Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st T20I at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Iyer fifty guides India to six-wicket win

Date: Friday, 24 January, 2020 16:08 IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Match Ended

India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

New Zealand
203/5 OV : (20.0) RR.(10.15)
India
204/4 OV : (19.0) RR.(10.74)
Match Ended:

India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 19.0

  • 6
  • 4
  • 1
  • 1
  • 0
  • 6

batsman

Shreyas Iyer

  • 58 (29)
  • 4s X 5
  • 6s X 3

Manish Pandey

  • 14 (12)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Tim Southee

  • 48 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Mitchell Santner

  • 50 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

62 ( 5.4 ) R/R: 10.94

Manish Pandey 14(12)

Shreyas Iyer 48(22)

142/4 (13.2 over)

Shivam Dube 13 (9) SR: S.R (144.44)

c Tim Southee b Ish Sodhi

India in New Zealand 5 T20I Series 2020 1st T20I Match Result India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st T20I at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Iyer fifty guides India to six-wicket win

Highlights

16:07 (IST)

Just the start that the Indians wanted to their tour of New Zealand, collecting a six-wicket victory to grab the 1-0 lead in the T20I series — courtesy a positive spell from Jasprit Bumrah and fifties by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. The partnership between Iyer and Manish Pandey, worth 62 off just 34 deliveries at the time of India successfully chasing down the target with an over to spare, will perhaps be the key takeaway for the Men in Blue from this win given how iffy their middle order has looked in recent times. That India were able to keep their calm in a shaky position and complete the chase without the presence of a set Kohli bodes well for them.

That's it from us today. See you all in a couple of days' time, with the Men in Blue and the Black Caps facing off at the same venue on the Indian Republic Today!

Full Scorecard
16:02 (IST)

"We just landed two days ago, and playing a game like this sets it up nicely for the whole tour. We had 80 percent of India fans here. We never spoke of the jet lag in the team We're just going to back our skills. If we focus on things that are not important then you're taking attention away. We were just looking forward to going out to the park, and that's the reason why we got the results today. You cannot be harsh on anyone on this pitch, New Zealand batted really well today. Our bowlers did well to restrict them to less than 210 today," says the victorious India skipper Virat Kohli.

Full Scorecard
16:00 (IST)

Kane Williamson: A lot of positives out there. It is hard to defend here at Eden Park. India showed their class. It was a high scoring game. With the ball in hand, taking a few wickets early on would have built some pressure, chasing is their strength and they showed that today. Taking the pace off seem to be working okay. They kept putting us under pressure. We need to find ways to pick up wickets. It was nice to build some partnerships. Guys came in and played their roles pretty well which is good to see. 

Full Scorecard
15:57 (IST)

"It's really coming overseas after a home tour. Yeah we had lost two wickets in succession, and it was important to build a partnership. Knew the ground was short, and we could cover up on the run rate. Amazing experience. My first time playing at the Eden Park, and looking forward to the same support from the same crowd next game," says Shreyas Iyer, who has been adjudged the Player of the Match.

Full Scorecard
15:53 (IST)

‪This is the first T20I match in which five fifty-plus scores were registered.‬

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:53 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:50 (IST)

Highest targets successfully chased down against New Zealand in T20Is:

244, Australia, Auckland, 2018
204, India, Auckland, 2020*
174, South Africa, Hamilton, 2012

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:50 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

Highest targets successfully chased by India in T20I:

208 v West Indies, Hyderabad, 2019
207 v Sri Lanka, Mohali, 2009
204 v New Zealand, Auckland, 2020*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:48 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer. Remember the name. He has grown by leaps and bounds in the last six months and this should be a crowning moment in his short career thus far. This knock shows having a proper number four and giving him experience in the middle helps in such situations. Some finish this by the Mumbai youngster and India go 1-0 up with an over to spare. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Eden Park
15:48 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 204/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 58 , Manish Pandey 14)

Iyer completes the job, finishing unbeaten on 58 and positions himself as a middle-order mainstay for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs formats with two sixes and a four, including the winning hit over deep midwicket off the last ball of the over that completes an emphatic six-wicket win with an over to spare for the visitors to go 1-0 up in the five T20I series.

Full Scorecard
15:45 (IST)

SIX! Shreyas Iyer finishes off in style, the ball almost disappearing in the night sky before landing in the stands beyond deep midwicket, as India complete a six-wicket win with an over to spare! IND 204/4

Full Scorecard
15:44 (IST)

FOUR! Iyer works the ball in the direction opposite to the one that fetched him a six off the previous delivery, and completes his 2nd T20I half-century in style, a fifty that looks set to be a match-winning one! IND 196/4; need 8 to win from 10 balls

Full Scorecard
15:42 (IST)

SIX! Iyer makes room and lofts the ball over long off for a maximum to bring the equation down to almost run-a-ball! Brings up the fifty stand off just 29 deliveries with this shot! IND 192/4; need 12 off 11
 

Full Scorecard
15:42 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 186/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 41 , Manish Pandey 13)

Iyer punishes Tickner for starting the 18th oer with two loose deliveries, collecting a boundary off each to make things worse for the Black Caps. Bennett responds with a short ball off the third for a dot. Single off each of the next three deliveries, as Bennett signs off wicketless at the end of his quota, having conceded 36 runs along the way. India need 18 to win off 12 balls.

Full Scorecard
15:38 (IST)

Iyer has manoeuvred the field with brilliance today. Still some distance to go but he is on the money so far. This is what having a proper number four does. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Eden Park
15:38 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:38 (IST)

FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Iyer — this one flicked in front of square beating the man running in from long on! IND 183/4

Full Scorecard
15:37 (IST)

FOUR! Iyer shuffles to his right and whips the full toss from Bennett behind square on the leg side to start the 18th over with a boundary! IND 179/4

Full Scorecard
15:35 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 175/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 31 , Manish Pandey 12)

Southee returns to the attack, and the ball gets pulled over fine leg by Iyer for a six off the second delivery, one that keeps the required rate under check. 10 off the over. The equation stands at 29 off 18 balls for the Men in Blue.

Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)

SIX! Short and angling into the batsman's body, Iyer goes for the 'Nataraj' shot to clear the finel leg fence comfortably! IND 172/4

Full Scorecard
15:32 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 165/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 23 , Manish Pandey 10)

Sodhi bowls out his final over, finishing on an expensive note by conceding 14 off it, including a four and a six to Iyer and Pandey respectively, although he nearly succeeds in getting the former stumped off the second delivery. India need another 39 to win from 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
15:30 (IST)

SIX! Sodhi gives Pandey a hint of room to stretch his arms, and the latter doesn't waste the opportunity to smash the ball over the boundary rope on the backfoot. IND 164/4

Full Scorecard
15:29 (IST)

FOUR! Cut and cut hard through cover point! Second boundary of the innings for Iyer! IND 157/4

Full Scorecard
15:26 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 151/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 16 , Manish Pandey 3)

Bennett, one of the more economical options for the Black Caps so far, returns to the attack in the 15th over. Single off each of the first two balls, with Iyer calling for a quick second run off the third. Single off each of the next three deliveries, as India breach the 150-run mark in this over, with seven coming off it. India need another 53 to win from 30 balls.

Full Scorecard
15:21 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 144/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 11 , Manish Pandey 1)

Sodhi replaces Tickner, and there's an appeal for a stumping against Dube first ball, though the batsmen's feet are firmly ground behind the crease. Next ball, Dube goes big towards long on, but fails to clear the fence as Southee collects his second catch of the evening off the same bowler to result in the all-rounder's dismissal for 13. Manish Pandey walks out to bat at 6, a spot below his usual position in limited-overs, and gets off the mark with a single. Superb over from Sodhi, with just two runs coming off it along with the wicket.

Full Scorecard
15:19 (IST)

OUT! Now Dube's gone after a promising start, holing out to Southee at long on as India lose their fourth wicket with less than 150 on board. IND 142/4

Dube c Southee b Sodhi 13(9)

Full Scorecard
15:18 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 142/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 10 , Shivam Dube 13)

Shivam Dube gets going in this over, smashing a four and a six off successive deliveries from Santer to move to double figures. The left-arm spinner finishes with 1/50 after exhausting his quota of overs, with 13 coming off his last over.

