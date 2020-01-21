The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Tuesday, named Prithvi Shaw as the replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI squad for the New Zealand series. Sanju Samson has been included in the T20I squad as a replacement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement in the T20I series and Prithvi Shaw for the ODI series," read the BCCI statement, announcing the changes.

Dhawan injured his shoulder during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru while fielding and had to be rushed for an MRI scan. As per the BCCI statement, the MRI scan revealed that Dhawan has a Grade 2 injury in acromio-clavicular joint.

"An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy," read the statement.

India play five T20Is and three ODIs from 24 February against New Zealand. Dhawan's injury comes as a huge blow to Indian team which is looking to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2020. But Dhawan's injury also serves as opportunities for Samson and Shaw to cement their places in India's limited overs squads.

