India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya ruled out of Test series after failing to prove match readiness
After missing out on the T20Is and the ODIs in the ongoing tour, Hardik Pandya is set to miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand, having failed to regain match fitness since undergoing a back surgery in October.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 4th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO vs ZIM - Feb 2nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS vs AFG - Feb 2nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs ENG - Feb 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs PAK - Feb 4th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Budget 2020: Govt introduces five income tax slabs with lower rates for those foregoing exemptions, earlier regime to coexist for now
-
Budget 2020: Sensex tanks over 1,000 points, slips below 40,000-mark in afternoon trading; Nifty down 300 points
-
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo Airlines against travel ban, demands Rs 25 lakh as compensation
-
Australian Open 2020 Final, Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza, LIVE Score: Kenin beats Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her maiden grand slam title
-
Congress' 'cold' campaign in three-way battle for Delhi Assembly polls could boost AAP's chances against BJP
-
Coronavirus outbreak: Toll rises to 259 reports China's state broadcaster CCTV; more than 2,000 new cases confirmed
-
Jawaani Jaaneman director Nitin Kakkar on working with Saif Ali Khan: He doesn't make humour look cheap
-
The Forgotten Few: New book remembers birth of the Indian Air Force, its first pilots to conquer the air
-
Zanzibar in the rains: On a waterlogged trip, discovering a different side to the island getaway
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
After missing out on the T20Is and the ODIs in the ongoing tour, Hardik Pandya is set to miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand, having failed to regain match fitness since undergoing a back surgery in October.
File image of Hardik Pandya. Reuters
According to a press release from the BCCI, the all-rounder is currently in London for a review with a spinal surgeon, and is set to spend time at the National Cricket Academy until regaining full fitness levels.
"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," read a statement from the Indian board.
Pandya's only international appearance following the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup was in the two-match T20I series against South Africa at home, complaining of back issues in the second game. The all-rounder then underwent a back surgery on 5 October, and has been undergoing rehab ever since.
Pandya is the third injury-related case to hamper the Indian team in their tour of New Zealand. Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Ishant Sharma had been ruled out of the limited-overs and Tests respectively. Samson and Prithvi Shaw were named Dhawan's replacements for the T20Is and ODIs respectively.
India, as of Saturday, are yet to officially announce their squad for the two-Test series.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 01, 2020 14:08:34 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series due to shoulder injury
India vs New Zealand: Dark cloud hover over Ishant Sharma's participation in Tests after Delhi bowler hurts ankle during Ranji Trophy match
India vs New Zealand: Like last year, we will look to put Kiwis under pressure from ball one, says Virat Kohli