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)

SIX! Even bigger this time by Dube, heaving this towards the midwicket fence where the fielder leaps up in vain. IND 141/3

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)

FOUR! Clubbed down the ground by Dube, just about beating the man running to his left at long off. IND 135/3

Full Scorecard
15:13 (IST)

Absolute screamer from Guptill at midwicket to get rid of Kohli. Has lifted New Zealand's fielding effort. India's chase is at that crucial juncture where the middle order comes into focus. This is down to Iyer, Dube and Pandey. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Eden Park
15:13 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:13 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 129/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 9 , Shivam Dube 1)

One wicket leads to another, and suddenly we have two new Indian batsmen at the crease with Shivam Dube joining Shreyas Iyer. Kohli got a full delivery along leg in the first delivery and went for the flick, but hit straight in the direction of an agile Guptill, who leapt forward and completed a stunning catch to complete the dismissal. Iyer collects his first boundary of the innings off the third delivery, directing the ball towards wide long off. Eight off the over.

Full Scorecard
15:12 (IST)

FOUR! Iyer hammers the ball towards wide long off, collecting his first boundary of the innings as a result! IND 127/3

Full Scorecard
15:09 (IST)

‪Ish Sodhi has now taken most wickets against India in T20Is, going past Umar Gul’s tally of 11 wickets.‬

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:09 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:09 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant catch by Marty Guptill at deep midwicket to dismiss the set India captain, and the Black Caps have suddenly turned things around with two quick wickets! IND 121/3

Kohli c Guptill b Ticknet 45(32)

Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 121/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Shreyas Iyer 2)

Santner brought into the attack in place of Tickner with Shreyas Iyer walking out to the crease after KL Rahul's dismissal. Keeps it tidy in this over, with six runs coming off it. Kohli, meanwhile, is five short of his half-century now, though we don't expect much celebrations from him at this stage given the task of anchoring the remainder of the chase that lies ahead of him.

Full Scorecard
15:06 (IST)

Highest stands for India against New Zealand in T20Is:

158 : Shikhar Dhawan/Rohit Sharma, Delhi, 2017
99 : KL Rahul/Virat Kohli, Auckland, 2020*
79 : Shikhar Dhawan/Rohit Sharma, Auckland, 2019

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:06 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 115/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , )

The pressure on Sodhi's clearly telling as he concedes two wides off the first five deliveries, but holds his nerve to get rid of Rahul off the last delivery, the Karnataka batsman mishitting the ball while looking for another slog down the ground to offer Southee an easy catch, and depart after building a superb 27-ball 56. India still very much ahead of the asking rate at the halfway mark, thanks to the firework in the last few overs.

Full Scorecard
15:03 (IST)

OUT! New Zealand finally break the second-wicket stand between Rahul and Kohli, the former getting caught by Southee at long off after a miscued slog off Sodhi that brings his terrific innings to an end. IND 115/2

Rahul c Southee b Sodhi 56(27)
 

Full Scorecard
15:01 (IST)

Sodhi was waiting for the keeper to run back and take that catch. Life for Kohli. Two chances messed up by New Zealand in the field along with that run-out. Uncharacteristic and India are flying meanwhile.

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Eden Park
15:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:59 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 107/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 39)

Tickner returns to the attack and nearly collects the prized wicket of Kohli off the second delivery — with Sodhi making a mess of a chance at third man to give the India skipper a reprieve on 33. The fielding woes just don't seem to end for the Black Caps. A wide and a front-foot no ball by the bowler while bowling the fourth delivery, and Rahul brings up the 100 for Team India as well as his half-century off just 23 balls with a six off the free hit. Single each off the last two balls, with 16 coming off the over. India's run rate touching nearly 12 at the moment.

Full Scorecard
14:57 (IST)

SIX! KL Rahul smashes the ball over long on off a free hit to bring up his half-century off just 23 deliveries — aided by four fours an three sixes along the way! IND 105/1

Full Scorecard
14:52 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 91/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 46 , Virat Kohli (C) 33)

Another big over for the Men in Blue, with Santner leaking 14 runs from this one as Rahul continues to dominate the Kiwis, collecting a four and a six off successive deliveries followed by a single off the last delivery to move to 46.

