reads 92 off 66 balls. It is still not over, folks.
After 38 overs,India 179/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 28 , Navdeep Saini 13)
CdG is given a breather as Neesham comes back into the attack after a short break. Easy singles on offer along with a brace by Jadeja. The run rate closing to eight runs an over, nothing too alarming but Jadeja needs Saini to stay put.
After 37 overs,India 172/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 23 , Navdeep Saini 12)
Jamieson is recalled into the attack, replacing James Neesham. Chance of a run out but it required a direct hit from Ross Taylor, he misses, and Saini makes it in. Jamieson delivers a very good over at the stage of the game, conceding only a single. Meanwhile Luke Ronchi, NZ's assistant coach is doing the fielding duties with Santner, Kuggeleijn and Sodhi all unavailable. The first two under the weather while Sodhi is representing NZ A in the second warm up Test match against India A.
After 36 overs,India 171/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 22 , Navdeep Saini 12)
Jadeja waging a battle at the moment especially against De Grandhomme, who's deliveries are not coming onto the bat as he would like. He angles one down the leg side which the medium pacer has to rebowl. Just four runs come from the over.
After 35 overs,India 167/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 20 , Navdeep Saini 11)
After the boundary of the first ball, Neesham bangs in couple of short deliveries to the India number nine. He finishes the over with a teasing slow length ball, but Saini despite going for the big heave, inside edges it onto his foot. Neesham and Saini can see the lighter side of it. The required rate just creeps over the 7-run mark. India now need 107 runs off 90 balls.
FOUR! Saini willing to throw his bat out dutifully, Neesham provided him some width and he clears his front leg and slaps it over point for a boundary.
After 34 overs,India 162/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 20 , Navdeep Saini 7)
De Grandhomme quickly gets through another quiet over. Saini and Jadeja exchange three singles from the over. India require 112 off 96 deliveries.
After 33 overs,India 159/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 19 , Navdeep Saini 5)
Neesham to bowl his fifth. Jadeja runs down the wicket but Neesham bangs it short and Jadeja misses a swipe across the line. Jadeja didn't want the single of the final ball which was worked towards backward square leg and Saini who was more than half the pitch down was in two minds before Jadeja belatedly took the run. No harm done in the end. Two runs off the over. India need 115 runs off 102 balls.
After 32 overs,India 157/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 18 , Navdeep Saini 4)
De Grandhomme the partnership-breaker comes on and does his job. Like New Zealand, India also lose a wicket soon after the second drinks break. Thakur's wicket is a big set back and Jadeja is running out of partners but Saini likes to differ as he strikes one down the ground for a boundary to get off the mark.
FOUR! Oh hello!? Navdeep Saini after seeing a couple of deliveries, bashes one down the ground to end De Grandhomme's over with a boundary.
OUT! First ball after the drinks interval, first ball of a new spell from Colin de Grandhomme and it is a beaut. He gets it through the gate and hits the top of Thakur's off stump. Make no mistake, this was a gem of a delivery from CdG. He extends his happy knack of picking up wickets. Thakur is back on his way.
SN Thakur b de Grandhomme 18(15)
India vs New Zealand Second ODI Live Updates: ALL OUT! Ravindra Jadeja hits it straight to Colin de Grandhomme at long off and he gobbles it. New Zealand win by 22 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Neesham keeps eyeing that full and wide delivery close to the tramline outside the off stump and Jadeja after he was unable to time the first two deliveries, he did manage to get hold off the third ball but didn't have enough behind the ball, hitting flat to the long off fielder as India's chance of pulling off an unlikely victory and keep the series alive ends in disappointment
Preview: After New Zealand pulled off a great win in the first ODI against India at Hamilton, the action now moves to Auckland where the second ODI will take place. India after suffering a close loss in the first match, will look to bounce back and make it 1-1 in the three-match series, with the decider set to be played on 11 February at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
In the first ODI, Shreyas Iyer's maiden 50-over hundred was eclipsed by veteran Ross Taylor's assault on Indian bowlers as New Zealand held nerves to chase down their biggest ever target for a four-wicket triumph on Wednesday.
Iyer showed just why he is considered the next big thing in Indian cricket by scoring 103 off 107 balls. But Taylor, with his unbeaten 109 off 84 balls, helped New Zealand overhaul the 348-run target in 48.1 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
With his 10 fours and four maximums, Taylor aggressively took on the much-vaunted Indian bowling attack. The visiting bowlers will, in fact, have quite a lot to ponder over after failing to defend the massive total.
The triumph is a shot in the arm for the embattled side, which was whitewashed 0-5 in the T20 series.
It was Taylor's 21st ODI hundred, while stand-in skipper Tom Latham scored 69 off 48 balls as their 138-run partnership drove the Black Caps' highest run-chase in one-day cricket.
Henry Nicholls also contributed 78 off 82 balls.
Earlier, Iyer's effort was complimented quite well by the in-form KL Rahul, who smacked 88 not out off only 64 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli also scored 51.
New Zealand got off to a great start with openers Martin Guptill (32) and Nicholls putting on 85.
Guptill was the first to go, and then debutant Tom Blundell (9) was stumped off Kuldeep Yadav (2-84) who was taken for runs throughout his spell.
It began with the arrival of Taylor at the crease as he put on 62 runs for the third wicket with Nicholls.
Indian bowlers sent down 29 extras, made worse by poor fielding. The turning point came early when Yadav dropped Taylor (on 10 not out) in the 23rd over off Ravindra Jadeja (0-64).
India struggled to get the breakthrough and had to rely on Kohli's superb fielding to run out Nicholls in the 29th over.
By that point, New Zealand had started accelerating and Taylor, along with Latham, put the Indian attack to the sword.
New Zealand will hope to continue with the momentum and clinch the series at Eden Park in Auckland. They will miss the services of Scott Kuggeleijn who has been ruled out due to illness. Not to forget, Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson have already been ruled out of the match for injury reasons. Short boundaries at Eden Park will again keep the batters interested and expect a high-scoring contest. The dimensions of the ground will test the bowlers again. But having played here during T20I series, visitors must have got used to the dimensions by now. The weather is expected to stay good throughout the match, with no rain expected in Auckland on 8 February.
Squads:
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: