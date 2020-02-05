-
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st ODI at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Taylor's unbeaten ton guides Kiwis to four-wicket win
Date: Wednesday, 05 February, 2020 16:08 IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Match Ended
New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
This over 48.1
- 1
batsman
- 109 (84)
- 4s X 10
- 6s X 4
- 12 (9)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 53 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 63 (9.1)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
17 ( 2.1 ) R/R: 7.84
Ross Taylor 3(4)
Mitchell Santner 12(9)
|
331/6 (46 over)
Colin de Grandhomme 1 (2) SR: S.R (50.00)
run out (Shreyas Iyer)
India in New Zealand 3 ODI Series 2020 1st ODI Match Result New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
Highlights
-
15:54 (IST)
Ross Taylor is the man of the match for his knock of 109*
-
15:43 (IST)
After 48.1 overs,New Zealand 348/6 ( Ross Taylor 109 , Mitchell Santner 12)
New Zealand win by four wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series! Rossco gets the honour of scoring the winning run off the first delivery of the penultimate over, and remains unbeaten on 109. The Black Caps finally break the rut after a series of losses in the 20-over fixtures.
-
15:32 (IST)
OUT! De Grandhomme fails to make it to the non-striker's crease on time after responding to Taylor's call for a second run, and New Zealand are starting to throw their wickets away in a cluster with the finish line in sight. NZ 331/6
De Grandhomme run out (Iyer/Kohli) 1(2)
-
15:28 (IST)
OUT! Neesham tried going big over the wide long on fence, but didn't get the distance and ended up offering a simple catch to the boundary rider Jadhav. NZ 328/5
Neesham c Jadhav b Shami 9(14)
-
15:19 (IST)
CENTURY FOR ROSSCO! The senior Black Caps batsman collects a single to bring up his 21st ODI ton off 73 balls, having struck 10 fours and four sixes along the way. All that's left for him now is to finish the game in style. NZ 320/4
-
15:10 (IST)
OUT! India finally break the fourth-wicket stand, although this may have come a tad bit late for their liking.Latham attempts to go downtown over long on, but doesn't get the timing to clear the rope, getting caught by Shami. NZ 309/4
Latham c Shami b Kuldeep 69(48)
-
14:57 (IST)
SIX! Clean as a whistle! Latham picks the length perfectly to smash the length ball from Thakur into the stands to bring up the century stand with Taylor off just 65 deliveries. NZ 276/3
-
14:28 (IST)
Fifty up for Ross Taylor off 45 balls — his 51st in ODI cricket — collecting a single off the penultimate delivery of the 34th over to get to the milestone. NZ 206/3
-
14:00 (IST)
OUT! Nicholls misses out on a century by 22 runs! Sets off for a quick single, but fails to make it to the striker's end on time, thanks to Kohli's lightning-quick reflexes that results in a direct hit. NZ 171/3
Nicholls run out (Kohli) 78(82)
-
13:51 (IST)
FOUR! Ross Taylor brings up the fifty partnership for the third wicket with a slog-sweep towards the backward square-leg fence off the third delivery. NZ 160/2
-
13:23 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep puts the googly to good use, beating an attempted drive from Blundell, with Rahul swiftly whipping the bails off with the batsmen well outside the crease. That should do Kuldeep's confidence a world of good after an expensive opening over. NZ 109/2
Blundell st Rahul b Kuldeep 9(10)
-
13:16 (IST)
FOUR! Shami tried playing a bit of soccer at the deep extra cover fence, but couldn't stop it to allow Nicholls to bring up his half-century (second consecutive in ODIs, having brought one up in the World Cup final) off 60 deliveries. NZ 97/1
-
13:08 (IST)
OUT! Guptill falls after a promising start, trying to uppercut a cross-seam delivery from Thakur that he guides towards the backward point fence, where Jadhav completes a fine catch. NZ 85/1
Guptill c Jadhav b Thakur 32(41)
-
12:41 (IST)
FOUR! Back-of-length outside off, Nicholls swivels and guides the ball wide of short fine leg to bring up the fifty opening stand with Guptill! NZ 53/0
-
11:22 (IST)
After 50 overs,India 347/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 88 , Kedar Jadhav 26)
Bennett came up with the wide ball strategy, gave away three extras but the plan worked for him as he gave away just seven runs in the final over. Still India have a massive 347/4 on the board. New Zealand have a mountain to climb.
-
10:56 (IST)
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer c Santner b Southee 103(107)
The special knock from Iyer comes to an end. He was under the pressure to up the ante and went for a cut on off but mistimed his shot straight to swepeer cover fielder. The slower delivery from Southee did the trick.
-
10:42 (IST)
HUNDRED! Outstanding century by the No 4 batsman. His first ODI century and what an innings it has been. He was slow to start off but once he got going, he has been so measured with his innings. Has mixed it up well with ones, twos and boundaries.
-
10:40 (IST)
FIFTY! Brilliant half-century. He came in the middle overs to replace Kohli and settled in seamlessly. He gets to his fifty after playing some expansive yet exquisite shots.
-
09:52 (IST)
FIFTY! 7th ODI half-century for Iyer. We have come a long way from the regular discussion on No 4 spot. Iyer looks solid and a secure option. The job, however, is not done for today. He must go on...
-
09:40 (IST)
BIG WICKET! Kohli b Ish Sodhi 51(63)
India lose Kohli. And he gets out to a beautiful googly from Ish Sodhi. Kohli failed to read the delivery. Leaned forward for a front foot defence but there was a huge gap between the bat and pad which the ball exploited to hit the timber. No century for King Kohli today.
-
09:36 (IST)
FIFTY! No 58 for Kohli in ODIs. He has a brutal conversion rate so I am sure no one is going to bet against that. Also, India needs a big one from him with much of experience missing today.
-
08:17 (IST)
OUT! Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Southee 32(31)
Excellent catch at backward point by Blundell. It was flying at super sonic speed. Agarwal went behind the wide delivery with all his might but placed it straight to the fielder who gobbled it in no time. Made it look very easy.
-
08:11 (IST)
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c Latham b de Grandhomme 20(21)
Bowling change has does the trick for New Zealand. Colin de Grandhomme gets the wicket of Shaw who has been guilty of being late on his shots in this innings. It was a length delivery outside off, swung away a bit and Shaw who didn't move his feet, edged it to the keeper.
-
07:02 (IST)
TOSS: Tom Latham makes the right call and New Zealand have decided to bowl first in the first ODI.
-
06:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog for the first ODI between India and New Zealand, which is to be played at Hamilton. The visiting Indian team is currently on a high after a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20I series. The Black Caps' woes are further exacerbated by the absence of captain Kane Williamson, who is expected to miss the first two matches due to a shoulder injury.
New Zealand finally collect a victory for themselves after coming close in three of the five-T20Is, and their performance today does suggest they cannot be considered pushovers despite losing the series 0-5. Shout out to Taylor and Latham for their game-changing fourth-wicket stand, especially the way they handled the spinners with their series of sweeps. The ODI series has got so much more interesting now, and it remains to be seen how the Men in Blue respond come Friday. For now, this is Amit signing off on behalf of my colleague Ujwal.
Tom Latham: A great performance by the lads. We saw today how hard it is to defend with the left-right combination. It's nice to make winning contributions. The way Ross Taylor played was fantastic. We weren't quite where we wanted to be with the ball so we need to improve there.
Virat Kohli, India captain: It was an outstanding performance by New Zealand. Credit has to be given where its due. We thought 348 was enough. Ross is the most experienced batsman they have. Tom's innings was something that took the momentum away from us after Nicholls' dismissal. We didn't grab on to one chance, but overall we were decent. Won't say we dished out our best fielding performance today. I think today you have to say that the opposition played better than us and deserved to win. (Shaw and Agarwal) I think they gave us a good start and were both positive, which is a good sign. I think Shreyas Iyer was outstanding today, and KL Rahul was brilliant with the bat. As long as you're playing good cricket, that's what matters.
Ross Taylor: It was nice to get across the line. Restricting them under 350 gave us a chance in the match. It has been a happy hunting ground for me. It was nice to be there at the end after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series.
Game, set and match for the Kiwis. Finally after multiple failed attempts they have managed to cross the line against the Indians on this tour. Kohli's men meanwhile only have themselves to blame for not defending 347 here. Poor fielding and some reckless bowling in the middle overs have let the team down. But from a larger point of view, good to see some smiling faces in the Blackcaps camp. This result will add some spice in what has been an one-sided tour so far.
