-
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st T20I at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Iyer fifty guides India to six-wicket win
Date: Friday, 24 January, 2020 16:08 IST
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Match Ended
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
This over 19.0
- 6
- 4
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 6
batsman
- 58 (29)
- 4s X 5
- 6s X 3
- 14 (12)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 48 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 50 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
62 ( 5.4 ) R/R: 10.94
Manish Pandey 14(12)
Shreyas Iyer 48(22)
|
142/4 (13.2 over)
Shivam Dube 13 (9) SR: S.R (144.44)
c Tim Southee b Ish Sodhi
India in New Zealand 5 T20I Series 2020 1st T20I Match Result India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Highlights
-
15:45 (IST)
SIX! Shreyas Iyer finishes off in style, the ball almost disappearing in the night sky before landing in the stands beyond deep midwicket, as India complete a six-wicket win with an over to spare! IND 204/4
-
15:44 (IST)
FOUR! Iyer works the ball in the direction opposite to the one that fetched him a six off the previous delivery, and completes his 2nd T20I half-century in style, a fifty that looks set to be a match-winning one! IND 196/4; need 8 to win from 10 balls
-
15:42 (IST)
SIX! Iyer makes room and lofts the ball over long off for a maximum to bring the equation down to almost run-a-ball! Brings up the fifty stand off just 29 deliveries with this shot! IND 192/4; need 12 off 11
-
15:19 (IST)
OUT! Now Dube's gone after a promising start, holing out to Southee at long on as India lose their fourth wicket with less than 150 on board. IND 142/4
Dube c Southee b Sodhi 13(9)
-
15:09 (IST)
OUT! Brilliant catch by Marty Guptill at deep midwicket to dismiss the set India captain, and the Black Caps have suddenly turned things around with two quick wickets! IND 121/3
Kohli c Guptill b Ticknet 45(32)
-
15:03 (IST)
OUT! New Zealand finally break the second-wicket stand between Rahul and Kohli, the former getting caught by Southee at long off after a miscued slog off Sodhi that brings his terrific innings to an end. IND 115/2
Rahul c Southee b Sodhi 56(27)
-
14:22 (IST)
OUT! Rohit gets a thick leading edge, offers Taylor the simplest of catches at backward point as India lose their first wicket with less than 20 on board. IND 16/1
Rohit c Taylor b Santner 7(6)
-
14:05 (IST)
After 20 overs,New Zealand 203/5 ( Ross Taylor 54 , Mitchell Santner 2)
New Zealand finish with a strong total on the board. 203/5 it is. India need 204 to win the first of the five T20Is. Small ground, yes, but it will still be a task to chase this down. Bumrah was outstanding. He finishes with figures of 1/31. There was an injury concern and but he got up and completed the over. Hopefully, there is nothing too serious. See you when the chase begins.
-
14:01 (IST)
FIFTY! Taylor complete his half century off just 25 balls. What a knock this has been from the veteran. This is first T20I in six years. Celebrate it, Ross!
-
13:59 (IST)
INJURY - Bumrah has done his ankle on the follow through. He is sitting on the ground. It was the second ball of the over and on the follow through, his twisted his left ankle. He looks in some pain. The physio having a good look into this.
-
13:49 (IST)
OUT! Seifert falls cheaply, slower from Bumrah deceived him completely, he wanted to over the long on ropes, and was not able to read the trick ball, went with the shot, paid the price for it, Iyer took a good catch near the ropes. Seifert c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 1(2)
-
13:44 (IST)
OUT! A wicket on the last ball of the over for Chahal, he bowled wide and slow, KW reached out for it and ended up playing it early, top edge flew up in the air and Kohli came under it to take a safe catch. Chahal has the last laugh! Williamson c Kohli b Chahal 51(26)
-
13:24 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja comes into the attack and picks up a wicket on just the first second of the spell today. He fired it on to his de Grandhomme's leg stumps and he flicked it directly to Dube at short fine leg. Two quick wickets for India and they are right back into this game. de Grandhomme c Shivam Dube b Jadeja 0(2)
-
13:20 (IST)
OUT! Huge relief for Thakur who has been under the pump for a while, short and slow in pace, Munro pulls, but it goes straight into the hands of Chahal was places at just the right position at backward square leg. Munro c Chahal b SN Thakur 59(42)
-
13:13 (IST)
FOUR! Fifty for Munro, edge off his bat off Chahal and ball runs down for four runs behind the stumps. That shot brings up Munro's fifty as well. Good knock from him.
