New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has lavished praise on India pacer Umran Malik and said that he has high hopes from the fast bowler.

“Umran Malik is a great talent. It is wonderful seeing him in international cricket now. I have high hopes from him now that he has been selected for the India squad for this upcoming series,” Williamson said during a media interaction organized by Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday (November 15).

Umran who has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup along with Williamson made his T20I debut for India against Ireland earlier this year under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

The Indian team is on a tour of New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The two sides will first lock horns with each other in the T20I series slated to begin on Friday in Wellington. The second and third matches will be played at Mount Maunganui and Napier respectively.

The action will then shift to Auckland for the first ODI where the Men in Blue will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. The sides will later travel to Hamilton for the second clash before taking on each other in the third encounter in Christchurch.