Absolutely brilliant run chase!
Terrific win for New Zealand. Stutter towards the end through some careless batting, but this was a fine run chase against an Indian team strong on form and momentum— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 5, 2020
After 48.1 overs,New Zealand 348/6 ( Ross Taylor 109 , Mitchell Santner 12)
New Zealand win by four wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series! Rossco gets the honour of scoring the winning run off the first delivery of the penultimate over, and remains unbeaten on 109. The Black Caps finally break the rut after a series of losses in the 20-over fixtures.
After 48 overs,New Zealand 347/6 ( Ross Taylor 108 , Mitchell Santner 12)
Kohli's decided to give Shardul the 48th over instead of Shami, and is probably left regretting that one, with the pacer getting hammered for 13 runs — including a six and a four to Santner — to leave the Black Caps needing just one to win off 12 balls.
FOUR! New Zealand just three runs away from victory now! Santner punches the length delivery from Thakur to further reduce the equation. NZ 345/6
SIX! Back-of-length from Shardul, and Santner latches on to it to clear the midwicket fence. NZ 341/6
After 47 overs,New Zealand 334/6 ( Ross Taylor 107 , Mitchell Santner 1)
The umpire stretches his arms again after Bumrah strays down the leg side, taking the wide count to 24. Santner drives the ball through midwicket, but decides against coming back for a second run. Taylor nicks the ball towards third man for a single off the third delivery. Dot off each of the last three balls. Bumrah finishes wicketless, but the most economical (5.30). NZ need 14 off 18.
After 46 overs,New Zealand 331/6 ( Ross Taylor 106 , Mitchell Santner 0)
Taylor's pinged on the helmet while attempting to hook a short ball from Shami, but doesn't ask for any medical attention. Neesham perishes off the second delivery, getting caught by Jadhav while trying to go big over the wide long on region. Shami follows the wicket delivery with a sharp yorker to Taylor that fetches the centurion just a single. De Grandhomme gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery that he faces. Another dismissal of the last delivery, this time de Grandhomme falling short of the non-striker's end while completing a second run. Four runs and two wickets from the over.
OUT! De Grandhomme fails to make it to the non-striker's crease on time after responding to Taylor's call for a second run, and New Zealand are starting to throw their wickets away in a cluster with the finish line in sight. NZ 331/6
De Grandhomme run out (Iyer/Kohli) 1(2)
OUT! Neesham tried going big over the wide long on fence, but didn't get the distance and ended up offering a simple catch to the boundary rider Jadhav. NZ 328/5
Neesham c Jadhav b Shami 9(14)
After 45 overs,New Zealand 327/4 ( Ross Taylor 103 , James Neesham 9)
Tidy over from Bumrah, with just four singles coming off it. Not enough to prevent the Kiwis from going 1-0 up, but helpful enough for Bumrah to finish off on a tidy note. NZ need 21 to win from 30 balls.
Under pressure, this has been a tremendous innings for Taylor. After getting a reprieve on 10, the senior pro has made India pay here. It has been an innings, which has re-established his stature as a modern-day genius, especially in white-ball cricket. Now he should stay till the end and finish things off for New Zealand.
After 44 overs,New Zealand 323/4 ( Ross Taylor 101 , James Neesham 7)
The Kiwis are doing it in singles now. Taylor, meanwhile, brings up his 21st ODI ton with a single off the first ball, completing his ton off just 73 deliveries. Kuldeep ends the day with figures of 2/84.
CENTURY FOR ROSSCO! The senior Black Caps batsman collects a single to bring up his 21st ODI ton off 73 balls, having struck 10 fours and four sixes along the way. All that's left for him now is to finish the game in style. NZ 320/4
After 43 overs,New Zealand 319/4 ( Ross Taylor 99 , James Neesham 5)
Shami brought back into the attack, and he starts off with a well-directed bouncer at the all-rounder. Another short ball to Neesham off the next delivery, this time Neesham getting a top-edge that goes for a one-bounce four. Wide called for height off the fourth delivery. Another wide off the final delivery, with Neesham setting off for the non-striker's end after a fumble by Rahul. Taylor collects a single to keep the strike, and move to 99. NZ need 29 off 42.