-
13:02 (IST)
OUT! Guptill is gone and it is Rohit Sharma who has brought his fall with a very good catch at long leg. Dube pitched it short and Guptill pulled, it went high but did not have the legs to go over the ropes. Rohit set himself up at the ropes and took the catch, before realising he may end up touching the ropes, lobbed the ball inside and then caught the ball. Guptill c Rohit b Shivam Dube 30(19)
-
11:57 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett
-
11:56 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami
-
11:51 (IST)
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bowl first.
Just the start that the Indians wanted to their tour of New Zealand, collecting a six-wicket victory to grab the 1-0 lead in the T20I series — courtesy a positive spell from Jasprit Bumrah and fifties by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. The partnership between Iyer and Manish Pandey, worth 62 off just 34 deliveries at the time of India successfully chasing down the target with an over to spare, will perhaps be the key takeaway for the Men in Blue from this win given how iffy their middle order has looked in recent times. That India were able to keep their calm in a shaky position and complete the chase without the presence of a set Kohli bodes well for them.
That's it from us today. See you all in a couple of days' time, with the Men in Blue and the Black Caps facing off at the same venue on the Indian Republic Today!
"We just landed two days ago, and playing a game like this sets it up nicely for the whole tour. We had 80 percent of India fans here. We never spoke of the jet lag in the team We're just going to back our skills. If we focus on things that are not important then you're taking attention away. We were just looking forward to going out to the park, and that's the reason why we got the results today. You cannot be harsh on anyone on this pitch, New Zealand batted really well today. Our bowlers did well to restrict them to less than 210 today," says the victorious India skipper Virat Kohli.
Kane Williamson: A lot of positives out there. It is hard to defend here at Eden Park. India showed their class. It was a high scoring game. With the ball in hand, taking a few wickets early on would have built some pressure, chasing is their strength and they showed that today. Taking the pace off seem to be working okay. They kept putting us under pressure. We need to find ways to pick up wickets. It was nice to build some partnerships. Guys came in and played their roles pretty well which is good to see.
"It's really coming overseas after a home tour. Yeah we had lost two wickets in succession, and it was important to build a partnership. Knew the ground was short, and we could cover up on the run rate. Amazing experience. My first time playing at the Eden Park, and looking forward to the same support from the same crowd next game," says Shreyas Iyer, who has been adjudged the Player of the Match.
Shreyas Iyer. Remember the name. He has grown by leaps and bounds in the last six months and this should be a crowning moment in his short career thus far. This knock shows having a proper number four and giving him experience in the middle helps in such situations. Some finish this by the Mumbai youngster and India go 1-0 up with an over to spare.
After 19 overs,India 204/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 58 , Manish Pandey 14)
Iyer completes the job, finishing unbeaten on 58 and positions himself as a middle-order mainstay for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs formats with two sixes and a four, including the winning hit over deep midwicket off the last ball of the over that completes an emphatic six-wicket win with an over to spare for the visitors to go 1-0 up in the five T20I series.
SIX! Shreyas Iyer finishes off in style, the ball almost disappearing in the night sky before landing in the stands beyond deep midwicket, as India complete a six-wicket win with an over to spare! IND 204/4
FOUR! Iyer works the ball in the direction opposite to the one that fetched him a six off the previous delivery, and completes his 2nd T20I half-century in style, a fifty that looks set to be a match-winning one! IND 196/4; need 8 to win from 10 balls
SIX! Iyer makes room and lofts the ball over long off for a maximum to bring the equation down to almost run-a-ball! Brings up the fifty stand off just 29 deliveries with this shot! IND 192/4; need 12 off 11
After 18 overs,India 186/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 41 , Manish Pandey 13)
Iyer punishes Tickner for starting the 18th oer with two loose deliveries, collecting a boundary off each to make things worse for the Black Caps. Bennett responds with a short ball off the third for a dot. Single off each of the next three deliveries, as Bennett signs off wicketless at the end of his quota, having conceded 36 runs along the way. India need 18 to win off 12 balls.
FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Iyer — this one flicked in front of square beating the man running in from long on! IND 183/4
FOUR! Iyer shuffles to his right and whips the full toss from Bennett behind square on the leg side to start the 18th over with a boundary! IND 179/4
After 17 overs,India 175/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 31 , Manish Pandey 12)
Southee returns to the attack, and the ball gets pulled over fine leg by Iyer for a six off the second delivery, one that keeps the required rate under check. 10 off the over. The equation stands at 29 off 18 balls for the Men in Blue.
SIX! Short and angling into the batsman's body, Iyer goes for the 'Nataraj' shot to clear the finel leg fence comfortably! IND 172/4
After 16 overs,India 165/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 23 , Manish Pandey 10)
Sodhi bowls out his final over, finishing on an expensive note by conceding 14 off it, including a four and a six to Iyer and Pandey respectively, although he nearly succeeds in getting the former stumped off the second delivery. India need another 39 to win from 24 balls.
SIX! Sodhi gives Pandey a hint of room to stretch his arms, and the latter doesn't waste the opportunity to smash the ball over the boundary rope on the backfoot. IND 164/4
FOUR! Cut and cut hard through cover point! Second boundary of the innings for Iyer! IND 157/4
After 15 overs,India 151/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 16 , Manish Pandey 3)
Bennett, one of the more economical options for the Black Caps so far, returns to the attack in the 15th over. Single off each of the first two balls, with Iyer calling for a quick second run off the third. Single off each of the next three deliveries, as India breach the 150-run mark in this over, with seven coming off it. India need another 53 to win from 30 balls.
After 14 overs,India 144/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 11 , Manish Pandey 1)
Sodhi replaces Tickner, and there's an appeal for a stumping against Dube first ball, though the batsmen's feet are firmly ground behind the crease. Next ball, Dube goes big towards long on, but fails to clear the fence as Southee collects his second catch of the evening off the same bowler to result in the all-rounder's dismissal for 13. Manish Pandey walks out to bat at 6, a spot below his usual position in limited-overs, and gets off the mark with a single. Superb over from Sodhi, with just two runs coming off it along with the wicket.
OUT! Now Dube's gone after a promising start, holing out to Southee at long on as India lose their fourth wicket with less than 150 on board. IND 142/4
Dube c Southee b Sodhi 13(9)
After 13 overs,India 142/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 10 , Shivam Dube 13)
Shivam Dube gets going in this over, smashing a four and a six off successive deliveries from Santer to move to double figures. The left-arm spinner finishes with 1/50 after exhausting his quota of overs, with 13 coming off his last over.
SIX! Even bigger this time by Dube, heaving this towards the midwicket fence where the fielder leaps up in vain. IND 141/3
FOUR! Clubbed down the ground by Dube, just about beating the man running to his left at long off. IND 135/3
After 12 overs,India 129/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 9 , Shivam Dube 1)
One wicket leads to another, and suddenly we have two new Indian batsmen at the crease with Shivam Dube joining Shreyas Iyer. Kohli got a full delivery along leg in the first delivery and went for the flick, but hit straight in the direction of an agile Guptill, who leapt forward and completed a stunning catch to complete the dismissal. Iyer collects his first boundary of the innings off the third delivery, directing the ball towards wide long off. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Iyer hammers the ball towards wide long off, collecting his first boundary of the innings as a result! IND 127/3
OUT! Brilliant catch by Marty Guptill at deep midwicket to dismiss the set India captain, and the Black Caps have suddenly turned things around with two quick wickets! IND 121/3
Kohli c Guptill b Ticknet 45(32)
After 11 overs,India 121/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Shreyas Iyer 2)
Santner brought into the attack in place of Tickner with Shreyas Iyer walking out to the crease after KL Rahul's dismissal. Keeps it tidy in this over, with six runs coming off it. Kohli, meanwhile, is five short of his half-century now, though we don't expect much celebrations from him at this stage given the task of anchoring the remainder of the chase that lies ahead of him.
After 10 overs,India 115/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , )
The pressure on Sodhi's clearly telling as he concedes two wides off the first five deliveries, but holds his nerve to get rid of Rahul off the last delivery, the Karnataka batsman mishitting the ball while looking for another slog down the ground to offer Southee an easy catch, and depart after building a superb 27-ball 56. India still very much ahead of the asking rate at the halfway mark, thanks to the firework in the last few overs.