Full Scorecard
14:51 (IST)

SIX! Santner shortens his length, and Rahul doesn't show any discomfort in adjusting himself, rocking on the backfoot and smashing the ball over the umpire's head and going even bigger! IND 90/1

Full Scorecard
14:50 (IST)

FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Rahul picks the length and smashes the ball towards long on, beating the man running to his left. IND 84/1
 

Full Scorecard
14:49 (IST)

This is the fourth fifty-plus stand between Rahul and Kohli in T20Is out of last five stands.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
14:49 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:48 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 77/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)

Ludhiana-born leg-spinner Ish Sodhi brought into the attack in the first over after poweprlay, and he starts off with a 12-run over, including a couple of wides and a boundary to Kohli off the  penultimate delivery.

Full Scorecard
14:47 (IST)

FOUR! Smashed towards the cow corner fence by Kohli, who transferred his weight on his backfoot and was quick to dispatch the loose delivery from Sodhi. IND 76/1

Full Scorecard
14:43 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 65/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 29 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)

Poor communication between Rahul and Kohli and both the former survives two run-out attempts in the second delivery, thanks to an even worse fielding effort by the Black Caps as Rahul somehow completes a single after getting stranded with his partner at the striker's end, with two consecutive throws missing the stumps. Kohli smashes the ball towards the midwicket fence for a boundary off the fourth delivery, with a single coming off each of the next two deliveries. Eight off the over, with India collecting 65 runs from the powerplay for the loss of Rohit's wicket.

Full Scorecard
14:42 (IST)

Expert Comments

Tickne

FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Kohli off Tickner! IND 63/1

Full Scorecard
14:39 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 57/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)

Tim Southee returns to the attack, but goes for runs this time as he concedes 16 off his second, including a six and a four to Rahul off the last two deliveries as India motor past the 50-run mark with one over left in the powerplay.

Full Scorecard
14:37 (IST)

Whattay scoop from Rahul. Superb bottomhand and wrist power. What a six. Virat is impressed too. He is the one to take charge of this innings and in his current form he should be able to. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Eden Park
14:37 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:37 (IST)

FOUR! Thick edge, and the ball lands safely beyond short fine's reach, before rolling away to the fence for a four. IND 57/1

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Updates: Iyer completes the job, finishing unbeaten on 58 and positions himself as a middle-order mainstay for the Men in Blue in the limited-overs formats with two sixes and a four, including the winning hit over deep midwicket off the last ball of the over that completes an emphatic six-wicket win with an over to spare for the visitors to go 1-0 up in the five T20I series.

Preview: After an impressive comeback ODI series win over Australia, India face the challenge of a long New Zealand tour which kicks off with the T20I series in Auckland.

It's the first time India will play a five-match T20I series and it will be a different challenge. However, their first aim will be to improve their record against the Kiwis. They have won just three and lost eight of the 11 T20Is they have played. The last time they toured New Zealand, at the start of 2019, they won the ODI series 4-1 but lost the T20I series 1-2.

Kohli has spoken of having intensity right from the word go and that's what they would be looking to do, get a positive start with a win in Auckland. The Indian top-order which has been in breathtaking form will be the key and they would look to take advantage of a relatively weakened Kiwi bowling attack that is without Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry who are all out injured.

It will be a challenge for the Indian bowlers as well, adapting to the small grounds in the country. However, they will be buoyed by the performance of the pacers in home T20s where they outperformed the spinners. It will be another challenge for the likes of Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube but an opportunity as well to take one step forward in locking their places in their side. Bumrah, who looked rusty against Australia, will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible while Mohammed Shami will look to carry forward the momentum from the Australia series.

Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul will keep wickets and this heats up the competition between Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the middle-order spot.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, would be looking to bounce back after a 0-3 hammering at the hands of Australia in Tests.

India start off as slight favourites as they look to continue their winning juggernaut.

India squad: Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020

Tags : #Auckland #Cricket #Eden Parl #India #India vs New Zealand 2020 #India vs New Zealand Live Streaming #India vs New Zealand Live updates #Kane Williamson #Navdeep Saini #New Zealand #Virat Kohli

Also See