FOUR! Short from Shami, Neesham gets a thick top edge off a pull, the ball landing once before crossing the boundary rope. NZ 315/4
After 42 overs,New Zealand 311/4 ( Ross Taylor 98 , James Neesham 1)
Kuldeep brought back for one final burst, and he finally ends the partnership as Latham holes out to Shami at long on to depart for an classy 69. Jimmy Neesham walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. NZ need 37 off 48.
OUT! India finally break the fourth-wicket stand, although this may have come a tad bit late for their liking.Latham attempts to go downtown over long on, but doesn't get the timing to clear the rope, getting caught by Shami. NZ 309/4
Latham c Shami b Kuldeep 69(48)
After 41 overs,New Zealand 307/3 ( Ross Taylor 96 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 68)
Nothing's going India's way at the moment, not even for their best bowler as Bumrah concedes five wides off the second delivery while bowling a steep bouncer that was too high for the batsman to connect. Another wide conceded next ball. Taylor brings up the team 300 with a single off the second (legal) delivery, and also completes 2,000 international runs at the Seddon Park. Misfield by Shami at wide third man after a late cut by Latham results in another boundary, and New Zealand getting even closer to the finish line. 15 from Bumrah's eighth over. NZ need 41 to win from 54 balls.
FOUR! Misfield by Shami at wide third man allows Latham to collect another easy boundary. India's fielding has below par today. NZ 304/3
After 40 overs,New Zealand 292/3 ( Ross Taylor 93 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 62)
Shardul Thakur returns to the attack, and ends up conceding 22 runs of his eighth over — a six each to Latham and Taylor, with the latter collecting back-to-back boundaries off the last two deliveries. It's New Zealand's game to lose now, with 56 needed off 60 balls with seven wickets in hand.
FOUR! Massive over from Shardul, with 22 runs coming off it, including a boundary off the last ball resulting from a well-timed square cut by Taylor. NZ 292/3
SIX! Was a free hit anyway after Thakur overstepped in the previous delivery, and Taylor steers this over point for a maximum! NZ 284/3
The New Zealand batsmen are just toying with India's bowling and field positioning. Nothing is working for Kohli at this moment as Latham and Taylor are running away with the game. Feel, when all the bowlers are going for runs, Kedar's off-spin should have been tried for a change. He is playing in this XI ahead of Manish, just because of his bowling skills.
SIX! Clean as a whistle! Latham picks the length perfectly to smash the length ball from Thakur into the stands to bring up the century stand with Taylor off just 65 deliveries. NZ 276/3
After 39 overs,New Zealand 270/3 ( Ross Taylor 79 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 55)
Bumrah returns to the attack, but is unable to stop the flow of runs as Latham collects a boundary off the second delivery to bring up his 16th ODI fifty off, taking 38 balls to do so. Nine from the over. The required rate a shade over seven now.
FOUR! Tom Latham brings up his half-century with a boundary, guiding the ball through backward point and beating the man running to his left from third man. Takes 38 balls to bring up the milestone for a 16th time in his ODI career. NZ 267/3
After 38 overs,New Zealand 261/3 ( Ross Taylor 78 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 47)
Kuldeep brought back into the attack in place of Shami. Single off each of the first two deliveries followed by two doubles. Taylor tickles the ball pitched along leg to place it wide of the keeper and allow it to run away to the fine leg fence. 11 off the over, with the Black Caps collecting 65 runs from the last five overs. India need a miracle spell from Bumrah to stop the hosts from grabbing the series lead.
FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine leg fence by Taylor, with Shami failing to keep up with the ball that races away to the fine leg fence. NZ 261/3
After 37 overs,New Zealand 250/3 ( Ross Taylor 73 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 41)
Jadeja concedes 15 off his final over, including two fours and a six, to sign off with figures of 0/64 at the end of his quota. New Zealand breach the 250-mark with three overs left in the second powerplay.
FOUR! Jadeja drops the knee again, once again hitting towards the midwicket region, albeit the ball lands just short of the boundary rope for a one-bounce four. NZ 250/3
SIX! Taylor gets down on one knee and smacks the ball over the midwicket fence and into the grass bank for another maximum! NZ 246/3
FOUR! Latham goes for the reverse-sweep this time, guiding the ball over backward point to collect another boundary for himself. NZ 239/3
After 36 overs,New Zealand 235/3 ( Ross Taylor 63 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 36)
Mohammed Shami returns to the attack. Latham escapes a run-out scare off the first delivery, with Pandey missing a direct hit at the non-striker's end that results in four overthrows being added to Taylor's score. The veteran batsman collects another boundary three balls later, this time cutting the ball hard in front of backward point. 13 off the over, and New Zealand have their noses ahead at this stage thanks to the flurry of boundaries and fielding slip-ups.
FOUR! Taylor hits the ball towards Pandey at midwicket, who throws the ball at the non-striker's end. Latham would've been run out by a mile had it been accurate, but instead the ball rolls away to the fence for four overthrows. NZ 226/3
After 35 overs,New Zealand 222/3 ( Ross Taylor 52 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 35)
An appeal for caught-behind off the first delivery is turned down by the umpire, and Kohli and Co decide against reviewing it. Turns out to be a case of Taylor hitting the ground while attempting to drive the full delivery outside off. Latham, meanwhile, continues to make merry, collecting a boundary off each of the last two balls of the over.
A sensible knock for Ross Taylor. The other night at Bay Oval he couldn't finish the game after placing his team in a strong position in that run-chase. Tonight, the senior pro would not want to repeat the same mistake. The asking rate is in control and Latham has already got into his grooves. Think with seven wickets in hand, New Zealand should be the favourites from here.
FOUR! Latham hooks this behind square off a shorter ball from Thakur, making it back-to-back fours now. NZ 222/3
FOUR! Latham dances forward and pulls towards the cow corner fence for a boundary off the penultimate delivery of the 35th over. NZ 218/3
After 34 overs,New Zealand 210/3 ( Ross Taylor 50 , Tom Latham (C) (W) 26)
Latham brings up the 200 with a slog-sweep towards midwicket, the ball landing on the grass bank beyond the fence. Taylor collects a single off the penultimate delivery to complete a 45-ball fifty. Latham pummels the ball down the ground to end the over with a boundary. 14 runs from the over.
India vs New Zealand First ODI Live Updates: New Zealand win by four wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series! Rossco gets the honour of scoring the winning run off the first delivery of the penultimate over, and remains unbeaten on 109. The Black Caps finally break the rut after a series of losses in the 20-over fixtures.
First ODI Preview: New Zealand would be looking to bounce back after a 0-5 thrashing in the T20I series as they take on India in the three-match ODI series. It will be a test of mettle for a new-look Kiwi bowling attack against a formidable Indian batting line-up.
Both teams have suffered injury setbacks ahead of the 50-over series which starts in Hamilton on Wednesday.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the first two matches with a shoulder injury which also prevented him from playing the last two matches of their Twenty20 series.
"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Black Caps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said.
"He will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."
New Zealand is already without fast bowlers Trent Boult, who has a broken finger; Lockie Ferguson, with a calf strain; and Matt Henry, with a broken thumb.
India will be without star batsman Rohit Sharma for the remainder of the New Zealand tour. Sharma suffered a calf injury in the fifth T20 and will miss the one-day series and two-match Test series.
The injury to Sharma may result in the call-up of highly rated youngster Prithvi Shaw, who has yet to play an ODI. Shaw is with the India A team which is playing New Zealand A in a four-day series.
India captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul will keep wickets and bat in middle-order which means that Shaw and Mayank Agarwal will in all probability open the batting.
Meanwhile, some New Zealand fans have been angered by the decision of head coach Gary Stead to take a break during the one-day series. Australia-born bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will take over as head coach in Stead's absence.
Jurgensen said Stead's holiday was “pre-planned” but some fans were angered that he has taken a break after New Zealand's 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia and 5-0 loss in the T20 series.
“I've been planning to look after this series for a while," Jurgensen said. "Gary's taking a well-earned break for the week."
"It's been happening throughout the summer. I've had breaks, other coaches have had breaks, to freshen up and get ready for the other challenges ahead, after this series.”
Squads:
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
With inputs from AP