OUT! New Zealand finally break the second-wicket stand between Rahul and Kohli, the former getting caught by Southee at long off after a miscued slog off Sodhi that brings his terrific innings to an end. IND 115/2
Rahul c Southee b Sodhi 56(27)
After 9 overs,India 107/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 39)
Tickner returns to the attack and nearly collects the prized wicket of Kohli off the second delivery — with Sodhi making a mess of a chance at third man to give the India skipper a reprieve on 33. The fielding woes just don't seem to end for the Black Caps. A wide and a front-foot no ball by the bowler while bowling the fourth delivery, and Rahul brings up the 100 for Team India as well as his half-century off just 23 balls with a six off the free hit. Single each off the last two balls, with 16 coming off the over. India's run rate touching nearly 12 at the moment.
SIX! KL Rahul smashes the ball over long on off a free hit to bring up his half-century off just 23 deliveries — aided by four fours an three sixes along the way! IND 105/1
After 8 overs,India 91/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 46 , Virat Kohli (C) 33)
Another big over for the Men in Blue, with Santner leaking 14 runs from this one as Rahul continues to dominate the Kiwis, collecting a four and a six off successive deliveries followed by a single off the last delivery to move to 46.
SIX! Santner shortens his length, and Rahul doesn't show any discomfort in adjusting himself, rocking on the backfoot and smashing the ball over the umpire's head and going even bigger! IND 90/1
FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Rahul picks the length and smashes the ball towards long on, beating the man running to his left. IND 84/1
After 7 overs,India 77/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)
Ludhiana-born leg-spinner Ish Sodhi brought into the attack in the first over after poweprlay, and he starts off with a 12-run over, including a couple of wides and a boundary to Kohli off the penultimate delivery.
FOUR! Smashed towards the cow corner fence by Kohli, who transferred his weight on his backfoot and was quick to dispatch the loose delivery from Sodhi. IND 76/1
After 6 overs,India 65/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 29 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)
Poor communication between Rahul and Kohli and both the former survives two run-out attempts in the second delivery, thanks to an even worse fielding effort by the Black Caps as Rahul somehow completes a single after getting stranded with his partner at the striker's end, with two consecutive throws missing the stumps. Kohli smashes the ball towards the midwicket fence for a boundary off the fourth delivery, with a single coming off each of the next two deliveries. Eight off the over, with India collecting 65 runs from the powerplay for the loss of Rohit's wicket.
14:42 (IST)
Expert Comments
Tickne
FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Kohli off Tickner! IND 63/1
After 5 overs,India 57/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
Tim Southee returns to the attack, but goes for runs this time as he concedes 16 off his second, including a six and a four to Rahul off the last two deliveries as India motor past the 50-run mark with one over left in the powerplay.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Updates: Iyer completes the job, finishing unbeaten on 58 and positions himself as a middle-order mainstay for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs formats with two sixes and a four, including the winning hit over deep midwicket off the last ball of the over that completes an emphatic six-wicket win with an over to spare for the visitors to go 1-0 up in the five T20I series.
Preview: After an impressive comeback ODI series win over Australia, India face the challenge of a long New Zealand tour which kicks off with the T20I series in Auckland.
It's the first time India will play a five-match T20I series and it will be a different challenge. However, their first aim will be to improve their record against the Kiwis. They have won just three and lost eight of the 11 T20Is they have played. The last time they toured New Zealand, at the start of 2019, they won the ODI series 4-1 but lost the T20I series 1-2.
Kohli has spoken of having intensity right from the word go and that's what they would be looking to do, get a positive start with a win in Auckland. The Indian top-order which has been in breathtaking form will be the key and they would look to take advantage of a relatively weakened Kiwi bowling attack that is without Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry who are all out injured.
It will be a challenge for the Indian bowlers as well, adapting to the small grounds in the country. However, they will be buoyed by the performance of the pacers in home T20s where they outperformed the spinners. It will be another challenge for the likes of Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube but an opportunity as well to take one step forward in locking their places in their side. Bumrah, who looked rusty against Australia, will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible while Mohammed Shami will look to carry forward the momentum from the Australia series.
Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul will keep wickets and this heats up the competition between Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the middle-order spot.
The Kiwis, on the other hand, would be looking to bounce back after a 0-3 hammering at the hands of Australia in Tests.
India start off as slight favourites as they look to continue their winning juggernaut.
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
Updated Date: