After missing out on the T20Is and the ODIs in the ongoing tour, Hardik Pandya is set to miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand, having failed to regain match fitness since undergoing a back surgery in October.

According to a press release from the BCCI, the all-rounder is currently in London for a review with a spinal surgeon, and is set to spend time at the National Cricket Academy until regaining full fitness levels.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," read a statement from the Indian board.

Pandya's only international appearance following the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup was in the two-match T20I series against South Africa at home, complaining of back issues in the second game. The all-rounder then underwent a back surgery on 5 October, and has been undergoing rehab ever since.

Pandya is the third injury-related case to hamper the Indian team in their tour of New Zealand. Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Ishant Sharma had been ruled out of the limited-overs and Tests respectively. Samson and Prithvi Shaw were named Dhawan's replacements for the T20Is and ODIs respectively.

India, as of Saturday, are yet to officially announce their squad for the two-Test series.

